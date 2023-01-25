InterContinental Hotels Group PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares - Jan 25
Purchase of own shares
LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / January 25, 2023 / The Company announces that on 24 January 2023 it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 20340/399pence each through Goldman Sachs International ("GSI") on the London Stock Exchange in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 6 May 2022 (the "Purchase"). The Purchase was effected pursuant to instructions issued by the Company on 09 August 2022, as announced on 09 August 2022.
Date of purchase:
24 January 2023
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:
8,910
Lowest price paid per share:
£ 56.7800
Highest price paid per share:
£ 57.2400
Average price paid per share:
£ 57.0800
The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.
Following the above transaction, the Company has 175,440,271 ordinary shares in issue (excluding 7,506,782 held in treasury).
A full breakdown of the individual purchases by GSI is included below.
Enquiries to:
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC:
Investor Relations: Stuart Ford (+44 (0)7823 828 739); Aleksandar Milenkovic (+44 (0)7469 905 720);
Joe Simpson (+44 (0)7976 862 072)
Media Relations: Amy Shields (+44 (0)7881 035 550); Dan Winter (+44 (0)7423 793 352)
Schedule of Purchases
Shares purchased: 8,910 (ISIN: GB00BHJYC057)
Date of purchases: 24 January 2023
Investment firm: GSI
Aggregated information:
London Stock Exchange
Cboe BXE
Cboe CXE
Turquoise
Number of ordinary shares purchased
8,910
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)
£ 57.2400
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)
£ 56.7800
Volume weighted average price paid(per ordinary share)
£ 57.0800
Detailed information:
Transaction Date
Time
Time Zone
Volume
Price (GBP)
Trading Venue
Transaction ID
24/01/2023
10:47:04
GMT
56
56.8600
XLON
698972247182513
24/01/2023
10:47:04
GMT
137
56.8600
XLON
698972247182512
24/01/2023
11:05:21
GMT
121
56.9000
XLON
698972247183888
24/01/2023
11:07:11
GMT
83
56.8800
XLON
698972247184049
24/01/2023
11:11:21
GMT
72
56.8600
XLON
698972247184384
24/01/2023
11:14:34
GMT
29
56.8400
XLON
698972247184513
24/01/2023
11:14:34
GMT
33
56.8400
XLON
698972247184512
24/01/2023
11:20:03
GMT
13
56.7800
XLON
698972247184776
24/01/2023
11:20:03
GMT
72
56.7800
XLON
698972247184775
24/01/2023
11:28:36
GMT
71
56.8400
XLON
698972247185467
24/01/2023
11:35:23
GMT
3
56.9000
XLON
698972247186021
24/01/2023
11:35:23
GMT
58
56.9000
XLON
698972247186022
24/01/2023
11:42:57
GMT
84
56.9800
XLON
698972247186568
24/01/2023
11:47:21
GMT
42
56.9800
XLON
698972247186802
24/01/2023
11:47:21
GMT
91
56.9800
XLON
698972247186803
24/01/2023
11:53:59
GMT
69
57.0000
XLON
698972247187286
24/01/2023
12:01:01
GMT
63
57.0200
XLON
698972247187843
24/01/2023
12:06:14
GMT
104
57.0000
XLON
698972247188207
24/01/2023
12:11:10
GMT
