InterContinental Hotels Group PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares - Mar 16
Purchase of own shares
LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 16, 2023 / The Company announces that on 15 March 2023 it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 20340/399 pence each through Goldman Sachs International ("GSI") on the London Stock Exchange in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 6 May 2022 (the "Purchase"). The Purchase was effected pursuant to instructions issued by the Company on 21 February 2023, as announced on 21 February 2023.
Date of purchase:
15 March 2023
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:
3,000
Lowest price paid per share:
£ 51.8600
Highest price paid per share:
£ 54.0000
Average price paid per share:
£ 52.5447
The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.
Following the above transaction, the Company has 175,169,505 ordinary shares in issue (excluding 7,506,782 held in treasury).
A full breakdown of the individual purchases by GSI is included below.
Enquiries to:
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC:
Investor Relations: Stuart Ford (+44 (0)7823 828 739); Aleksandar Milenkovic (+44 (0)7469 905 720);
Joe Simpson (+44 (0)7976 862 072)
Media Relations: Amy Shields (+44 (0)7881 035 550); Dan Winter (+44 (0)7423 793 352)
Schedule of Purchases
Shares purchased: 3,000 (ISIN: GB00BHJYC057)
Date of purchases: 15 March 2023
Investment firm: GSI
Aggregated information:
London Stock Exchange
Cboe BXE
Cboe CXE
Turquoise
Number of ordinary shares purchased
3,000
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)
£ 54.0000
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)
£ 51.8600
Volume weighted average price paid(per ordinary share)
£ 52.5447
Detailed information:
Transaction Date
Time
Time Zone
Volume
Price (GBP)
Trading Venue
Transaction ID
15/03/2023
08:36:01
GMT
84
53.7800
XLON
729896011700203
15/03/2023
08:46:04
GMT
67
54.0000
XLON
729896011701243
15/03/2023
09:18:02
GMT
93
53.4600
XLON
729896011704935
15/03/2023
09:30:42
GMT
67
53.1400
XLON
729896011706391
15/03/2023
09:51:20
GMT
65
53.2000
XLON
729896011709075
15/03/2023
10:14:24
GMT
72
52.7200
XLON
729896011711854
15/03/2023
10:29:40
GMT
70
52.5000
XLON
729896011714207
15/03/2023
10:53:14
GMT
63
52.2000
XLON
729896011717886
15/03/2023
11:10:03
GMT
71
52.3400
XLON
729896011720082
15/03/2023
11:34:56
GMT
71
52.2000
XLON
729896011722926
15/03/2023
11:56:33
GMT
73
52.1200
XLON
729896011726074
15/03/2023
12:18:18
GMT
82
52.2000
XLON
729896011728853
15/03/2023
12:31:01
GMT
10
52.2000
XLON
729896011730923
15/03/2023
12:31:01
GMT
10
52.2000
XLON
729896011730924
15/03/2023
12:45:22
GMT
73
51.8600
XLON
729896011732926
15/03/2023
13:11:36
GMT
72
51.9400
XLON
729896011736232
15/03/2023
13:29:41
GMT
76
52.1000
XLON
729896011739347
15/03/2023
13:35:52
GMT
73
52.3200
XLON
729896011741370
15/03/2023
13:49:04
GMT
63
52.5000
XLON
729896011745605
15/03/2023
13:59:53
GMT
67
52.2400
XLON
729896011747778
15/03/2023
14:11:48
GMT
78
52.4400
XLON
729896011750666
15/03/2023
14:25:13
GMT
62
52.4800
XLON
729896011753404
15/03/2023
14:32:16
GMT
62
52.4200
XLON
729896011754754
15/03/2023
14:37:14
GMT
85
52.3000
XLON
729896011755941
15/03/2023
14:44:04
GMT
90
52.4000
XLON
729896011757264
15/03/2023
14:46:52
GMT
63
52.5000
XLON
729896011757797
15/03/2023
14:52:38
GMT
84
52.4200
XLON
729896011759333
15/03/2023
14:58:24
GMT
13
52.5000
XLON
729896011760365
15/03/2023
14:58:24
GMT
52
52.5000
XLON
729896011760364
15/03/2023
15:02:10
GMT
66
52.5800
XLON
729896011761029
15/03/2023
15:08:58
GMT
91
52.5600
XLON
729896011762423
15/03/2023
15:13:29
GMT
61
52.5600
XLON
729896011763362
15/03/2023
15:17:51
GMT
73
52.6000
XLON
729896011764147
15/03/2023
15:23:09
GMT
63
52.5600
XLON
729896011765281
15/03/2023
15:30:36
GMT
83
52.5800
XLON
729896011766780
15/03/2023
15:36:36
GMT
84
52.5400
XLON
729896011767699
15/03/2023
15:48:47
GMT
76
52.7400
XLON
729896011770081
15/03/2023
15:54:35
GMT
108
52.6000
XLON
729896011771242
15/03/2023
16:01:49
GMT
5
52.5600
XLON
729896011772508
15/03/2023
16:01:49
GMT
76
52.5600
XLON
729896011772506
15/03/2023
16:09:30
GMT
77
52.3800
XLON
729896011774338
15/03/2023
16:16:46
GMT
64
52.5000
XLON
729896011776072
15/03/2023
16:26:13
GMT
42
52.3400
XLON
729896011778996
15/03/2023
16:26:13
GMT
43
52.3400
XLON
729896011778997
15/03/2023
16:28:53
GMT
3
52.3200
XLON
729896011780349
15/03/2023
16:29:16
GMT
18
52.3400
XLON
729896011780481
15/03/2023
16:29:16
GMT
32
52.3400
XLON
729896011780482
15/03/2023
16:29:47
GMT
8
52.3400
XLON
729896011780720
15/03/2023
16:29:47
GMT
16
52.3400
XLON
729896011780719
