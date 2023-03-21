InterContinental Hotels Group PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares – Mar 21

Purchase of own shares

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 21, 2023 / InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG)(LSE:IHG)(OTC PINK:ICHGF) The Company announces that on 20 March 2023 it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 20340/399 pence each through Goldman Sachs International ("GSI") on the London Stock Exchange in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 6 May 2022 (the "Purchase"). The Purchase was effected pursuant to instructions issued by the Company on 21 February 2023, as announced on 21 February 2023.

Date of purchase: 20 March 2023 Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 2,995 Lowest price paid per share: £ 52.0200 Highest price paid per share: £ 53.2200 Average price paid per share: £ 52.8629

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

Following the above transaction, the Company has 175,160,537 ordinary shares in issue (excluding 7,506,782 held in treasury).

A full breakdown of the individual purchases by GSI is included below.

Enquiries to:

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC:

Investor Relations: Stuart Ford (+44 (0)7823 828 739); Aleksandar Milenkovic (+44 (0)7469 905 720); Joe Simpson (+44 (0)7976 862 072)

Media Relations: Amy Shields (+44 (0)7881 035 550); Dan Winter (+44 (0)7423 793 352)

Schedule of Purchases

Shares purchased: 2,995 (ISIN: GB00BHJYC057)

Date of purchases: 20 March 2023

Investment firm: GSI

Aggregated information

London Stock Exchange Cboe BXE Cboe CXE Turquoise Number of ordinary shares purchased 2,995 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) £ 53.2200 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) £ 52.0200 Volume weighted average price paid(per ordinary share) £ 52.8629

Detailed information:

Transaction Date Time Time Zone Volume Price (GBP) Trading Venue Transaction ID 20/03/2023 08:48:33 GMT 12 52.0200 XLON 732988388159425 20/03/2023 08:49:05 GMT 58 52.0600 XLON 732988388159547 20/03/2023 09:07:57 GMT 20 52.5200 XLON 732988388161946 20/03/2023 09:07:57 GMT 33 52.5200 XLON 732988388161947 20/03/2023 09:35:29 GMT 96 52.4000 XLON 732988388164995 20/03/2023 09:51:08 GMT 17 52.6200 XLON 732988388166835 20/03/2023 09:51:08 GMT 53 52.6200 XLON 732988388166836 20/03/2023 10:02:16 GMT 67 52.5400 XLON 732988388168398 20/03/2023 10:18:08 GMT 73 52.7600 XLON 732988388170617 20/03/2023 10:38:10 GMT 66 52.7000 XLON 732988388172444 20/03/2023 10:56:10 GMT 66 52.8200 XLON 732988388174768 20/03/2023 11:19:06 GMT 66 52.7000 XLON 732988388176568 20/03/2023 11:42:47 GMT 74 52.7800 XLON 732988388178290 20/03/2023 12:04:02 GMT 11 52.7800 XLON 732988388179517 20/03/2023 12:04:02 GMT 69 52.7800 XLON 732988388179518 20/03/2023 12:18:11 GMT 63 52.8000 XLON 732988388180570 20/03/2023 12:45:10 GMT 80 52.7200 XLON 732988388182691 20/03/2023 13:09:04 GMT 95 52.7200 XLON 732988388184579 20/03/2023 13:32:08 GMT 19 52.6200 XLON 732988388187438 20/03/2023 13:32:08 GMT 53 52.6200 XLON 732988388187439 20/03/2023 13:36:55 GMT 69 52.5400 XLON 732988388188996 20/03/2023 13:47:47 GMT 80 52.7000 XLON 732988388190730 20/03/2023 13:57:42 GMT 77 52.8400 XLON 732988388192493 20/03/2023 14:08:32 GMT 85 52.8600 XLON 732988388194228 20/03/2023 14:25:31 GMT 100 53.0000 XLON 732988388196372 20/03/2023 14:33:52 GMT 70 53.0200 XLON 732988388197376 20/03/2023 14:37:35 GMT 65 53.0400 XLON 732988388197879 20/03/2023 14:43:46 GMT 91 53.0600 XLON 732988388198798 20/03/2023 14:48:57 GMT 70 53.0800 XLON 732988388199478 20/03/2023 14:53:59 GMT 65 53.1200 XLON 732988388200017 20/03/2023 15:00:46 GMT 85 53.2200 XLON 732988388201070 20/03/2023 15:04:09 GMT 16 53.2000 XLON 732988388201608 20/03/2023 15:04:09 GMT 63 53.2000 XLON 732988388201609 20/03/2023 15:15:21 GMT 117 53.1600 XLON 732988388203056 20/03/2023 15:21:46 GMT 62 53.0800 XLON 732988388203866 20/03/2023 15:26:04 GMT 47 53.0600 XLON 732988388204409 20/03/2023 15:30:54 GMT 72 53.1000 XLON 732988388204870 20/03/2023 15:34:48 GMT 80 53.0200 XLON 732988388205283 20/03/2023 15:43:03 GMT 67 53.0000 XLON 732988388206269 20/03/2023 15:52:20 GMT 88 53.0800 XLON 732988388207511 20/03/2023 15:56:38 GMT 69 53.0600 XLON 732988388207988 20/03/2023 16:04:08 GMT 63 53.0200 XLON 732988388209212 20/03/2023 16:07:18 GMT 64 52.9600 XLON 732988388209525 20/03/2023 16:16:08 GMT 67 52.9000 XLON 732988388211422 20/03/2023 16:24:41 GMT 28 52.8400 XLON 732988388212680 20/03/2023 16:24:45 GMT 43 52.8400 XLON 732988388212681 20/03/2023 16:28:13 GMT 15 52.8200 XLON 732988388213607 20/03/2023 16:29:46 GMT 65 52.8400 XLON 732988388213946 20/03/2023 16:29:48 GMT 21 52.8400 XLON 732988388213950