24
57.0200
XLON
698972247188916
24/01/2023
12:11:10
GMT
38
57.0200
XLON
698972247188915
24/01/2023
12:18:07
GMT
12
56.9800
XLON
698972247189481
24/01/2023
12:18:07
GMT
77
56.9800
XLON
698972247189482
24/01/2023
12:31:47
GMT
93
57.0400
XLON
698972247190575
24/01/2023
12:33:02
GMT
153
57.0200
XLON
698972247190722
24/01/2023
12:41:16
GMT
70
57.0200
XLON
698972247191250
24/01/2023
12:46:47
GMT
29
57.0200
XLON
698972247191714
24/01/2023
12:46:47
GMT
41
57.0200
XLON
698972247191713
24/01/2023
13:05:35
GMT
178
57.0600
XLON
698972247193138
24/01/2023
13:08:13
GMT
22
57.1200
XLON
698972247193385
24/01/2023
13:08:13
GMT
44
57.1200
XLON
698972247193384
24/01/2023
13:17:27
GMT
79
57.0600
XLON
698972247194014
24/01/2023
13:18:23
GMT
10
57.0600
XLON
698972247194141
24/01/2023
13:18:23
GMT
53
57.0600
XLON
698972247194142
24/01/2023
13:26:41
GMT
111
57.0800
XLON
698972247194956
24/01/2023
13:31:31
GMT
67
57.1400
XLON
698972247195328
24/01/2023
13:33:01
GMT
91
57.1200
XLON
698972247195397
24/01/2023
13:39:56
GMT
26
57.0800
XLON
698972247195919
24/01/2023
13:39:56
GMT
37
57.0800
XLON
698972247195918
24/01/2023
13:41:38
GMT
3
57.0000
XLON
698972247196103
24/01/2023
13:41:38
GMT
93
57.0000
XLON
698972247196102
24/01/2023
13:48:49
GMT
29
57.0600
XLON
698972247196866
24/01/2023
13:48:49
GMT
32
57.0600
XLON
698972247196867
24/01/2023
13:53:04
GMT
113
57.0200
XLON
698972247197227
24/01/2023
14:00:02
GMT
110
57.0400
XLON
698972247197933
24/01/2023
14:03:28
GMT
71
57.0400
XLON
698972247198198
24/01/2023
14:09:02
GMT
63
57.0800
XLON
698972247198647
24/01/2023
14:19:17
GMT
132
57.1000
XLON
698972247199469
24/01/2023
14:20:39
GMT
64
57.0800
XLON
698972247199637
24/01/2023
14:26:33
GMT
67
57.0800
XLON
698972247200255
24/01/2023
14:26:34
GMT
6
57.0800
XLON
698972247200260
24/01/2023
14:26:34
GMT
80
57.0800
XLON
698972247200259
24/01/2023
14:30:04
GMT
71
57.1000
XLON
698972247201146
24/01/2023
14:31:45
GMT
75
57.0000
XLON
698972247201947
24/01/2023
14:31:45
GMT
66
57.0200
XLON
698972247201945
24/01/2023
14:35:10
GMT
91
57.0600
XLON
698972247203094
24/01/2023
14:35:35
GMT
61
57.0600
XLON
698972247203132
24/01/2023
14:38:35
GMT
4
57.1600
XLON
698972247203957
24/01/2023
14:38:35
GMT
58
57.1600
XLON
698972247203956
24/01/2023
14:38:35
GMT
59
57.1600
XLON
698972247203955
24/01/2023
14:38:45
GMT
89
57.1600
XLON
698972247204006
24/01/2023
14:41:51
GMT
146
57.1800
XLON
698972247204414
24/01/2023
14:43:07
GMT
65
57.1800
XLON
698972247204920
24/01/2023
14:44:06
GMT
61
57.1800
XLON
698972247205119
24/01/2023
14:45:29
GMT
64
57.1800
XLON
698972247205483
24/01/2023
14:47:54
GMT
101
57.2400
XLON
698972247206011
24/01/2023
14:48:55
GMT
69
57.2200
XLON
698972247206120
24/01/2023
14:50:22
GMT
26
57.1800
XLON
698972247206335
24/01/2023
14:55:29
GMT
207
57.2400
XLON
698972247207113
24/01/2023
14:55:57
GMT
122
57.2400
XLON
698972247207173
24/01/2023
14:56:56
GMT
73
57.2000
XLON
698972247207409
24/01/2023
14:59:10
GMT
66
57.1800
XLON
698972247207804
24/01/2023
15:00:02
GMT
60
57.1200
XLON
698972247208030
24/01/2023
15:00:02
