InterContinental Hotels Group PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares – Jan 19

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC
·8 min read
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / January 19, 2023 / The Company announces that on 18 January 2023 it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 20340/399pence each through Goldman Sachs International ("GSI") on the London Stock Exchange in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 6 May 2022 (the "Purchase"). The Purchase was effected pursuant to instructions issued by the Company on 09 August 2022, as announced on 09 August 2022.

Date of purchase:

18 January 2023

Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:

7,469

Lowest price paid per share:

£ 55.4200

Highest price paid per share:

£ 56.2600

Average price paid per share:

£ 55.9502

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

Following the above transaction, the Company has 175,465,665 ordinary shares in issue (excluding 7,506,782 held in treasury).

A full breakdown of the individual purchases by GSI is included below.

Enquiries to:

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC:

Investor Relations: Stuart Ford (+44 (0)7823 828 739); Aleksandar Milenkovic (+44 (0)7469 905 720);
Joe Simpson (+44 (0)7976 862 072)
Media Relations: Amy Shields (+44 (0)7881 035 550); Dan Winter (+44 (0)7423 793 352)

Schedule of Purchases

Shares purchased: 7,469 (ISIN: GB00BHJYC057)

Date of purchases: 18 January 2023

Investment firm: GSI

Aggregated information:

London Stock Exchange

Cboe BXE

Cboe CXE

Turquoise

Number of ordinary shares purchased

7,469

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

£ 56.2600

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

£ 55.4200

Volume weighted average price paid(per ordinary share)

£ 55.9502

Detailed information:

Transaction Date

Time

Time Zone

Volume

Price (GBP)

