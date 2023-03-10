InterContinental Hotels Group PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares - Mar 10

Purchase of own shares

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 10, 2023 / The Company announces that on 09 March 2023 it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 20340/399 pence each through Goldman Sachs International ("GSI") on the London Stock Exchange in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 6 May 2022 (the "Purchase"). The Purchase was effected pursuant to instructions issued by the Company on 21 February 2023, as announced on 21 February 2023.

Date of purchase: 09 March 2023 Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 2,931 Lowest price paid per share: £ 56.7600 Highest price paid per share: £ 57.0000 Average price paid per share: £ 56.8800

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

Following the above transaction, the Company has 175,181,366 ordinary shares in issue (excluding 7,506,782 held in treasury).

A full breakdown of the individual purchases by GSI is included below.

Enquiries to:

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC:

Investor Relations:

Stuart Ford (+44 (0)7823 828 739);

Aleksandar Milenkovic (+44 (0)7469 905 720);

Joe Simpson (+44 (0)7976 862 072)

Media Relations:

Amy Shields (+44 (0)7881 035 550);

Dan Winter (+44 (0)7423 793 352)

Schedule of Purchases

Shares purchased: 2,931 (ISIN: GB00BHJYC057)

Date of purchases: 09 March 2023

Investment firm: GSI

Aggregated information:

London Stock Exchange Cboe BXE Cboe CXE Turquoise Number of ordinary shares purchased 2,931 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) £ 57.0000 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) £ 56.7600 Volume weighted average price paid(per ordinary share) £ 56.8800

Detailed information:

Transaction Date Time Time Zone Volume Price (GBP) Trading Venue Transaction ID 09/03/2023 13:46:20 GMT 4 56.8600 XLON 726185159975454 09/03/2023 13:46:20 GMT 24 56.8600 XLON 726185159975453 09/03/2023 13:46:20 GMT 68 56.8600 XLON 726185159975452 09/03/2023 14:00:40 GMT 17 56.9400 XLON 726185159976481 09/03/2023 14:00:40 GMT 117 56.9400 XLON 726185159976482 09/03/2023 14:10:04 GMT 76 56.9400 XLON 726185159977129 09/03/2023 14:21:48 GMT 73 56.9000 XLON 726185159977990 09/03/2023 14:30:11 GMT 71 56.9400 XLON 726185159978709 09/03/2023 14:30:11 GMT 72 56.9400 XLON 726185159978706 09/03/2023 14:31:32 GMT 67 56.9600 XLON 726185159979110 09/03/2023 14:33:58 GMT 70 56.9800 XLON 726185159979789 09/03/2023 14:40:33 GMT 70 56.8600 XLON 726185159980735 09/03/2023 14:42:32 GMT 8 56.8600 XLON 726185159981016 09/03/2023 14:42:32 GMT 32 56.8600 XLON 726185159981015 09/03/2023 14:42:32 GMT 40 56.8600 XLON 726185159981014 09/03/2023 14:44:41 GMT 62 56.8400 XLON 726185159981315 09/03/2023 14:46:28 GMT 17 56.8400 XLON 726185159981607 09/03/2023 14:52:34 GMT 21 56.9200 XLON 726185159982522 09/03/2023 14:52:34 GMT 122 56.9200 XLON 726185159982521 09/03/2023 15:00:44 GMT 14 56.9800 XLON 726185159983708 09/03/2023 15:00:44 GMT 67 56.9800 XLON 726185159983707 09/03/2023 15:03:49 GMT 166 57.0000 XLON 726185159984243 09/03/2023 15:06:42 GMT 74 56.9800 XLON 726185159984625 09/03/2023 15:10:38 GMT 26 56.9400 XLON 726185159985239 09/03/2023 15:10:38 GMT 47 56.9400 XLON 726185159985238 09/03/2023 15:16:12 GMT 82 56.9000 XLON 726185159986230 09/03/2023 15:18:48 GMT 98 56.8800 XLON 726185159986872 09/03/2023 15:24:19 GMT 80 56.8600 XLON 726185159987562 09/03/2023 15:27:25 GMT 67 56.8600 XLON 726185159988020 09/03/2023 15:31:51 GMT 69 56.8600 XLON 726185159988457 09/03/2023 15:37:10 GMT 94 56.9000 XLON 726185159989150 09/03/2023 15:40:38 GMT 64 56.7800 XLON 726185159989525 09/03/2023 15:46:39 GMT 124 56.8200 XLON 726185159990159 09/03/2023 15:54:17 GMT 135 56.8800 XLON 726185159990951 09/03/2023 15:59:54 GMT 77 56.8200 XLON 726185159991584 09/03/2023 16:04:16 GMT 5 56.7600 XLON 726185159992347 09/03/2023 16:04:16 GMT 8 56.7600 XLON 726185159992348 09/03/2023 16:04:16 GMT 56 56.7600 XLON 726185159992346 09/03/2023 16:08:03 GMT 21 56.7800 XLON 726185159992988 09/03/2023 16:08:03 GMT 42 56.7800 XLON 726185159992987 09/03/2023 16:08:03 GMT 63 56.7800 XLON 726185159992979 09/03/2023 16:13:03 GMT 73 56.8200 XLON 726185159993745 09/03/2023 16:18:11 GMT 16 56.8400 XLON 726185159994511 09/03/2023 16:18:49 GMT 11 56.8400 XLON 726185159994647 09/03/2023 16:19:03 GMT 124 56.8200 XLON 726185159994711 09/03/2023 16:24:56 GMT 6 56.8000 XLON 726185159995841 09/03/2023 16:24:56 GMT 16 56.8000 XLON 726185159995840 09/03/2023 16:24:56 GMT 39 56.8000 XLON 726185159995839 09/03/2023 16:25:26 GMT 89 56.7800 XLON 726185159996036 09/03/2023 16:27:38 GMT 47 56.7600 XLON 726185159996594

