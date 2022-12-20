InterContinental Hotels Group PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares - Dec 20

Purchase of own shares

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / December 20, 2022 / The Company announces that on 19 December 2022 it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 20340/399 pence each through Goldman Sachs International ("GSI") on the London Stock Exchange in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 6 May 2022 (the "Purchase"). The Purchase was effected pursuant to instructions issued by the Company on 09 August 2022, as announced on 09 August 2022.

Date of purchase: 19 December 2022 Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 20,000 Lowest price paid per share: £ 47.7300 Highest price paid per share: £ 48.1400 Average price paid per share: £ 47.8962

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

Following the above transaction, the Company has 175,699,706 ordinary shares in issue (excluding 7,506,782 held in treasury, following a transfer of 650,000 ordinary shares from the Company's treasury account to the Trustees of InterContinental Hotels Group Employee Share Ownership Trust for no consideration on 19 December 2022).

A full breakdown of the individual purchases by GSI is included below.

Enquiries to:

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC:

Investor Relations: Stuart Ford (+44 (0)7823 828 739); Aleksandar Milenkovic (+44 (0)7469 905 720);

Joe Simpson (+44 (0)7976 862 072)

Media Relations: Amy Shields (+44 (0)7881 035 550); Dan Winter (+44 (0)7423 793 352)

Schedule of Purchases

Shares purchased: 20,000 (ISIN: GB00BHJYC057)

Date of purchases: 19 December 2022

Investment firm: GSI

Aggregated information:

London Stock Exchange Cboe BXE Cboe CXE Turquoise Number of ordinary shares purchased 20,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) £ 48.1400 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) £ 47.7300 Volume weighted average price paid(per ordinary share) £ 47.8962

