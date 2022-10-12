U.S. markets open in 6 hours 35 minutes

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC
·2 min read
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC

GUILDFORD, SURREY / ACCESSWIRE / October 12, 2022 / The Company announces that on 11 October 2022 it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 20340/399pence each through Goldman Sachs International ("GSI") on the London Stock Exchange in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 6 May 2022 (the "Purchase"). The Purchase was effected pursuant to instructions issued by the Company on 09 August 2022, as announced on 09 August 2022.

Date of purchase:

11 October 2022

Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:

83,288

Lowest price paid per share:

£ 43.4900

Highest price paid per share:

£ 44.3100

Average price paid per share:

£ 43.7949

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

Following the above transaction, the Company holds 8,156,782 of its ordinary shares in treasury and has 179,387,628 shares in issue (excluding treasury shares).

A full breakdown of the individual purchases by GSI is included below.

Enquiries to:

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC:

Investor Relations: Stuart Ford (+44 (0)7823 828 739); Aleksandar Milenkovic (+44 (0)7469 905 720);

Joe Simpson (+44 (0)7976 862 072)

Media Relations: Amy Shields (+44 (0)7881 035 550); Claire Scicluna (+44 (0)7776 778 808)

Schedule of Purchases

Shares purchased: 83,288 (ISIN: GB00BHJYC057)

Date of purchases: 11 October 2022

Investment firm: GSI

Aggregated information:


London Stock Exchange

Cboe BXE

Cboe CXE

Turquoise

Number of ordinary shares purchased

37,796

10,596

27,800

7,096

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

£ 44.3100

£ 44.2900

£ 44.3100

£ 44.2900

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

£ 43.5100

£ 43.4900

£ 43.4900

£ 43.5100

Volume weighted average price paid(per ordinary share)

£ 43.8197

£ 43.7619

£ 43.7986

£ 43.6972

Click on, or paste the following link into your web browser, to view full announcement:


http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/5544C_1-2022-10-11.pdf

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: InterContinental Hotels Group PLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/720019/InterContinental-Hotels-Group-PLC-Announces-Transaction-in-Own-Shares