Trading Venue

Transaction ID

18/01/2023

08:12:58

GMT

154

55.5600

XLON

695261395422526

18/01/2023

08:16:18

GMT

60

55.5800

XLON

695261395423000

18/01/2023

08:33:46

GMT

26

55.5000

XLON

695261395424875

18/01/2023

08:33:46

GMT

39

55.5000

XLON

695261395424874

18/01/2023

08:39:11

GMT

61

55.4400

XLON

695261395425752

18/01/2023

08:45:06

GMT

75

55.4600

XLON

695261395426275

18/01/2023

09:00:59

GMT

58

55.4600

XLON

695261395427634

18/01/2023

09:04:00

GMT

83

55.5000

XLON

695261395428049

18/01/2023

09:12:30

GMT

63

55.4200

XLON

695261395429019

18/01/2023

09:19:34

GMT

100

55.4600

XLON

695261395429632

18/01/2023

09:28:20

GMT

141

55.4800

XLON

695261395430224

18/01/2023

09:45:05

GMT

61

55.7400

XLON

695261395432218

18/01/2023

09:48:04

GMT

61

55.6000

XLON

695261395432489

18/01/2023

10:01:20

GMT

68

55.7400

XLON

695261395433528

18/01/2023

10:12:54

GMT

111

55.7000

XLON

695261395434836

18/01/2023

10:21:06

GMT

154

55.7600

XLON

695261395435603

18/01/2023

10:38:08

GMT

121

55.7800

XLON

695261395437521

18/01/2023

10:47:33

GMT

62

55.8800

XLON

695261395438402

18/01/2023

10:56:55

GMT

72

55.8000

XLON

695261395439266

18/01/2023

11:10:43

GMT

101

55.7800

XLON

695261395440357

18/01/2023

11:18:11

GMT

62

55.7400

XLON

695261395440803

18/01/2023

11:27:34

GMT

65

55.7600

XLON

695261395441606

18/01/2023

11:31:00

GMT

7

55.8600

XLON

695261395441955

18/01/2023

11:31:00

GMT

98

55.8600

XLON

695261395441956

18/01/2023

11:43:29

GMT

101

55.9400

XLON

695261395442969

18/01/2023

11:49:41

GMT

29

56.0400

XLON

695261395443501

18/01/2023

11:49:41

GMT

42

56.0400

XLON

695261395443502

18/01/2023

12:23:34

GMT

122

56.0000

XLON

695261395445884

18/01/2023

12:45:30

GMT

210

56.0000

XLON

695261395447312

18/01/2023

12:59:07

GMT

82

55.9600

XLON

695261395447996

18/01/2023

13:04:40

GMT

22

55.9200

XLON

695261395448258

18/01/2023

13:04:40

GMT

49

55.9200

XLON

695261395448259

18/01/2023

13:04:40

GMT

50

55.9200

XLON

695261395448257

18/01/2023

13:20:57

GMT

109

55.8800

XLON

695261395449256

18/01/2023

13:27:20

GMT

79

55.8600

XLON

695261395449694

18/01/2023

13:31:28

GMT

72

55.9800

XLON

695261395450835

18/01/2023

13:38:59

GMT

71

55.9200

XLON

695261395451686

18/01/2023

13:47:10

GMT

73

55.9800

XLON

695261395452356

18/01/2023

13:53:11

GMT

114

56.0000

XLON

695261395452830

18/01/2023

13:56:59

GMT

116

56.0000

XLON

695261395453164

18/01/2023

14:10:04

GMT

112

56.0400

XLON

695261395454341

18/01/2023

14:10:14

GMT

107

56.0400

XLON

695261395454357

18/01/2023

14:22:41

GMT

96

55.9800

XLON

695261395455316

18/01/2023

14:28:02

GMT

18

55.9600

XLON

695261395455865

18/01/2023

14:28:02

GMT

59

55.9600

XLON

695261395455864

18/01/2023

14:32:58

GMT

169

56.1200

XLON

695261395457183

18/01/2023

14:35:37

GMT

60

56.1600

XLON

695261395457667

18/01/2023

14:37:08

GMT

58

56.1000

XLON

695261395457924

18/01/2023

14:37:23

GMT

64

56.0600

XLON

695261395458014

18/01/2023

14:39:52

GMT

64

56.0800

XLON

695261395458598

18/01/2023

14:41:38

GMT

33

56.0800

XLON

695261395458899

18/01/2023

14:41:38

GMT

35

56.0800

XLON

695261395458898

18/01/2023

14:44:58

GMT

99

56.0600

XLON

695261395459584

18/01/2023

14:45:48

GMT

67

56.0600

XLON

695261395459859

18/01/2023

14:48:11

GMT

60

56.0000

XLON

695261395460350

18/01/2023

14:51:12

GMT

144

56.0400

XLON

695261395460904

18/01/2023

14:56:42

GMT

5

56.1400

XLON

695261395461835

18/01/2023

14:56:42

GMT

131

56.1400

XLON

695261395461831

18/01/2023

14:59:21

GMT

109

56.1800

XLON

695261395462279

18/01/2023

14:59:58

GMT

70

56.1800

XLON

695261395462394

18/01/2023

15:01:44

GMT

67

56.1400

XLON

695261395462713

18/01/2023

15:03:25

GMT

77

56.1600

XLON

695261395463071

18/01/2023

15:07:00

GMT

59

56.2000

XLON

695261395463647

18/01/2023

15:09:04

GMT

65

56.2200

XLON

695261395463926

18/01/2023

15:11:20

GMT

83

56.1600

XLON

695261395464301

18/01/2023

15:11:47

GMT

39

56.1600

XLON

695261395464379

18/01/2023

15:14:39

GMT

29

56.2000

XLON

695261395464889

18/01/2023

15:14:43

GMT

96

56.2000

XLON

695261395464908

18/01/2023

15:18:02

GMT

67

56.2200

XLON

695261395465468

18/01/2023

15:18:33

GMT

64

56.2000

XLON

695261395465621

18/01/2023

15:20:12

GMT

74

56.1600

XLON

695261395466002

18/01/2023

15:25:15

GMT

16

56.2400

XLON

695261395466918

18/01/2023

15:25:15

GMT

133

56.2400

XLON

695261395466919

18/01/2023

15:27:52

GMT

58

56.2400

XLON

695261395467371

18/01/2023

15:30:00

GMT

62

56.2600

XLON

695261395467662

18/01/2023

15:35:10

GMT

137

56.1600

XLON

695261395468694

18/01/2023

15:37:14

GMT

4

56.1600

XLON

695261395469158

18/01/2023

15:37:14

GMT

62

56.1600

XLON

695261395469159

18/01/2023

15:39:08

GMT

58

56.1600

XLON

695261395469571

18/01/2023

15:42:07

GMT

66

56.1000

XLON

695261395470050

18/01/2023

15:46:02

GMT

62

56.0600

XLON

695261395470767

18/01/2023

15:49:28

GMT

103

56.0600

XLON

695261395471643

18/01/2023

15:53:15

GMT

153

55.9600

XLON

695261395472474

18/01/2023

15:59:11

GMT

77

55.9600

XLON

695261395473700

18/01/2023

16:04:28

GMT

150

56.0800

XLON

695261395474541

18/01/2023

16:04:56

GMT

118

56.0800

XLON

695261395474654

18/01/2023

16:09:10

GMT

66

55.9800

XLON

695261395475350

18/01/2023

16:11:49

GMT

107

55.9600

XLON

695261395475841

18/01/2023

16:13:55

GMT

66

55.9400

XLON

695261395476227

18/01/2023

16:17:03

GMT

66

55.9400

XLON

695261395476804

18/01/2023

16:18:26

GMT

67

55.9400

XLON

695261395477007

18/01/2023

16:21:11

GMT

77

55.9600

XLON

695261395477576

18/01/2023

16:23:55

GMT

69

55.9400

XLON

695261395478164

18/01/2023

16:27:30

GMT

92

55.9800

XLON

695261395479091

18/01/2023

16:29:14

GMT

76

55.9600

XLON

695261395479582

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: InterContinental Hotels Group PLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/735830/InterContinental-Hotels-Group-PLC-Announces-Transaction-in-Own-Shares-Jan-19

