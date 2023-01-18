InterContinental Hotels Group PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares – Jan 18

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (the Company) Purchase of own shares

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / January 18, 2023 / The Company announces that on 17 January 2023 it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 20340/399pence each through Goldman Sachs International ("GSI") on the London Stock Exchange in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 6 May 2022 (the "Purchase"). The Purchase was effected pursuant to instructions issued by the Company on 09 August 2022, as announced on 09 August 2022.

Date of purchase: 17 January 2023 Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 7,500 Lowest price paid per share: £ 54.2200 Highest price paid per share: £ 54.9400 Average price paid per share: £ 54.6207

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

Following the above transaction, the Company has 175,473,134 ordinary shares in issue (excluding 7,506,782 held in treasury).

A full breakdown of the individual purchases by GSI is included below.

Enquiries to:

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC:

Investor Relations: Stuart Ford (+44 (0)7823 828 739); Aleksandar Milenkovic (+44 (0)7469 905 720);

Joe Simpson (+44 (0)7976 862 072)

Media Relations: Amy Shields (+44 (0)7881 035 550); Dan Winter (+44 (0)7423 793 352)

Schedule of Purchases

Shares purchased: 7,500 (ISIN: GB00BHJYC057)

Date of purchases: 17 January 2023

Investment firm: GSI

Aggregated information:

London Stock Exchange Cboe BXE Cboe CXE Turquoise Number of ordinary shares purchased 7,500 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) £ 54.9400 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) £ 54.2200 Volume weighted average price paid(per ordinary share) £ 54.6207

Detailed information:

