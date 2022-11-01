InterContinental Hotels Group PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares - Nov 1
Purchase of own shares
LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2022 / The Company announces that on 31 October 2022 it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 20340/399pence each through Goldman Sachs International ("GSI") on the London Stock Exchange in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 6 May 2022 (the "Purchase"). The Purchase was effected pursuant to instructions issued by the Company on 09 August 2022, as announced on 09 August 2022.
Date of purchase: 31 October 2022
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 263,743
Lowest price paid per share: £ 46.7300
Highest price paid per share: £ 47.5200
Average price paid per share: £ 47.2164
The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.
Following the above transaction, the Company has 176,719,672 ordinary shares in issue (excluding 8,156,782 held in treasury).
A full breakdown of the individual purchases by GSI is included below.
Enquiries to:
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC:
Investor Relations: Stuart Ford (+44 (0)7823 828 739); Aleksandar Milenkovic (+44 (0)7469 905 720);
Joe Simpson (+44 (0)7976 862 072)
Media Relations: Amy Shields (+44 (0)7881 035 550); Dan Winter (+44 (0)7423 793 352)
Schedule of Purchases
Shares purchased: 263,743 (ISIN: GB00BHJYC057)
Date of purchases: 31 October 2022
Investment firm: GSI
