InterContinental Hotels Group PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares - Mar 3

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC
·4 min read
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC

Purchase of own shares

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 3, 2023 / The Company announces that on 02 March 2023 it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 20340/399 pence each through Goldman Sachs International ("GSI") on the London Stock Exchange in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 6 May 2022 (the "Purchase"). The Purchase was effected pursuant to instructions issued by the Company on 21 February 2023, as announced on 21 February 2023.

Date of purchase:

02 March 2023

Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:

3,000

Lowest price paid per share:

£ 55.4200

Highest price paid per share:

£ 56.2800

Average price paid per share:

£ 55.8936

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

Following the above transaction, the Company has 175,190,297 ordinary shares in issue (excluding 7,506,782 held in treasury).

A full breakdown of the individual purchases by GSI is included below.

Enquiries to:

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC:

Investor Relations: Stuart Ford (+44 (0)7823 828 739); Aleksandar Milenkovic (+44 (0)7469 905 720);

Joe Simpson (+44 (0)7976 862 072)

Media Relations: Amy Shields (+44 (0)7881 035 550); Dan Winter (+44 (0)7423 793 352)

Schedule of Purchases

Shares purchased: 3,000 (ISIN: GB00BHJYC057)

Date of purchases: 02 March 2023

Investment firm: GSI

Aggregated information:

London Stock Exchange

Cboe BXE

Cboe CXE

Turquoise

Number of ordinary shares purchased

3,000

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

£ 56.2800

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

£ 55.4200

Volume weighted average price paid(per ordinary share)

£ 55.8936

Detailed information:

Transaction Date

Time

Time Zone

Volume

Price (GBP)

Trading Venue

Transaction ID

02/03/2023

08:19:17

GMT

25

55.4200

XLON

721855832919997

02/03/2023

08:19:17

GMT

53

55.4200

XLON

721855832919996

02/03/2023

08:53:26

GMT

84

55.6600

XLON

721855832923336

02/03/2023

09:05:04

GMT

76

55.6400

XLON

721855832924569

02/03/2023

09:17:01

GMT

71

55.5600

XLON

721855832925478

02/03/2023

09:36:04

GMT

9

55.5200

XLON

721855832926957

02/03/2023

09:36:04

GMT

75

55.5200

XLON

721855832926958

02/03/2023

09:59:42

GMT

84

55.4600

XLON

721855832928683

02/03/2023

10:25:17

GMT

81

55.4600

XLON

721855832930607

02/03/2023

10:52:17

GMT

3

55.5000

XLON

721855832932599

02/03/2023

10:52:17

GMT

10

55.5000

XLON

721855832932598

02/03/2023

10:52:17

GMT

91

55.5000

XLON

721855832932597

02/03/2023

11:11:06

GMT

102

55.5800

XLON

721855832933933

02/03/2023

11:51:07

GMT

79

55.6600

XLON

721855832936079

02/03/2023

12:04:30

GMT

126

55.8200

XLON

721855832936845

02/03/2023

12:38:44

GMT

87

55.8000

XLON

721855832938933

02/03/2023

13:20:28

GMT

102

55.9000

XLON

721855832941073

02/03/2023

13:36:08

GMT

85

55.8600

XLON

721855832942112

02/03/2023

13:48:04

GMT

1

55.9000

XLON

721855832943429

02/03/2023

13:48:04

GMT

66

55.9000

XLON

721855832943428

02/03/2023

14:14:18

GMT

16

55.9000

XLON

721855832945456

02/03/2023

14:14:18

GMT

81

55.9000

XLON

721855832945455

02/03/2023

14:25:41

GMT

96

55.8400

XLON

721855832946508

02/03/2023

14:35:23

GMT

104

55.9800

XLON

721855832948662

02/03/2023

14:40:59

GMT

67

56.0200

XLON

721855832949713

02/03/2023

14:46:53

GMT

101

56.0200

XLON

721855832950540

02/03/2023

14:51:34

GMT

5

56.0800

XLON

721855832951391

02/03/2023

14:55:35

GMT

132

56.1200

XLON

721855832951988

02/03/2023

15:08:23

GMT

69

56.1600

XLON

721855832953895

02/03/2023

15:08:44

GMT

73

56.1400

XLON

721855832953947

02/03/2023

15:12:50

GMT

103

56.0800

XLON

721855832954615

02/03/2023

15:25:34

GMT

114

56.0600

XLON

721855832956204

02/03/2023

15:31:19

GMT

90

56.1200

XLON

721855832956809

02/03/2023

15:41:26

GMT

84

56.0400

XLON

721855832957932

02/03/2023

15:47:44

GMT

100

56.0000

XLON

721855832958914

02/03/2023

15:57:42

GMT

8

56.1200

XLON

721855832960099

02/03/2023

15:58:40

GMT

29

56.1200

XLON

721855832960153

02/03/2023

15:58:40

GMT

38

56.1200

XLON

721855832960152

02/03/2023

16:06:34

GMT

85

56.1600

XLON

721855832961194

02/03/2023

16:12:29

GMT

110

56.1800

XLON

721855832962028

02/03/2023

16:22:56

GMT

99

56.2400

XLON

721855832963429

02/03/2023

16:29:58

GMT

18

56.2800

XLON

721855832964751

02/03/2023

16:29:58

GMT

68

56.2800

XLON

721855832964750

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: InterContinental Hotels Group PLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/741839/InterContinental-Hotels-Group-PLC-Announces-Transaction-in-Own-Shares--Mar-3

    (Bloomberg) -- Two Federal Reserve policymakers cautioned that recent stronger-than-expected readings on the US economy could push them to raise interest rates by more than previously expected. Most Read from BloombergIsrael’s Window to Strike Iran Narrows as Putin Enters EquationTycoon Deripaska Warns Russia May Run Out of Money in 2024Americans Need to Be Richer Than Ever to Buy Their First HomeCitigroup Cuts Hundreds of Jobs, Including in Investment Banking and Mortgage UnitsSorry, Twitter. E