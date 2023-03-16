InterContinental Hotels Group PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares - Mar 16

Purchase of own shares

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 16, 2023 / The Company announces that on 15 March 2023 it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 20340/399 pence each through Goldman Sachs International ("GSI") on the London Stock Exchange in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 6 May 2022 (the "Purchase"). The Purchase was effected pursuant to instructions issued by the Company on 21 February 2023, as announced on 21 February 2023.

Date of purchase: 15 March 2023 Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 3,000 Lowest price paid per share: £ 51.8600 Highest price paid per share: £ 54.0000 Average price paid per share: £ 52.5447

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

Following the above transaction, the Company has 175,169,505 ordinary shares in issue (excluding 7,506,782 held in treasury).

A full breakdown of the individual purchases by GSI is included below.

Enquiries to:

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC:

Investor Relations: Stuart Ford (+44 (0)7823 828 739); Aleksandar Milenkovic (+44 (0)7469 905 720);

Joe Simpson (+44 (0)7976 862 072)

Media Relations: Amy Shields (+44 (0)7881 035 550); Dan Winter (+44 (0)7423 793 352)

Schedule of Purchases

Shares purchased: 3,000 (ISIN: GB00BHJYC057)

Date of purchases: 15 March 2023

Investment firm: GSI

Aggregated information:

London Stock Exchange Cboe BXE Cboe CXE Turquoise Number of ordinary shares purchased 3,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) £ 54.0000 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) £ 51.8600 Volume weighted average price paid(per ordinary share) £ 52.5447

Detailed information:

Transaction Date Time Time Zone Volume Price (GBP) Trading Venue Transaction ID 15/03/2023 08:36:01 GMT 84 53.7800 XLON 729896011700203 15/03/2023 08:46:04 GMT 67 54.0000 XLON 729896011701243 15/03/2023 09:18:02 GMT 93 53.4600 XLON 729896011704935 15/03/2023 09:30:42 GMT 67 53.1400 XLON 729896011706391 15/03/2023 09:51:20 GMT 65 53.2000 XLON 729896011709075 15/03/2023 10:14:24 GMT 72 52.7200 XLON 729896011711854 15/03/2023 10:29:40 GMT 70 52.5000 XLON 729896011714207 15/03/2023 10:53:14 GMT 63 52.2000 XLON 729896011717886 15/03/2023 11:10:03 GMT 71 52.3400 XLON 729896011720082 15/03/2023 11:34:56 GMT 71 52.2000 XLON 729896011722926 15/03/2023 11:56:33 GMT 73 52.1200 XLON 729896011726074 15/03/2023 12:18:18 GMT 82 52.2000 XLON 729896011728853 15/03/2023 12:31:01 GMT 10 52.2000 XLON 729896011730923 15/03/2023 12:31:01 GMT 10 52.2000 XLON 729896011730924 15/03/2023 12:45:22 GMT 73 51.8600 XLON 729896011732926 15/03/2023 13:11:36 GMT 72 51.9400 XLON 729896011736232 15/03/2023 13:29:41 GMT 76 52.1000 XLON 729896011739347 15/03/2023 13:35:52 GMT 73 52.3200 XLON 729896011741370 15/03/2023 13:49:04 GMT 63 52.5000 XLON 729896011745605 15/03/2023 13:59:53 GMT 67 52.2400 XLON 729896011747778 15/03/2023 14:11:48 GMT 78 52.4400 XLON 729896011750666 15/03/2023 14:25:13 GMT 62 52.4800 XLON 729896011753404 15/03/2023 14:32:16 GMT 62 52.4200 XLON 729896011754754 15/03/2023 14:37:14 GMT 85 52.3000 XLON 729896011755941 15/03/2023 14:44:04 GMT 90 52.4000 XLON 729896011757264 15/03/2023 14:46:52 GMT 63 52.5000 XLON 729896011757797 15/03/2023 14:52:38 GMT 84 52.4200 XLON 729896011759333 15/03/2023 14:58:24 GMT 13 52.5000 XLON 729896011760365 15/03/2023 14:58:24 GMT 52 52.5000 XLON 729896011760364 15/03/2023 15:02:10 GMT 66 52.5800 XLON 729896011761029 15/03/2023 15:08:58 GMT 91 52.5600 XLON 729896011762423 15/03/2023 15:13:29 GMT 61 52.5600 XLON 729896011763362 15/03/2023 15:17:51 GMT 73 52.6000 XLON 729896011764147 15/03/2023 15:23:09 GMT 63 52.5600 XLON 729896011765281 15/03/2023 15:30:36 GMT 83 52.5800 XLON 729896011766780 15/03/2023 15:36:36 GMT 84 52.5400 XLON 729896011767699 15/03/2023 15:48:47 GMT 76 52.7400 XLON 729896011770081 15/03/2023 15:54:35 GMT 108 52.6000 XLON 729896011771242 15/03/2023 16:01:49 GMT 5 52.5600 XLON 729896011772508 15/03/2023 16:01:49 GMT 76 52.5600 XLON 729896011772506 15/03/2023 16:09:30 GMT 77 52.3800 XLON 729896011774338 15/03/2023 16:16:46 GMT 64 52.5000 XLON 729896011776072 15/03/2023 16:26:13 GMT 42 52.3400 XLON 729896011778996 15/03/2023 16:26:13 GMT 43 52.3400 XLON 729896011778997 15/03/2023 16:28:53 GMT 3 52.3200 XLON 729896011780349 15/03/2023 16:29:16 GMT 18 52.3400 XLON 729896011780481 15/03/2023 16:29:16 GMT 32 52.3400 XLON 729896011780482 15/03/2023 16:29:47 GMT 8 52.3400 XLON 729896011780720 15/03/2023 16:29:47 GMT 16 52.3400 XLON 729896011780719

