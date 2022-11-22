InterContinental Hotels Group PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares – Nov 22

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / November 22, 2022 / The Company announces that on 21 November 2022 it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 20340/399 pence each through Goldman Sachs International ("GSI") on the London Stock Exchange in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 6 May 2022 (the "Purchase"). The Purchase was effected pursuant to instructions issued by the Company on 09 August 2022, as announced on 09 August 2022.

Date of purchase: 21 November 2022 Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 19,943 Lowest price paid per share: £ 47.1500 Highest price paid per share: £ 47.8800 Average price paid per share: £ 47.6034

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.



Following the above transaction, the Company has 175,447,065 ordinary shares in issue (excluding 8,156,782 held in treasury).



A full breakdown of the individual purchases by GSI is included below.



Enquiries to:



InterContinental Hotels Group PLC:



Investor Relations: Stuart Ford (+44 (0)7823 828 739); Aleksandar Milenkovic (+44 (0)7469 905 720);

Joe Simpson (+44 (0)7976 862 072)

Media Relations: Amy Shields (+44 (0)7881 035 550); Dan Winter (+44 (0)7423 793 352)

Schedule of Purchases



Shares purchased: 19,943 (ISIN: GB00BHJYC057)



Date of purchases: 21 November 2022



Investment firm: GSI



Aggregated information:

London Stock Exchange Cboe BXE Cboe CXE Turquoise Number of ordinary shares purchased 19,943 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) £ 47.8800 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) £ 47.1500 Volume weighted average price paid(per ordinary share) £ 47.6034

Click on, or paste the following link into your web browser, to view full announcement:

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/1288H_1-2022-11-21.pdf

SOURCE: InterContinental Hotels Group PLC





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/727683/InterContinental-Hotels-Group-PLC-Announces-Transaction-in-Own-Shares-Nov-22



