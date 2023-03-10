InterContinental Hotels Group PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares - Mar 10
Purchase of own shares
LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 10, 2023 / The Company announces that on 09 March 2023 it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 20340/399 pence each through Goldman Sachs International ("GSI") on the London Stock Exchange in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 6 May 2022 (the "Purchase"). The Purchase was effected pursuant to instructions issued by the Company on 21 February 2023, as announced on 21 February 2023.
Date of purchase:
09 March 2023
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:
2,931
Lowest price paid per share:
£ 56.7600
Highest price paid per share:
£ 57.0000
Average price paid per share:
£ 56.8800
The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.
Following the above transaction, the Company has 175,181,366 ordinary shares in issue (excluding 7,506,782 held in treasury).
A full breakdown of the individual purchases by GSI is included below.
Enquiries to:
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC:
Investor Relations:
Stuart Ford (+44 (0)7823 828 739);
Aleksandar Milenkovic (+44 (0)7469 905 720);
Joe Simpson (+44 (0)7976 862 072)
Media Relations:
Amy Shields (+44 (0)7881 035 550);
Dan Winter (+44 (0)7423 793 352)
Schedule of Purchases
Shares purchased: 2,931 (ISIN: GB00BHJYC057)
Date of purchases: 09 March 2023
Investment firm: GSI
Aggregated information:
London Stock Exchange
Cboe BXE
Cboe CXE
Turquoise
Number of ordinary shares purchased
2,931
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)
£ 57.0000
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)
£ 56.7600
Volume weighted average price paid(per ordinary share)
£ 56.8800
Detailed information:
Transaction Date
Time
Time Zone
Volume
Price (GBP)
Trading Venue
Transaction ID
09/03/2023
13:46:20
GMT
4
56.8600
XLON
726185159975454
09/03/2023
13:46:20
GMT
24
56.8600
XLON
726185159975453
09/03/2023
13:46:20
GMT
68
56.8600
XLON
726185159975452
09/03/2023
14:00:40
GMT
17
56.9400
XLON
726185159976481
09/03/2023
14:00:40
GMT
117
56.9400
XLON
726185159976482
09/03/2023
14:10:04
GMT
76
56.9400
XLON
726185159977129
09/03/2023
14:21:48
GMT
73
56.9000
XLON
726185159977990
09/03/2023
14:30:11
GMT
71
56.9400
XLON
726185159978709
09/03/2023
14:30:11
GMT
72
56.9400
XLON
726185159978706
09/03/2023
14:31:32
GMT
67
56.9600
XLON
726185159979110
09/03/2023
14:33:58
GMT
70
56.9800
XLON
726185159979789
09/03/2023
14:40:33
GMT
70
56.8600
XLON
726185159980735
09/03/2023
14:42:32
GMT
8
56.8600
XLON
726185159981016
09/03/2023
14:42:32
GMT
32
56.8600
XLON
726185159981015
09/03/2023
14:42:32
GMT
40
56.8600
XLON
726185159981014
09/03/2023
14:44:41
GMT
62
56.8400
XLON
726185159981315
09/03/2023
14:46:28
GMT
17
56.8400
XLON
726185159981607
09/03/2023
14:52:34
GMT
21
56.9200
XLON
726185159982522
09/03/2023
14:52:34
GMT
122
56.9200
XLON
726185159982521
09/03/2023
15:00:44
GMT
14
56.9800
XLON
726185159983708
09/03/2023
15:00:44
GMT
67
56.9800
XLON
726185159983707
09/03/2023
15:03:49
GMT
166
57.0000
XLON
726185159984243
09/03/2023
15:06:42
GMT
74
56.9800
XLON
726185159984625
09/03/2023
15:10:38
GMT
26
56.9400
XLON
726185159985239
09/03/2023
15:10:38
GMT
47
56.9400
XLON
726185159985238
09/03/2023
15:16:12
GMT
82
56.9000
XLON
726185159986230
09/03/2023
15:18:48
GMT
98
56.8800
XLON
726185159986872
09/03/2023
15:24:19
GMT
80
56.8600
XLON
726185159987562
09/03/2023
15:27:25
GMT
67
56.8600
XLON
726185159988020
09/03/2023
15:31:51
GMT
69
56.8600
XLON
726185159988457
09/03/2023
15:37:10
GMT
94
56.9000
XLON
726185159989150
09/03/2023
15:40:38
GMT
64
56.7800
XLON
726185159989525
09/03/2023
15:46:39
GMT
124
56.8200
XLON
726185159990159
09/03/2023
15:54:17
GMT
135
56.8800
XLON
726185159990951
09/03/2023
15:59:54
GMT
77
56.8200
XLON
726185159991584
09/03/2023
16:04:16
GMT
5
56.7600
XLON
726185159992347
09/03/2023
16:04:16
GMT
8
56.7600
XLON
726185159992348
09/03/2023
16:04:16
GMT
56
56.7600
XLON
726185159992346
09/03/2023
16:08:03
GMT
21
56.7800
XLON
726185159992988
09/03/2023
16:08:03
GMT
42
56.7800
XLON
726185159992987
09/03/2023
16:08:03
GMT
63
56.7800
XLON
726185159992979
09/03/2023
16:13:03
GMT
73
56.8200
XLON
726185159993745
09/03/2023
16:18:11
GMT
16
56.8400
XLON
726185159994511
09/03/2023
16:18:49
GMT
11
56.8400
XLON
726185159994647
09/03/2023
16:19:03
GMT
124
56.8200
XLON
726185159994711
09/03/2023
16:24:56
GMT
6
56.8000
XLON
726185159995841
09/03/2023
16:24:56
GMT
16
56.8000
XLON
726185159995840
09/03/2023
16:24:56
GMT
39
56.8000
XLON
726185159995839
09/03/2023
16:25:26
GMT
89
56.7800
XLON
726185159996036
09/03/2023
16:27:38
GMT
47
56.7600
XLON
726185159996594
