InterContinental Hotels Group PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares - Mar 2

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC
·4 min read
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC

Purchase of own shares

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 2, 2023 / The Company announces that on 01 March 2023 it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 20340/399 pence each through Goldman Sachs International ("GSI") on the London Stock Exchange in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 6 May 2022 (the "Purchase"). The Purchase was effected pursuant to instructions issued by the Company on 21 February 2023, as announced on 21 February 2023.

Date of purchase:

01 March 2023

Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:

3,000

Lowest price paid per share:

£ 55.6200

Highest price paid per share:

£ 56.1200

Average price paid per share:

£ 55.8890

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

Following the above transaction, the Company has 175,193,297 ordinary shares in issue (excluding 7,506,782 held in treasury).

A full breakdown of the individual purchases by GSI is included below.

Enquiries to:

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC:

Investor Relations: Stuart Ford (+44 (0)7823 828 739); Aleksandar Milenkovic (+44 (0)7469 905 720);

Joe Simpson (+44 (0)7976 862 072)

Media Relations: Amy Shields (+44 (0)7881 035 550); Dan Winter (+44 (0)7423 793 352)

Schedule of Purchases

Shares purchased: 3,000 (ISIN: GB00BHJYC057)

Date of purchases: 01 March 2023

Investment firm: GSI

Aggregated information:

London Stock Exchange

Cboe BXE

Cboe CXE

Turquoise

Number of ordinary shares purchased

3,000

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

£ 56.1200

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

£ 55.6200

Volume weighted average price paid(per ordinary share)

£ 55.8890

Detailed information:

Transaction Date

Time

Time Zone

Volume

Price (GBP)

Trading Venue

Transaction ID

01/03/2023

08:16:34

GMT

79

55.8800

XLON

721237357630829

01/03/2023

08:24:55

GMT

51

55.9600

XLON

721237357632068

01/03/2023

08:51:15

GMT

86

55.7800

XLON

721237357634608

01/03/2023

09:08:10

GMT

73

55.8400

XLON

721237357636020

01/03/2023

09:21:16

GMT

26

55.7000

XLON

721237357637426

01/03/2023

09:21:16

GMT

40

55.7000

XLON

721237357637427

01/03/2023

09:44:47

GMT

82

55.6200

XLON

721237357639334

01/03/2023

10:07:36

GMT

76

55.7600

XLON

721237357641178

01/03/2023

10:35:21

GMT

86

55.9000

XLON

721237357643856

01/03/2023

10:51:34

GMT

65

55.9600

XLON

721237357645235

01/03/2023

11:10:51

GMT

82

56.0000

XLON

721237357646921

01/03/2023

11:37:39

GMT

66

55.8800

XLON

721237357649277

01/03/2023

11:59:56

GMT

78

55.7600

XLON

721237357651004

01/03/2023

12:21:33

GMT

85

55.8000

XLON

721237357652680

01/03/2023

12:56:01

GMT

103

55.8400

XLON

721237357654674

01/03/2023

13:15:59

GMT

93

55.8000

XLON

721237357655811

01/03/2023

13:45:19

GMT

66

55.7600

XLON

721237357658224

01/03/2023

13:57:05

GMT

66

55.8000

XLON

721237357659123

01/03/2023

14:04:08

GMT

19

55.8000

XLON

721237357659675

01/03/2023

14:04:08

GMT

59

55.8000

XLON

721237357659676

01/03/2023

14:22:17

GMT

94

55.7600

XLON

721237357660881

01/03/2023

14:32:01

GMT

94

56.0200

XLON

721237357662713

01/03/2023

14:42:50

GMT

103

56.0600

XLON

721237357665215

01/03/2023

14:44:38

GMT

71

56.0400

XLON

721237357665606

01/03/2023

14:51:03

GMT

38

56.1200

XLON

721237357666718

01/03/2023

14:51:03

GMT

46

56.1200

XLON

721237357666719

01/03/2023

14:55:35

GMT

67

56.1200

XLON

721237357667410

01/03/2023

15:00:04

GMT

109

56.0600

XLON

721237357668256

01/03/2023

15:11:05

GMT

75

56.0200

XLON

721237357670402

01/03/2023

15:16:51

GMT

73

55.9000

XLON

721237357671283

01/03/2023

15:23:47

GMT

2

55.9200

XLON

721237357672409

01/03/2023

15:24:39

GMT

15

55.9200

XLON

721237357672679

01/03/2023

15:24:39

GMT

89

55.9200

XLON

721237357672680

01/03/2023

15:30:25

GMT

82

55.8600

XLON

721237357673417

01/03/2023

15:39:43

GMT

89

55.9000

XLON

721237357674722

01/03/2023

15:47:13

GMT

75

55.8800

XLON

721237357675503

01/03/2023

15:53:22

GMT

72

55.9800

XLON

721237357676274

01/03/2023

16:00:35

GMT

83

55.9800

XLON

721237357677175

01/03/2023

16:04:22

GMT

77

55.9400

XLON

721237357677758

01/03/2023

16:13:13

GMT

77

55.9000

XLON

721237357679107

01/03/2023

16:21:03

GMT

83

55.7600

XLON

721237357680556

01/03/2023

16:26:54

GMT

42

55.8000

XLON

721237357682056

01/03/2023

16:29:55

GMT

63

55.8000

XLON

721237357682722

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: InterContinental Hotels Group PLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/741619/InterContinental-Hotels-Group-PLC-Announces-Transaction-in-Own-Shares--Mar-2