GMT
62
57.1400
XLON
698972247208025
24/01/2023
15:02:37
GMT
62
57.0800
XLON
698972247208475
24/01/2023
15:06:00
GMT
169
57.0600
XLON
698972247209037
24/01/2023
15:06:56
GMT
66
57.0600
XLON
698972247209234
24/01/2023
15:09:34
GMT
82
57.1400
XLON
698972247209843
24/01/2023
15:11:24
GMT
47
57.1200
XLON
698972247210099
24/01/2023
15:11:24
GMT
62
57.1200
XLON
698972247210098
24/01/2023
15:12:14
GMT
68
57.1200
XLON
698972247210269
24/01/2023
15:14:08
GMT
66
57.1400
XLON
698972247210548
24/01/2023
15:15:03
GMT
102
57.1600
XLON
698972247210798
24/01/2023
15:17:51
GMT
75
57.1400
XLON
698972247211326
24/01/2023
15:18:31
GMT
104
57.1400
XLON
698972247211454
24/01/2023
15:20:26
GMT
131
57.1000
XLON
698972247211802
24/01/2023
15:24:26
GMT
183
57.0800
XLON
698972247212364
24/01/2023
15:26:49
GMT
72
57.1400
XLON
698972247212753
24/01/2023
15:28:15
GMT
69
57.1400
XLON
698972247212925
24/01/2023
15:30:32
GMT
133
57.0400
XLON
698972247213374
24/01/2023
15:35:04
GMT
37
57.0200
XLON
698972247214097
24/01/2023
15:35:04
GMT
58
57.0200
XLON
698972247214096
24/01/2023
15:35:04
GMT
73
57.0400
XLON
698972247214076
24/01/2023
15:38:52
GMT
131
57.0200
XLON
698972247214627
24/01/2023
15:44:23
GMT
125
57.0800
XLON
698972247215514
24/01/2023
15:46:43
GMT
28
57.0600
XLON
698972247215875
24/01/2023
15:46:43
GMT
58
57.0600
XLON
698972247215874
24/01/2023
15:46:43
GMT
66
57.0600
XLON
698972247215863
24/01/2023
15:51:43
GMT
30
57.0400
XLON
698972247216471
24/01/2023
15:56:26
GMT
47
57.1200
XLON
698972247217084
24/01/2023
15:56:26
GMT
57
57.1200
XLON
698972247217083
24/01/2023
15:56:31
GMT
57
57.1000
XLON
698972247217115
24/01/2023
15:56:31
GMT
68
57.1000
XLON
698972247217095
24/01/2023
15:56:31
GMT
161
57.1000
XLON
698972247217116
24/01/2023
15:59:26
GMT
2
57.1400
XLON
698972247217596
24/01/2023
15:59:26
GMT
61
57.1400
XLON
698972247217597
24/01/2023
16:05:43
GMT
23
57.1800
XLON
698972247218441
24/01/2023
16:05:43
GMT
37
57.1800
XLON
698972247218440
24/01/2023
16:06:45
GMT
135
57.1600
XLON
698972247218532
24/01/2023
16:06:45
GMT
150
57.1600
XLON
698972247218533
24/01/2023
16:11:52
GMT
20
57.1800
XLON
698972247219356
24/01/2023
16:11:52
GMT
36
57.1800
XLON
698972247219357
24/01/2023
16:11:52
GMT
83
57.1800
XLON
698972247219355
24/01/2023
16:12:09
GMT
146
57.1800
XLON
698972247219396
24/01/2023
16:14:32
GMT
101
57.1400
XLON
698972247219889
24/01/2023
16:15:44
GMT
87
57.0800
XLON
698972247220132
24/01/2023
16:18:05
GMT
62
57.0600
XLON
698972247220534
24/01/2023
16:20:10
GMT
98
57.1200
XLON
698972247220938
24/01/2023
16:24:03
GMT
43
57.1400
XLON
698972247221771
24/01/2023
16:24:04
GMT
161
57.1400
XLON
698972247221772
24/01/2023
16:26:13
GMT
29
57.1200
XLON
698972247222352
24/01/2023
16:26:13
GMT
42
57.1200
XLON
698972247222353
24/01/2023
16:28:03
GMT
6
57.1200
XLON
698972247222812
24/01/2023
16:28:04
GMT
86
57.1200
XLON
698972247222823
SOURCE: InterContinental Hotels Group PLC
View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/736659/InterContinental-Hotels-Group-PLC-Announces-Transaction-in-Own-Shares--Jan-25