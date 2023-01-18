InterContinental Hotels Group PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares – Jan 18
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (the Company) Purchase of own shares
LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / January 18, 2023 / The Company announces that on 17 January 2023 it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 20340/399pence each through Goldman Sachs International ("GSI") on the London Stock Exchange in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 6 May 2022 (the "Purchase"). The Purchase was effected pursuant to instructions issued by the Company on 09 August 2022, as announced on 09 August 2022.
Date of purchase:
17 January 2023
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:
7,500
Lowest price paid per share:
£ 54.2200
Highest price paid per share:
£ 54.9400
Average price paid per share:
£ 54.6207
The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.
Following the above transaction, the Company has 175,473,134 ordinary shares in issue (excluding 7,506,782 held in treasury).
A full breakdown of the individual purchases by GSI is included below.
Enquiries to:
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC:
Investor Relations: Stuart Ford (+44 (0)7823 828 739); Aleksandar Milenkovic (+44 (0)7469 905 720);
Joe Simpson (+44 (0)7976 862 072)
Media Relations: Amy Shields (+44 (0)7881 035 550); Dan Winter (+44 (0)7423 793 352)
Schedule of Purchases
Shares purchased: 7,500 (ISIN: GB00BHJYC057)
Date of purchases: 17 January 2023
Investment firm: GSI
Aggregated information:
London Stock Exchange
Cboe BXE
Cboe CXE
Turquoise
Number of ordinary shares purchased
7,500
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)
£ 54.9400
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)
£ 54.2200
Volume weighted average price paid(per ordinary share)
£ 54.6207
Detailed information:
Transaction Date
Time
Time Zone
Volume
Price (GBP)
Trading Venue
Transaction ID
17/01/2023
08:43:02
GMT
22
54.2200
XLON
694642920133724
17/01/2023
08:43:02
GMT
83
54.2200
XLON
694642920133725
17/01/2023
08:50:52
GMT
60
54.2400
XLON
694642920134379
17/01/2023
08:52:32
GMT
24
54.2200
XLON
694642920134627
17/01/2023
08:52:32
GMT
40
54.2200
XLON
694642920134628
17/01/2023
08:54:07
GMT
92
54.2200
XLON
694642920134837
17/01/2023
09:01:00
GMT
61
54.2400
XLON
694642920135439
17/01/2023
09:18:32
GMT
20
54.2600
XLON
694642920137166
17/01/2023
09:18:32
GMT
64
54.2600
XLON
694642920137167
17/01/2023
09:27:08
GMT
77
54.3200
XLON
694642920138193
17/01/2023
09:33:21
GMT
156
54.3400
XLON
694642920138698
17/01/2023
09:48:20
GMT
77
54.3600
XLON
694642920139870
17/01/2023
09:57:16
GMT
91
54.3600
XLON
694642920140632
17/01/2023
10:10:58
GMT
63
54.3600
XLON
694642920141639
17/01/2023
10:11:10
GMT
98
54.3800
XLON
694642920141667
17/01/2023
