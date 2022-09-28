U.S. markets open in 7 hours 5 minutes

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC
·2 min read
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC

GUILDFORD, SURREY / ACCESSWIRE / September 28, 2022 / InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (the Company)

Purchase of own shares

The Company announces that on 27 September 2022 it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 20340/399 pence each through Goldman Sachs International ("GSI") on the London Stock Exchange in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 6 May 2022 (the "Purchase"). The Purchase was effected pursuant to instructions issued by the Company on 09 August 2022, as announced on 09 August 2022.

Date of purchase:

27 September 2022

Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:

238,414

Lowest price paid per share:

£ 44.1400

Highest price paid per share:

£ 44.9400

Average price paid per share:

£ 44.5465

The Company intends to hold the purchased shares in treasury.

Following the above transaction, the Company holds 7,443,105 of its ordinary shares in treasury and has 180,274,615 shares in issue (excluding treasury shares).

A full breakdown of the individual purchases by GSI is included below.

Enquiries to:

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC:

Investor Relations: Stuart Ford (+44 (0)7823 828 739); Aleksandar Milenkovic (+44 (0)7469 905 720);

Joe Simpson (+44 (0)7976 862 072)

Media Relations: Amy Shields (+44 (0)7881 035 550); Claire Scicluna (+44 (0)7776 778 808

Schedule of Purchases

Shares purchased: 238,414 (ISIN: GB00BHJYC057)

Date of purchases: 27 September 2022

Investment firm: GSI

Aggregated information:

London Stock Exchange

Cboe BXE

Cboe CXE

Turquoise

Number of ordinary shares purchased

138,764

29,701

54,949

15,000

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

£ 44.9400

£ 44.9300

£ 44.9300

£ 44.9300

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

£ 44.1500

£ 44.1400

£ 44.1400

£ 44.1700

Volume weighted average price paid(per ordinary share)

£ 44.5555

£ 44.5577

£ 44.5261

£ 44.5151

Click on, or paste the following link into your web browser, to view the associated PDF document.

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/9169A_1-2022-9-27.pdf

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: InterContinental Hotels Group PLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/717773/InterContinental-Hotels-Group-PLC-Announces-Transaction-in-Own-Shares

