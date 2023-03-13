U.S. markets open in 6 hours 16 minutes

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares - Mar 13

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC
·4 min read
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC

Purchase of own shares

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 13, 2023 / The Company announces that on 10 March 2023 it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 20340/399 pence each through Goldman Sachs International ("GSI") on the London Stock Exchange in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 6 May 2022 (the "Purchase"). The Purchase was effected pursuant to instructions issued by the Company on 21 February 2023, as announced on 21 February 2023.

Date of purchase:

10 March 2023

Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:

2,951

Lowest price paid per share:

£ 54.2600

Highest price paid per share:

£ 54.9600

Average price paid per share:

£ 54.6419

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

Following the above transaction, the Company has 175,178,415 ordinary shares in issue (excluding 7,506,782 held in treasury).

A full breakdown of the individual purchases by GSI is included below.

Enquiries to:

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC:

Investor Relations: Stuart Ford (+44 (0)7823 828 739); Aleksandar Milenkovic (+44 (0)7469 905 720);

Joe Simpson (+44 (0)7976 862 072)

Media Relations: Amy Shields (+44 (0)7881 035 550); Dan Winter (+44 (0)7423 793 352)

Schedule of Purchases

Shares purchased: 2,951 (ISIN: GB00BHJYC057)

Date of purchases: 10 March 2023

Investment firm: GSI

Aggregated information:

London Stock Exchange

Cboe BXE

Cboe CXE

Turquoise

Number of ordinary shares purchased

2,951

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

£ 54.9600

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

£ 54.2600

Volume weighted average price paid(per ordinary share)

£ 54.6419

Detailed information:

Transaction Date

Time

Time Zone

Volume

Price (GBP)

Trading Venue

Transaction ID

10/03/2023

09:32:20

GMT

9

54.9600

XLON

726803635260234

10/03/2023

09:32:20

GMT

71

54.9600

XLON

726803635260233

10/03/2023

10:02:32

GMT

7

54.7400

XLON

726803635264664

10/03/2023

10:10:07

GMT

61

54.8600

XLON

726803635265518

10/03/2023

10:32:08

GMT

85

54.9000

XLON

726803635268937

10/03/2023

10:44:29

GMT

65

54.8000

XLON

726803635270229

10/03/2023

11:13:46

GMT

72

54.6800

XLON

726803635272213

10/03/2023

11:44:30

GMT

128

54.9000

XLON

726803635274671

10/03/2023

12:33:13

GMT

75

54.8000

XLON

726803635277692

10/03/2023

12:57:19

GMT

66

54.7400

XLON

726803635279283

10/03/2023

13:17:59

GMT

81

54.6400

XLON

726803635280724

10/03/2023

13:31:59

GMT

84

54.6800

XLON

726803635282816

10/03/2023

13:35:01

GMT

81

54.6000

XLON

726803635283650

10/03/2023

13:40:14

GMT

69

54.6200

XLON

726803635284239

10/03/2023

13:49:40

GMT

10

54.8000

XLON

726803635285553

10/03/2023

13:49:40

GMT

79

54.8000

XLON

726803635285554

10/03/2023

14:06:30

GMT

73

54.6800

XLON

726803635287209

10/03/2023

14:22:03

GMT

79

54.4400

XLON

726803635288981

10/03/2023

14:30:26

GMT

72

54.5600

XLON

726803635290276

10/03/2023

14:33:28

GMT

104

54.5600

XLON

726803635291705

10/03/2023

14:37:56

GMT

72

54.5800

XLON

726803635293586

10/03/2023

14:40:07

GMT

67

54.4800

XLON

726803635294200

10/03/2023

14:43:01

GMT

64

54.3600

XLON

726803635295245

10/03/2023

14:46:14

GMT

73

54.2800

XLON

726803635296445

10/03/2023

14:50:31

GMT

75

54.2600

XLON

726803635297623

10/03/2023

14:54:26

GMT

72

54.3600

XLON

726803635298763

10/03/2023

14:58:17

GMT

65

54.3800

XLON

726803635299566

10/03/2023

15:01:34

GMT

73

54.5400

XLON

726803635300202

10/03/2023

15:08:28

GMT

88

54.6000

XLON

726803635302192

10/03/2023

15:12:28

GMT

95

54.5800

XLON

726803635302935

10/03/2023

15:21:08

GMT

93

54.5200

XLON

726803635304562

10/03/2023

15:30:49

GMT

97

54.5400

XLON

726803635306325

10/03/2023

15:36:16

GMT

79

54.6800

XLON

726803635307476

10/03/2023

15:43:10

GMT

69

54.5800

XLON

726803635308951

10/03/2023

15:53:25

GMT

102

54.6200

XLON

726803635310946

10/03/2023

16:01:20

GMT

71

54.7000

XLON

726803635311923

10/03/2023

16:07:36

GMT

90

54.7400

XLON

726803635312861

10/03/2023

16:13:55

GMT

95

54.8200

XLON

726803635314096

10/03/2023

16:26:27

GMT

84

54.8200

XLON

726803635317209

10/03/2023

16:28:01

GMT

56

54.8600

XLON

726803635317605

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: InterContinental Hotels Group PLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/743367/InterContinental-Hotels-Group-PLC-Announces-Transaction-in-Own-Shares--Mar-13

