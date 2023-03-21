U.S. markets open in 6 hours 13 minutes

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares – Mar 21

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC
·5 min read
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC

Purchase of own shares

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 21, 2023 / InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG)(LSE:IHG)(OTC PINK:ICHGF) The Company announces that on 20 March 2023 it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 20340/399 pence each through Goldman Sachs International ("GSI") on the London Stock Exchange in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 6 May 2022 (the "Purchase"). The Purchase was effected pursuant to instructions issued by the Company on 21 February 2023, as announced on 21 February 2023.

Date of purchase:

20 March 2023

Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:

2,995

Lowest price paid per share:

£ 52.0200

Highest price paid per share:

£ 53.2200

Average price paid per share:

£ 52.8629

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

Following the above transaction, the Company has 175,160,537 ordinary shares in issue (excluding 7,506,782 held in treasury).

A full breakdown of the individual purchases by GSI is included below.

Enquiries to:

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC:

Investor Relations: Stuart Ford (+44 (0)7823 828 739); Aleksandar Milenkovic (+44 (0)7469 905 720); Joe Simpson (+44 (0)7976 862 072)
Media Relations: Amy Shields (+44 (0)7881 035 550); Dan Winter (+44 (0)7423 793 352)

Schedule of Purchases

Shares purchased: 2,995 (ISIN: GB00BHJYC057)

Date of purchases: 20 March 2023

Investment firm: GSI

Aggregated information

London Stock Exchange

Cboe BXE

Cboe CXE

Turquoise

Number of ordinary shares purchased

2,995

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

£ 53.2200

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

£ 52.0200

Volume weighted average price paid(per ordinary share)

£ 52.8629

Detailed information:

Transaction Date

Time

Time Zone

Volume

Price (GBP)

Trading Venue

Transaction ID

20/03/2023

08:48:33

GMT

12

52.0200

XLON

732988388159425

20/03/2023

08:49:05

GMT

58

52.0600

XLON

732988388159547

20/03/2023

09:07:57

GMT

20

52.5200

XLON

732988388161946

20/03/2023

09:07:57

GMT

33

52.5200

XLON

732988388161947

20/03/2023

09:35:29

GMT

96

52.4000

XLON

732988388164995

20/03/2023

09:51:08

GMT

17

52.6200

XLON

732988388166835

20/03/2023

09:51:08

GMT

53

52.6200

XLON

732988388166836

20/03/2023

10:02:16

GMT

67

52.5400

XLON

732988388168398

20/03/2023

10:18:08

GMT

73

52.7600

XLON

732988388170617

20/03/2023

10:38:10

GMT

66

52.7000

XLON

732988388172444

20/03/2023

10:56:10

GMT

66

52.8200

XLON

732988388174768

20/03/2023

11:19:06

GMT

66

52.7000

XLON

732988388176568

20/03/2023

11:42:47

GMT

74

52.7800

XLON

732988388178290

20/03/2023

12:04:02

GMT

11

52.7800

XLON

732988388179517

20/03/2023

12:04:02

GMT

69

52.7800

XLON

732988388179518

20/03/2023

12:18:11

GMT

63

52.8000

XLON

732988388180570

20/03/2023

12:45:10

GMT

80

52.7200

XLON

732988388182691

20/03/2023

13:09:04

GMT

95

52.7200

XLON

732988388184579

20/03/2023

13:32:08

GMT

19

52.6200

XLON

732988388187438

20/03/2023

13:32:08

GMT

53

52.6200

XLON

732988388187439

20/03/2023

13:36:55

GMT

69

52.5400

XLON

732988388188996

20/03/2023

13:47:47

GMT

80

52.7000

XLON

732988388190730

20/03/2023

13:57:42

GMT

77

52.8400

XLON

732988388192493

20/03/2023

14:08:32

GMT

85

52.8600

XLON

732988388194228

20/03/2023

14:25:31

GMT

100

53.0000

XLON

732988388196372

20/03/2023

14:33:52

GMT

70

53.0200

XLON

732988388197376

20/03/2023

14:37:35

GMT

65

53.0400

XLON

732988388197879

20/03/2023

14:43:46

GMT

91

53.0600

XLON

732988388198798

20/03/2023

14:48:57

GMT

70

53.0800

XLON

732988388199478

20/03/2023

14:53:59

GMT

65

53.1200

XLON

732988388200017

20/03/2023

15:00:46

GMT

85

53.2200

XLON

732988388201070

20/03/2023

15:04:09

GMT

16

53.2000

XLON

732988388201608

20/03/2023

15:04:09

GMT

63

53.2000

XLON

732988388201609

20/03/2023

15:15:21

GMT

117

53.1600

XLON

732988388203056

20/03/2023

15:21:46

GMT

62

53.0800

XLON

732988388203866

20/03/2023

15:26:04

GMT

47

53.0600

XLON

732988388204409

20/03/2023

15:30:54

GMT

72

53.1000

XLON

732988388204870

20/03/2023

15:34:48

GMT

80

53.0200

XLON

732988388205283

20/03/2023

15:43:03

GMT

67

53.0000

XLON

732988388206269

20/03/2023

15:52:20

GMT

88

53.0800

XLON

732988388207511

20/03/2023

15:56:38

GMT

69

53.0600

XLON

732988388207988

20/03/2023

16:04:08

GMT

63

53.0200

XLON

732988388209212

20/03/2023

16:07:18

GMT

64

52.9600

XLON

732988388209525

20/03/2023

16:16:08

GMT

67

52.9000

XLON

732988388211422

20/03/2023

16:24:41

GMT

28

52.8400

XLON

732988388212680

20/03/2023

16:24:45

GMT

43

52.8400

XLON

732988388212681

20/03/2023

16:28:13

GMT

15

52.8200

XLON

732988388213607

20/03/2023

16:29:46

GMT

65

52.8400

XLON

732988388213946

20/03/2023

16:29:48

GMT

21

52.8400

XLON

732988388213950

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: InterContinental Hotels Group PLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/744853/InterContinental-Hotels-Group-PLC-Announces-Transaction-in-Own-Shares-Mar-21