Transaction Date Time Time Zone Volume Price (GBP) Trading Venue Transaction ID 17/01/2023 08:43:02 GMT 22 54.2200 XLON 694642920133724 17/01/2023 08:43:02 GMT 83 54.2200 XLON 694642920133725 17/01/2023 08:50:52 GMT 60 54.2400 XLON 694642920134379 17/01/2023 08:52:32 GMT 24 54.2200 XLON 694642920134627 17/01/2023 08:52:32 GMT 40 54.2200 XLON 694642920134628 17/01/2023 08:54:07 GMT 92 54.2200 XLON 694642920134837 17/01/2023 09:01:00 GMT 61 54.2400 XLON 694642920135439 17/01/2023 09:18:32 GMT 20 54.2600 XLON 694642920137166 17/01/2023 09:18:32 GMT 64 54.2600 XLON 694642920137167 17/01/2023 09:27:08 GMT 77 54.3200 XLON 694642920138193 17/01/2023 09:33:21 GMT 156 54.3400 XLON 694642920138698 17/01/2023 09:48:20 GMT 77 54.3600 XLON 694642920139870 17/01/2023 09:57:16 GMT 91 54.3600 XLON 694642920140632 17/01/2023 10:10:58 GMT 63 54.3600 XLON 694642920141639 17/01/2023 10:11:10 GMT 98 54.3800 XLON 694642920141667 17/01/2023 10:25:11 GMT 140 54.4800 XLON 694642920142579 17/01/2023 10:38:20 GMT 117 54.5000 XLON 694642920143331 17/01/2023 10:38:52 GMT 67 54.4800 XLON 694642920143361 17/01/2023 10:52:37 GMT 45 54.5000 XLON 694642920143935 17/01/2023 10:52:37 GMT 75 54.5000 XLON 694642920143934 17/01/2023 11:08:40 GMT 1 54.4000 XLON 694642920145022 17/01/2023 11:08:40 GMT 67 54.4000 XLON 694642920145023 17/01/2023 11:19:37 GMT 25 54.4800 XLON 694642920145647 17/01/2023 11:19:37 GMT 72 54.4800 XLON 694642920145648 17/01/2023 11:32:22 GMT 72 54.5200 XLON 694642920146468 17/01/2023 11:40:45 GMT 75 54.6200 XLON 694642920147131 17/01/2023 11:46:07 GMT 21 54.6400 XLON 694642920147537 17/01/2023 11:46:07 GMT 46 54.6400 XLON 694642920147538 17/01/2023 11:51:54 GMT 27 54.6200 XLON 694642920147887 17/01/2023 11:51:54 GMT 35 54.6200 XLON 694642920147886 17/01/2023 12:00:25 GMT 62 54.6000 XLON 694642920148458 17/01/2023 12:07:35 GMT 27 54.5800 XLON 694642920149115 17/01/2023 12:07:35 GMT 136 54.5800 XLON 694642920149114 17/01/2023 12:19:03 GMT 72 54.5200 XLON 694642920150020 17/01/2023 12:27:20 GMT 118 54.5200 XLON 694642920150920 17/01/2023 12:51:03 GMT 106 54.8000 XLON 694642920152602 17/01/2023 12:52:50 GMT 176 54.8000 XLON 694642920152735 17/01/2023 12:55:41 GMT 65 54.8200 XLON 694642920152889 17/01/2023 12:58:07 GMT 62 54.7800 XLON 694642920153014 17/01/2023 13:13:58 GMT 20 54.7800 XLON 694642920153966 17/01/2023 13:13:58 GMT 50 54.7800 XLON 694642920153967 17/01/2023 13:25:09 GMT 36 54.8800 XLON 694642920154687 17/01/2023 13:25:09 GMT 122 54.8800 XLON 694642920154686 17/01/2023 13:27:12 GMT 24 54.8800 XLON 694642920154800 17/01/2023 13:27:12 GMT 41 54.8800 XLON 694642920154799 17/01/2023 13:38:16 GMT 110 54.8800 XLON 694642920155929 17/01/2023 13:49:07 GMT 78 54.8400 XLON 694642920157030 17/01/2023 13:49:08 GMT 13 54.8400 XLON 694642920157032 17/01/2023 13:49:08 GMT 60 54.8400 XLON 694642920157031 17/01/2023 13:56:57 GMT 107 54.8400 XLON 694642920157512 17/01/2023 14:00:02 GMT 31 54.7600 XLON 694642920157779 17/01/2023 14:00:02 GMT 60 54.7600 XLON 694642920157778 17/01/2023 14:14:01 GMT 105 54.7600 XLON 694642920158937 17/01/2023 14:18:49 GMT 22 54.6400 XLON 694642920159367 17/01/2023 14:18:49 GMT 47 54.6400 XLON 694642920159366 17/01/2023 14:24:23 GMT 88 54.6200 XLON 694642920159697 17/01/2023 14:27:09 GMT 70 54.6400 XLON 694642920160020 17/01/2023 14:29:56 GMT 101 54.6400 XLON 694642920160635 17/01/2023 14:32:34 GMT 73 54.6600 XLON 