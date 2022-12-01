U.S. markets open in 6 hours 33 minutes

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares - 01 Dec 2022

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC
·2 min read
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / December 1, 2022 / The Company announces that on 30 November 2022 it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 20340/399 pence each through Goldman Sachs International ("GSI") on the London Stock Exchange in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 6 May 2022 (the "Purchase"). The Purchase was effected pursuant to instructions issued by the Company on 09 August 2022, as announced on 09 August 2022.

Date of purchase:

30 November 2022

Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:

19,968

Lowest price paid per share:

£ 47.7900

Highest price paid per share:

£ 48.4000

Average price paid per share:

£ 48.2196

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

Following the above transaction, the Company has 175,309,430 ordinary shares in issue (excluding 8,156,782 held in treasury).

A full breakdown of the individual purchases by GSI is included below.

Enquiries to:

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC:

Investor Relations: Stuart Ford (+44 (0)7823 828 739); Aleksandar Milenkovic (+44 (0)7469 905 720);

Joe Simpson (+44 (0)7976 862 072)

Media Relations: Amy Shields (+44 (0)7881 035 550); Dan Winter (+44 (0)7423 793 352)

Schedule of Purchases

Shares purchased: 19,968 (ISIN: GB00BHJYC057)

Date of purchases: 30 November 2022

Investment firm: GSI

Aggregated information:

London Stock Exchange

Cboe BXE

Cboe CXE

Turquoise

Number of ordinary shares purchased

19,968

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

£ 48.4000

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

£ 47.7900

Volume weighted average price paid(per ordinary share)

£ 48.2196

Click on, or paste the following link into your web browser, to view full announcement:

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/1697I_1-2022-11-30.pdf

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: InterContinental Hotels Group PLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/729601/InterContinental-Hotels-Group-PLC-Announces-Transaction-in-Own-Shares--01-Dec-2022

