U.S. markets open in 6 hours 39 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,885.25
    +6.25 (+0.16%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,185.00
    +57.00 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,357.00
    +12.25 (+0.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,777.90
    +3.70 (+0.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.65
    +0.36 (+0.48%)
     

  • Gold

    1,803.00
    +2.80 (+0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    23.39
    +0.06 (+0.27%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0635
    +0.0046 (+0.44%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4820
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.62
    -0.21 (-0.92%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2194
    +0.0055 (+0.45%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.8400
    -0.8390 (-0.61%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,726.29
    -27.24 (-0.16%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    384.26
    -21.22 (-5.23%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,332.12
    -94.05 (-1.27%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,237.64
    -289.48 (-1.05%)
     

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares - Dec 19

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC
·2 min read
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC

Purchase of own shares

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / December 19, 2022 / The Company announces that on 16 December 2022 it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 20340/399 pence each through Goldman Sachs International ("GSI") on the London Stock Exchange in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 6 May 2022 (the "Purchase"). The Purchase was effected pursuant to instructions issued by the Company on 09 August 2022, as announced on 09 August 2022.

Date of purchase:

16 December 2022

Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:

20,000

Lowest price paid per share:

£ 47.7500

Highest price paid per share:

£ 48.7000

Average price paid per share:

£ 48.1154


The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

Following the above transaction, the Company has 175,069,706 ordinary shares in issue (excluding 8,156,782 held in treasury).

A full breakdown of the individual purchases by GSI is included below.

Enquiries to:

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC:

Investor Relations: Stuart Ford (+44 (0)7823 828 739); Aleksandar Milenkovic (+44 (0)7469 905 720);

Joe Simpson (+44 (0)7976 862 072)

Media Relations: Amy Shields (+44 (0)7881 035 550); Dan Winter (+44 (0)7423 793 352)

Schedule of Purchases

Shares purchased: 20,000 (ISIN: GB00BHJYC057)

Date of purchases: 16 December 2022

Investment firm: GSI

Aggregated information:

London Stock Exchange

Cboe BXE

Cboe CXE

Turquoise

Number of ordinary shares purchased

20,000

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

£ 48.7000

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

£ 47.7500

Volume weighted average price paid(per ordinary share)

£ 48.1154

Click on, or paste the following link into your web browser, to view full announcement:

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/0712K_1-2022-12-16.pdf

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: InterContinental Hotels Group PLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/732303/InterContinental-Hotels-Group-PLC-Announces-Transaction-in-Own-Shares--Dec-19

Recommended Stories

  • ‘Long-Term Investors Will Be Rewarded’: Oppenheimer Suggests 3 Stocks to Buy

    One thing is certain these days, and that’s uncertainty. Markets remain volatile, as a series of data releases have investors somewhat unsure whether high inflation, rising interest rates, or a possible recession – or perhaps all three at once – will come to dominate the forecasts. The result: day-to-day price swings and sharp changes that make predictions a risky business. Not every economist, however, is willing to throw in the towel, and the difficult market environment hasn’t put the scare o

  • Insiders pour millions into these 3 stocks — this is what makes them attractive buys

    Stocks saw out the week on the backfoot once again. Initially buoyed at the start of the week by the better-than-expected inflation data, come Wednesday and the Fed signaling rates are set to go higher until it is clear inflation has been tamed, the mood soured again, shifting back to the bearish trends on offer most of the year. So, these are uncertain times. Volatility is the ruling force in the markets, and investors are looking for some signal that will indicate just which stocks are attract

  • Where stocks could be years from now (and what they could do in the next few weeks)

    Stocks tumbled last week, with the S&P 500 falling 2.1%. The index is now up 7.7% from its October 12 closing low of 3,577.03 and down 19.7% from its January 3 closing high of 4,796.56.

  • Will AT&T or Verizon Cut Their Dividends In 2023?

    If you're screening for high dividend-yielding stocks, it's likely Verizon (NYSE: VZ) and AT&T (NYSE: T) have come to your attention. Verizon is currently yielding an eye-popping 7%, and AT&T yields slightly less at 5.8%. Let's find out if investors have a reason to worry about the dividend payout of these two.

  • Alphabet’s GOOG vs. GOOGL: What’s the Difference?

    Learn the difference between the GOOG and GOOGL stock ticker symbols for Alphabet (the company formerly known as Google).

  • Want to Add Some Upside to Your Passive Income? Buy These 3 Ultra-High-Yield Stocks

    Most dividend-paying companies send a fixed amount to their investors each quarter. While that income variability isn't for everyone, the upside potential can appeal to investors willing to take on a bit more risk. Three stocks currently offering big-time income streams with upside potential are  Blackstone (NYSE: BX), BHP Group (NYSE: BHP), and Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN).

