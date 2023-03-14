U.S. markets open in 5 hours 25 minutes

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares - Mar 14

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC
·5 min read
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC

Purchase of own shares

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 14, 2023 / The Company announces that on 13 March 2023 it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 20340/399 pence each through Goldman Sachs International ("GSI") on the London Stock Exchange in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 6 May 2022 (the "Purchase"). The Purchase was effected pursuant to instructions issued by the Company on 21 February 2023, as announced on 21 February 2023.

Date of purchase:

13 March 2023

Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:

2,984

Lowest price paid per share:

£ 53.3400

Highest price paid per share:

£ 54.4000

Average price paid per share:

£ 53.6040

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

Following the above transaction, the Company has 175,175,431 ordinary shares in issue (excluding 7,506,782 held in treasury).

A full breakdown of the individual purchases by GSI is included below.

Enquiries to:

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC:

Investor Relations: Stuart Ford (+44 (0)7823 828 739); Aleksandar Milenkovic (+44 (0)7469 905 720);

Joe Simpson (+44 (0)7976 862 072)

Media Relations: Amy Shields (+44 (0)7881 035 550); Dan Winter (+44 (0)7423 793 352)

Schedule of Purchases

Shares purchased: 2,984 (ISIN: GB00BHJYC057)

Date of purchases: 13 March 2023

Investment firm: GSI

Aggregated information:

London Stock Exchange

Cboe BXE

Cboe CXE

Turquoise

Number of ordinary shares purchased

2,984

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

£ 54.4000

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

£ 53.3400

Volume weighted average price paid(per ordinary share)

£ 53.6040

Detailed information:

Transaction Date

Time

Time Zone

Volume

Price (GBP)

Trading Venue

Transaction ID

13/03/2023

08:45:14

GMT

87

54.4000

XLON

728659061120058

13/03/2023

09:02:47

GMT

61

54.1200

XLON

728659061122619

13/03/2023

09:08:46

GMT

77

54.0400

XLON

728659061124046

13/03/2023

09:42:08

GMT

27

53.6600

XLON

728659061130017

13/03/2023

09:42:08

GMT

46

53.6600

XLON

728659061130018

13/03/2023

10:03:12

GMT

28

53.6600

XLON

728659061133002

13/03/2023

10:03:12

GMT

54

53.6600

XLON

728659061133003

13/03/2023

10:31:06

GMT

4

53.6200

XLON

728659061136118

13/03/2023

10:31:06

GMT

88

53.6200

XLON

728659061136117

13/03/2023

10:59:46

GMT

84

54.1600

XLON

728659061140050

13/03/2023

11:13:38

GMT

76

54.0200

XLON

728659061141927

13/03/2023

11:27:48

GMT

4

53.7600

XLON

728659061143447

13/03/2023

11:27:48

GMT

20

53.7600

XLON

728659061143446

13/03/2023

11:27:48

GMT

65

53.7600

XLON

728659061143445

13/03/2023

12:04:14

GMT

68

53.6000

XLON

728659061147424

13/03/2023

12:12:07

GMT

2

53.3400

XLON

728659061148437

13/03/2023

12:12:07

GMT

26

53.3400

XLON

728659061148436

13/03/2023

12:12:07

GMT

45

53.3400

XLON

728659061148435

13/03/2023

12:38:45

GMT

69

53.3800

XLON

728659061151516

13/03/2023

13:03:22

GMT

87

53.4400

XLON

728659061154697

13/03/2023

13:29:47

GMT

83

53.3800

XLON

728659061157564

13/03/2023

13:41:42

GMT

74

53.5600

XLON

728659061161179

13/03/2023

13:53:18

GMT

80

54.0000

XLON

728659061164612

13/03/2023

14:10:14

GMT

67

53.9200

XLON

728659061169019

13/03/2023

14:23:51

GMT

66

53.5800

XLON

728659061172634

13/03/2023

14:31:58

GMT

64

53.5400

XLON

728659061174451

13/03/2023

14:36:53

GMT

79

53.5800

XLON

728659061175867

13/03/2023

14:39:45

GMT

86

53.5400

XLON

728659061176567

13/03/2023

14:45:11

GMT

16

53.4800

XLON

728659061177532

13/03/2023

14:45:11

GMT

54

53.4800

XLON

728659061177533

13/03/2023

14:49:32

GMT

73

53.4600

XLON

728659061178375

13/03/2023

14:54:59

GMT

7

53.3400

XLON

728659061179619

13/03/2023

14:54:59

GMT

63

53.3400

XLON

728659061179618

13/03/2023

15:00:02

GMT

65

53.5000

XLON

728659061180945

13/03/2023

15:06:04

GMT

86

53.4400

XLON

728659061182527

13/03/2023

15:11:21

GMT

34

53.4400

XLON

728659061183735

13/03/2023

15:11:21

GMT

45

53.4400

XLON

728659061183734

13/03/2023

15:15:57

GMT

64

53.4000

XLON

728659061185236

13/03/2023

15:21:54

GMT

94

53.4600

XLON

728659061186808

13/03/2023

15:30:51

GMT

93

53.5800

XLON

728659061188637

13/03/2023

15:38:17

GMT

82

53.4400

XLON

728659061190482

13/03/2023

15:46:02

GMT

89

53.4400

XLON

728659061191939

13/03/2023

15:50:17

GMT

71

53.5600

XLON

728659061192857

13/03/2023

15:57:01

GMT

71

53.5000

XLON

728659061194430

13/03/2023

16:04:33

GMT

70

53.4400

XLON

728659061196117

13/03/2023

16:09:58

GMT

64

53.5600

XLON

728659061197239

13/03/2023

16:15:27

GMT

45

53.4800

XLON

728659061198783

13/03/2023

16:22:31

GMT

63

53.3400

XLON

728659061200795

13/03/2023

16:26:50

GMT

54

53.3400

XLON

728659061202290

13/03/2023

16:29:16

GMT

64

53.3600

XLON

728659061202957