10:25:11
GMT
140
54.4800
XLON
694642920142579
17/01/2023
10:38:20
GMT
117
54.5000
XLON
694642920143331
17/01/2023
10:38:52
GMT
67
54.4800
XLON
694642920143361
17/01/2023
10:52:37
GMT
45
54.5000
XLON
694642920143935
17/01/2023
10:52:37
GMT
75
54.5000
XLON
694642920143934
17/01/2023
11:08:40
GMT
1
54.4000
XLON
694642920145022
17/01/2023
11:08:40
GMT
67
54.4000
XLON
694642920145023
17/01/2023
11:19:37
GMT
25
54.4800
XLON
694642920145647
17/01/2023
11:19:37
GMT
72
54.4800
XLON
694642920145648
17/01/2023
11:32:22
GMT
72
54.5200
XLON
694642920146468
17/01/2023
11:40:45
GMT
75
54.6200
XLON
694642920147131
17/01/2023
11:46:07
GMT
21
54.6400
XLON
694642920147537
17/01/2023
11:46:07
GMT
46
54.6400
XLON
694642920147538
17/01/2023
11:51:54
GMT
27
54.6200
XLON
694642920147887
17/01/2023
11:51:54
GMT
35
54.6200
XLON
694642920147886
17/01/2023
12:00:25
GMT
62
54.6000
XLON
694642920148458
17/01/2023
12:07:35
GMT
27
54.5800
XLON
694642920149115
17/01/2023
12:07:35
GMT
136
54.5800
XLON
694642920149114
17/01/2023
12:19:03
GMT
72
54.5200
XLON
694642920150020
17/01/2023
12:27:20
GMT
118
54.5200
XLON
694642920150920
17/01/2023
12:51:03
GMT
106
54.8000
XLON
694642920152602
17/01/2023
12:52:50
GMT
176
54.8000
XLON
694642920152735
17/01/2023
12:55:41
GMT
65
54.8200
XLON
694642920152889
17/01/2023
12:58:07
GMT
62
54.7800
XLON
694642920153014
17/01/2023
13:13:58
GMT
20
54.7800
XLON
694642920153966
17/01/2023
13:13:58
GMT
50
54.7800
XLON
694642920153967
17/01/2023
13:25:09
GMT
36
54.8800
XLON
694642920154687
17/01/2023
13:25:09
GMT
122
54.8800
XLON
694642920154686
17/01/2023
13:27:12
GMT
24
54.8800
XLON
694642920154800
17/01/2023
13:27:12
GMT
41
54.8800
XLON
694642920154799
17/01/2023
13:38:16
GMT
110
54.8800
XLON
694642920155929
17/01/2023
13:49:07
GMT
78
54.8400
XLON
694642920157030
17/01/2023
13:49:08
GMT
13
54.8400
XLON
694642920157032
17/01/2023
13:49:08
GMT
60
54.8400
XLON
694642920157031
17/01/2023
13:56:57
GMT
107
54.8400
XLON
694642920157512
17/01/2023
14:00:02
GMT
31
54.7600
XLON
694642920157779
17/01/2023
14:00:02
GMT
60
54.7600
XLON
694642920157778
17/01/2023
14:14:01
GMT
105
54.7600
XLON
694642920158937
17/01/2023
14:18:49
GMT
22
54.6400
XLON
694642920159367
17/01/2023
14:18:49
GMT
47
54.6400
XLON
694642920159366
17/01/2023
14:24:23
GMT
88
54.6200
XLON
694642920159697
17/01/2023
14:27:09
GMT
70
54.6400
XLON
694642920160020
17/01/2023
14:29:56
GMT
101
54.6400
XLON
694642920160635
17/01/2023
14:32:34
GMT
73
54.6600
XLON
694642920162293
17/01/2023
14:33:44
GMT
26
54.6200
XLON
694642920162698
17/01/2023
14:33:44
GMT
36
54.6200
XLON
694642920162697
17/01/2023
14:38:33
GMT
82
54.7000
XLON
694642920163821
17/01/2023
14:39:21
GMT
18
54.6800
XLON
694642920164042
17/01/2023
14:39:21
GMT
76
54.6800
XLON
694642920164043
17/01/2023
14:41:31
GMT
76
54.5800
XLON
694642920164668
17/01/2023
14:44:30
GMT
69
54.6000
XLON
694642920165149
17/01/2023
14:47:03
GMT
71
54.6800
XLON
694642920165865
17/01/2023