  • Tesla Shareholder Frustration Turns Into Revolt Against Elon Musk

    The company led by Elon Musk had a market capitalization of $1.13 trillion on Dec. 31, 2021. The market value is only slightly over $474 billion, meaning that nearly $640 billion of stock market capitalization evaporated in 12 months. Tesla's stock is currently trading at $150.23, which represents a 57.4% year-on-year drop.

  • Bearish Bets: 3 Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on three names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Yelp Inc. recently was downgraded to Hold with a C rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • Real-Money Funds Dump $100 Billion of Stocks on Rebalancing

    (Bloomberg) -- The world’s biggest money managers are set to unload up to $100 billion of stocks in the final few weeks of the year, adding to a selloff that’s snowballed since Jerome Powell’s unequivocal message that policymakers will press on with aggressive tightening at the risk of job cuts and a recession.Most Read from BloombergMusk Asks Twitter Users Whether to Step Down as ChiefTruth Is Reasserting Itself Over Trump’s LiesTrump Gets a 45-Day Extension to Provide Details on His Wealth to

  • SoFi's CEO Anthony Noto Is Clearly Trying to Speak to the Market. What's He Saying?

    Recently, SoFi Technologies' (NASDAQ: SOFI) CEO Anthony Noto purchased $5 million of the company's common shares. Like most consumer-facing fintech stocks, SoFi had a difficult 2022 and the stock is down more than 70% after a monstrous year in 2021. In this particular case, however, I think Noto is really trying to speak to the market to assure it that numerous concerns that have recently come to light are overblown.

  • Tesla's New Factory Location Revealed

    The electric vehicle maker is expected to make an announcement this week, according to Bloomberg News.

  • Is Amazon.com (AMZN) a Worthy Investment Choice?

    Farnam Street Investments, an investment management firm, published its third-quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. In its third-quarter letter, the fund mentioned that it feels like historical events have been speeding up in 2022 and that its letter has a mental construct that investors might find helpful for […]

  • Rising car repossessions trend warning sign for economy, report says

    The number of car repossessions across the United States is on the rise and expected to continue into the new year. Some industry experts say it is a sign of the economy.

  • Individual Investors Hang On in Wild Year for Stocks While Pros Sell

    During the wildest year for global markets since 2008, individual investors have been doubling down on stocks. U.S. equity mutual and exchange-traded funds, which are popular among individual investors, have attracted more than $100 billion in net inflows this year, one of the highest amounts on record in EPFR data going back to 2000. Hedge funds, meanwhile, have been paring how much risk they are taking in stocks or making outright bets that major U.S. indexes will tumble.

  • 10 Best Cheap Stocks to Buy Now for Long Term

    In this article, we take a look at 10 best cheap stocks to buy now for long term. If you want to see more best cheap stocks to buy now for long term, go directly to 5 Best Cheap Stocks to Buy Now for Long Term. To many investors, a cheap stock isn’t a stock […]

  • 6 Stocks Warren Buffett Completely Exited in 2022

    Despite being an active buyer this year, Buffett's company Berkshire Hathaway also sold several of its holdings as it repositioned its portfolio.

  • China's COVID surge hits Beijing trading floors, Shanghai finance hub

    COVID-19 is sweeping through trading floors in Beijing and spreading fast in the financial hub of Shanghai, with illness and absence thinning already light trade and forcing regulators to cancel a weekly meeting vetting public share sales. Many banks and asset managers have dusted off plans devised to cope with previous COVID crises, injecting another layer of unpredictability into currency and stock markets, where the outlook is clouded by a rocky exit from strict health curbs. Internal surveys by several big asset managers and banks suggest more than half of their employees in Beijing, the epicentre of the virus surge, have tested positive.

  • Dow Jones Futures: After Stock Market Rally's Ugly Outside Week, Here's What To Do

    The market rally started strong, but sold off hard in a big outside week. Apple, Tesla dived. Leading stocks tumbled. Here's what to do.

  • Self-driving truck company TuSimple to lay off hundreds days before Christmas: report

    Global self-driving technology company TuSimple Holdings Inc. will reportedly lay off half of its workforce next week, just before Christmas.

  • Got $5,000? 3 Stocks to Hold for the Next 20 Years

    Investors who plug into these megatrends by investing in stocks poised to capitalize on them should do very well over the next couple of decades. A great way to start is by investing $5,000 or so across American Tower (NYSE: AMT), Brookfield Infrastructure (NYSE: BIPC)(NYSE: BIP), and Enbridge (NYSE: ENB).