694642920162293 17/01/2023 14:33:44 GMT 26 54.6200 XLON 694642920162698 17/01/2023 14:33:44 GMT 36 54.6200 XLON 694642920162697 17/01/2023 14:38:33 GMT 82 54.7000 XLON 694642920163821 17/01/2023 14:39:21 GMT 18 54.6800 XLON 694642920164042 17/01/2023 14:39:21 GMT 76 54.6800 XLON 694642920164043 17/01/2023 14:41:31 GMT 76 54.5800 XLON 694642920164668 17/01/2023 14:44:30 GMT 69 54.6000 XLON 694642920165149 17/01/2023 14:47:03 GMT 71 54.6800 XLON 694642920165865 17/01/2023 14:48:15 GMT 69 54.7000 XLON 694642920166116 17/01/2023 14:49:59 GMT 53 54.6600 XLON 694642920166438 17/01/2023 14:51:55 GMT 7 54.6400 XLON 694642920166674 17/01/2023 14:51:55 GMT 60 54.6400 XLON 694642920166673 17/01/2023 14:53:53 GMT 66 54.6200 XLON 694642920166890 17/01/2023 14:56:11 GMT 40 54.6400 XLON 694642920167364 17/01/2023 15:01:02 GMT 21 54.8000 XLON 694642920168518 17/01/2023 15:01:02 GMT 136 54.8000 XLON 694642920168519 17/01/2023 15:03:02 GMT 27 54.8800 XLON 694642920169344 17/01/2023 15:03:02 GMT 70 54.8800 XLON 694642920169345 17/01/2023 15:03:41 GMT 66 54.9200 XLON 694642920169619 17/01/2023 15:05:42 GMT 71 54.9000 XLON 694642920170228 17/01/2023 15:10:36 GMT 71 54.9400 XLON 694642920171450 17/01/2023 15:12:37 GMT 81 54.9200 XLON 694642920172017 17/01/2023 15:13:26 GMT 72 54.9200 XLON 694642920172214 17/01/2023 15:15:49 GMT 105 54.8600 XLON 694642920172728 17/01/2023 15:18:03 GMT 9 54.8000 XLON 694642920173231 17/01/2023 15:18:03 GMT 60 54.8000 XLON 694642920173230 17/01/2023 15:22:00 GMT 84 54.8200 XLON 694642920173980 17/01/2023 15:24:44 GMT 69 54.8000 XLON 694642920174430 17/01/2023 15:27:37 GMT 33 54.7400 XLON 694642920175007 17/01/2023 15:27:40 GMT 19 54.7200 XLON 694642920175032 17/01/2023 15:27:40 GMT 62 54.7200 XLON 694642920175031 17/01/2023 15:32:48 GMT 25 54.7000 XLON 694642920176211 17/01/2023 15:33:43 GMT 60 54.7200 XLON 694642920176403 17/01/2023 15:35:05 GMT 77 54.7000 XLON 694642920176720 17/01/2023 15:38:32 GMT 82 54.6800 XLON 694642920177188 17/01/2023 15:40:55 GMT 113 54.6600 XLON 694642920177744 17/01/2023 15:45:57 GMT 69 54.6200 XLON 694642920178639 17/01/2023 15:48:02 GMT 62 54.6400 XLON 694642920179005 17/01/2023 15:50:27 GMT 66 54.6200 XLON 694642920179527 17/01/2023 15:51:59 GMT 65 54.5800 XLON 694642920179804 17/01/2023 15:55:36 GMT 40 54.4800 XLON 694642920180307 17/01/2023 15:55:36 GMT 71 54.4800 XLON 694642920180306 17/01/2023 16:00:15 GMT 59 54.5600 XLON 694642920181233 17/01/2023 16:01:04 GMT 128 54.5400 XLON 694642920181400 17/01/2023 16:05:01 GMT 64 54.5200 XLON 694642920182064 17/01/2023 16:09:31 GMT 147 54.5000 XLON 694642920182934 17/01/2023 16:12:18 GMT 120 54.5000 XLON 694642920183533 17/01/2023 16:16:03 GMT 60 54.5800 XLON 694642920184446 17/01/2023 16:19:34 GMT 135 54.5400 XLON 694642920185510 17/01/2023 16:24:21 GMT 27 54.5400 XLON 694642920186846 17/01/2023 16:24:21 GMT 48 54.5400 XLON 694642920186847 17/01/2023 16:27:21 GMT 14 54.5600 XLON 694642920187998 17/01/2023 16:27:21 GMT 24 54.5600 XLON 694642920187999 17/01/2023 16:28:00 GMT 23 54.5800 XLON 694642920188149 17/01/2023 16:28:18 GMT 83 54.5800 XLON 694642920188301 17/01/2023 16:29:47 GMT 38 54.6200 XLON 694642920188863

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: InterContinental Hotels Group PLC





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/735597/InterContinental-Hotels-Group-PLC-Announces-Transaction-in-Own-Shares-Jan-18