14:48:15
GMT
69
54.7000
XLON
694642920166116
17/01/2023
14:49:59
GMT
53
54.6600
XLON
694642920166438
17/01/2023
14:51:55
GMT
7
54.6400
XLON
694642920166674
17/01/2023
14:51:55
GMT
60
54.6400
XLON
694642920166673
17/01/2023
14:53:53
GMT
66
54.6200
XLON
694642920166890
17/01/2023
14:56:11
GMT
40
54.6400
XLON
694642920167364
17/01/2023
15:01:02
GMT
21
54.8000
XLON
694642920168518
17/01/2023
15:01:02
GMT
136
54.8000
XLON
694642920168519
17/01/2023
15:03:02
GMT
27
54.8800
XLON
694642920169344
17/01/2023
15:03:02
GMT
70
54.8800
XLON
694642920169345
17/01/2023
15:03:41
GMT
66
54.9200
XLON
694642920169619
17/01/2023
15:05:42
GMT
71
54.9000
XLON
694642920170228
17/01/2023
15:10:36
GMT
71
54.9400
XLON
694642920171450
17/01/2023
15:12:37
GMT
81
54.9200
XLON
694642920172017
17/01/2023
15:13:26
GMT
72
54.9200
XLON
694642920172214
17/01/2023
15:15:49
GMT
105
54.8600
XLON
694642920172728
17/01/2023
15:18:03
GMT
9
54.8000
XLON
694642920173231
17/01/2023
15:18:03
GMT
60
54.8000
XLON
694642920173230
17/01/2023
15:22:00
GMT
84
54.8200
XLON
694642920173980
17/01/2023
15:24:44
GMT
69
54.8000
XLON
694642920174430
17/01/2023
15:27:37
GMT
33
54.7400
XLON
694642920175007
17/01/2023
15:27:40
GMT
19
54.7200
XLON
694642920175032
17/01/2023
15:27:40
GMT
62
54.7200
XLON
694642920175031
17/01/2023
15:32:48
GMT
25
54.7000
XLON
694642920176211
17/01/2023
15:33:43
GMT
60
54.7200
XLON
694642920176403
17/01/2023
15:35:05
GMT
77
54.7000
XLON
694642920176720
17/01/2023
15:38:32
GMT
82
54.6800
XLON
694642920177188
17/01/2023
15:40:55
GMT
113
54.6600
XLON
694642920177744
17/01/2023
15:45:57
GMT
69
54.6200
XLON
694642920178639
17/01/2023
15:48:02
GMT
62
54.6400
XLON
694642920179005
17/01/2023
15:50:27
GMT
66
54.6200
XLON
694642920179527
17/01/2023
15:51:59
GMT
65
54.5800
XLON
694642920179804
17/01/2023
15:55:36
GMT
40
54.4800
XLON
694642920180307
17/01/2023
15:55:36
GMT
71
54.4800
XLON
694642920180306
17/01/2023
16:00:15
GMT
59
54.5600
XLON
694642920181233
17/01/2023
16:01:04
GMT
128
54.5400
XLON
694642920181400
17/01/2023
16:05:01
GMT
64
54.5200
XLON
694642920182064
17/01/2023
16:09:31
GMT
147
54.5000
XLON
694642920182934
17/01/2023
16:12:18
GMT
120
54.5000
XLON
694642920183533
17/01/2023
16:16:03
GMT
60
54.5800
XLON
694642920184446
17/01/2023
16:19:34
GMT
135
54.5400
XLON
694642920185510
17/01/2023
16:24:21
GMT
27
54.5400
XLON
694642920186846
17/01/2023
16:24:21
GMT
48
54.5400
XLON
694642920186847
17/01/2023
16:27:21
GMT
14
54.5600
XLON
694642920187998
17/01/2023
16:27:21
GMT
24
54.5600
XLON
694642920187999
17/01/2023
16:28:00
GMT
23
54.5800
XLON
694642920188149
17/01/2023
16:28:18
GMT
83
54.5800
XLON
694642920188301
17/01/2023
16:29:47
GMT
38
54.6200
XLON
694642920188863
This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
SOURCE: InterContinental Hotels Group PLC
View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/735597/InterContinental-Hotels-Group-PLC-Announces-Transaction-in-Own-Shares-Jan-18