InterContinental Hotels Group PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares - Sept 29

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / September 29, 2022 / The Company announces that on 28 September 2022 it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 20340/399 pence each through Goldman Sachs International ("GSI") on the London Stock Exchange in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 6 May 2022 (the "Purchase"). The Purchase was effected pursuant to instructions issued by the Company on 09 August 2022, as announced on 09 August 2022.

Date of purchase: 28 September 2022 Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 178,990 Lowest price paid per share: £ 43.7900 Highest price paid per share: £ 45.5800 Average price paid per share: £ 44.8879

The Company intends to hold the purchased shares in treasury.

Following the above transaction, the Company holds 7,622,095 of its ordinary shares in treasury and has 180,095,625 shares in issue (excluding treasury shares).

A full breakdown of the individual purchases by GSI is included below.

Enquiries to:

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC:

Investor Relations: Stuart Ford (+44 (0)7823 828 739); Aleksandar Milenkovic (+44 (0)7469 905 720);

Joe Simpson (+44 (0)7976 862 072)

Media Relations: Amy Shields (+44 (0)7881 035 550); Claire Scicluna (+44 (0)7776 778 808)

Schedule of Purchases

Shares purchased: 178,990 (ISIN: GB00BHJYC057)

Date of purchases: 28 September 2022

Investment firm: GSI

Aggregated information:

London Stock Exchange Cboe BXE Cboe CXE Turquoise Number of ordinary shares purchased 123,990 55,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) £ 45.5800 £ 45.5500 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) £ 43.7900 £ 43.8000 Volume weighted average price paid(per ordinary share) £ 44.9061 £ 44.8471

