InterContinental Hotels Group PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares - Mar 10

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC
·5 min read
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC

Purchase of own shares

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 10, 2023 / The Company announces that on 09 March 2023 it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 20340/399 pence each through Goldman Sachs International ("GSI") on the London Stock Exchange in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 6 May 2022 (the "Purchase"). The Purchase was effected pursuant to instructions issued by the Company on 21 February 2023, as announced on 21 February 2023.

Date of purchase:

09 March 2023

Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:

2,931

Lowest price paid per share:

£ 56.7600

Highest price paid per share:

£ 57.0000

Average price paid per share:

£ 56.8800

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

Following the above transaction, the Company has 175,181,366 ordinary shares in issue (excluding 7,506,782 held in treasury).

A full breakdown of the individual purchases by GSI is included below.

Enquiries to:

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC:

Investor Relations:

Stuart Ford (+44 (0)7823 828 739);
Aleksandar Milenkovic (+44 (0)7469 905 720);
Joe Simpson (+44 (0)7976 862 072)

Media Relations:

Amy Shields (+44 (0)7881 035 550);
Dan Winter (+44 (0)7423 793 352)

Schedule of Purchases

Shares purchased: 2,931 (ISIN: GB00BHJYC057)

Date of purchases: 09 March 2023

Investment firm: GSI

Aggregated information:

London Stock Exchange

Cboe BXE

Cboe CXE

Turquoise

Number of ordinary shares purchased

2,931

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

£ 57.0000

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

£ 56.7600

Volume weighted average price paid(per ordinary share)

£ 56.8800

Detailed information:

Transaction Date

Time

Time Zone

Volume

Price (GBP)

Trading Venue

Transaction ID

09/03/2023

13:46:20

GMT

4

56.8600

XLON

726185159975454

09/03/2023

13:46:20

GMT

24

56.8600

XLON

726185159975453

09/03/2023

13:46:20

GMT

68

56.8600

XLON

726185159975452

09/03/2023

14:00:40

GMT

17

56.9400

XLON

726185159976481

09/03/2023

14:00:40

GMT

117

56.9400

XLON

726185159976482

09/03/2023

14:10:04

GMT

76

56.9400

XLON

726185159977129

09/03/2023

14:21:48

GMT

73

56.9000

XLON

726185159977990

09/03/2023

14:30:11

GMT

71

56.9400

XLON

726185159978709

09/03/2023

14:30:11

GMT

72

56.9400

XLON

726185159978706

09/03/2023

14:31:32

GMT

67

56.9600

XLON

726185159979110

09/03/2023

14:33:58

GMT

70

56.9800

XLON

726185159979789

09/03/2023

14:40:33

GMT

70

56.8600

XLON

726185159980735

09/03/2023

14:42:32

GMT

8

56.8600

XLON

726185159981016

09/03/2023

14:42:32

GMT

32

56.8600

XLON

726185159981015

09/03/2023

14:42:32

GMT

40

56.8600

XLON

726185159981014

09/03/2023

14:44:41

GMT

62

56.8400

XLON

726185159981315

09/03/2023

14:46:28

GMT

17

56.8400

XLON

726185159981607

09/03/2023

14:52:34

GMT

21

56.9200

XLON

726185159982522

09/03/2023

14:52:34

GMT

122

56.9200

XLON

726185159982521

09/03/2023

15:00:44

GMT

14

56.9800

XLON

726185159983708

09/03/2023

15:00:44

GMT

67

56.9800

XLON

726185159983707

09/03/2023

15:03:49

GMT

166

57.0000

XLON

726185159984243

09/03/2023

15:06:42

GMT

74

56.9800

XLON

726185159984625

09/03/2023

15:10:38

GMT

26

56.9400

XLON

726185159985239

09/03/2023

15:10:38

GMT

47

56.9400

XLON

726185159985238

09/03/2023

15:16:12

GMT

82

56.9000

XLON

726185159986230

09/03/2023

15:18:48

GMT

98

56.8800

XLON

726185159986872

09/03/2023

15:24:19

GMT

80

56.8600

XLON

726185159987562

09/03/2023

15:27:25

GMT

67

56.8600

XLON

726185159988020

09/03/2023

15:31:51

GMT

69

56.8600

XLON

726185159988457

09/03/2023

15:37:10

GMT

94

56.9000

XLON

726185159989150

09/03/2023

15:40:38

GMT

64

56.7800

XLON

726185159989525

09/03/2023

15:46:39

GMT

124

56.8200

XLON

726185159990159

09/03/2023

15:54:17

GMT

135

56.8800

XLON

726185159990951

09/03/2023

15:59:54

GMT

77

56.8200

XLON

726185159991584

09/03/2023

16:04:16

GMT

5

56.7600

XLON

726185159992347

09/03/2023

16:04:16

GMT

8

56.7600

XLON

726185159992348

09/03/2023

16:04:16

GMT

56

56.7600

XLON

726185159992346

09/03/2023

16:08:03

GMT

21

56.7800

XLON

726185159992988

09/03/2023

16:08:03

GMT

42

56.7800

XLON

726185159992987

09/03/2023

16:08:03

GMT

63

56.7800

XLON

726185159992979

09/03/2023

16:13:03

GMT

73

56.8200

XLON

726185159993745

09/03/2023

16:18:11

GMT

16

56.8400

XLON

726185159994511

09/03/2023

16:18:49

GMT

11

56.8400

XLON

726185159994647

09/03/2023

16:19:03

GMT

124

56.8200

XLON

726185159994711

09/03/2023

16:24:56

GMT

6

56.8000

XLON

726185159995841

09/03/2023

16:24:56

GMT

16

56.8000

XLON

726185159995840

09/03/2023

16:24:56

GMT

39

56.8000

XLON

726185159995839

09/03/2023

16:25:26

GMT

89

56.7800

XLON

726185159996036

09/03/2023

16:27:38

GMT

47

56.7600

XLON

726185159996594

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom.

SOURCE: InterContinental Hotels Group PLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/743102/InterContinental-Hotels-Group-PLC-Announces-Transaction-in-Own-Shares--Mar-10

