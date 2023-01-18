U.S. markets open in 6 hours 26 minutes

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares – Jan 18

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC
·9 min read
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (the Company) Purchase of own shares

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / January 18, 2023 / The Company announces that on 17 January 2023 it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 20340/399pence each through Goldman Sachs International ("GSI") on the London Stock Exchange in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 6 May 2022 (the "Purchase"). The Purchase was effected pursuant to instructions issued by the Company on 09 August 2022, as announced on 09 August 2022.

Date of purchase:

17 January 2023

Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:

7,500

Lowest price paid per share:

£ 54.2200

Highest price paid per share:

£ 54.9400

Average price paid per share:

£ 54.6207

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

Following the above transaction, the Company has 175,473,134 ordinary shares in issue (excluding 7,506,782 held in treasury).

A full breakdown of the individual purchases by GSI is included below.

Enquiries to:

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC:

Investor Relations: Stuart Ford (+44 (0)7823 828 739); Aleksandar Milenkovic (+44 (0)7469 905 720);
Joe Simpson (+44 (0)7976 862 072)
Media Relations: Amy Shields (+44 (0)7881 035 550); Dan Winter (+44 (0)7423 793 352)

Schedule of Purchases

Shares purchased: 7,500 (ISIN: GB00BHJYC057)

Date of purchases: 17 January 2023

Investment firm: GSI

Aggregated information:

London Stock Exchange

Cboe BXE

Cboe CXE

Turquoise

Number of ordinary shares purchased

7,500

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

£ 54.9400

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

£ 54.2200

Volume weighted average price paid(per ordinary share)

£ 54.6207

Detailed information:

Transaction Date

Time

Time Zone

Volume

Price (GBP)

Trading Venue

Transaction ID

17/01/2023

08:43:02

GMT

22

54.2200

XLON

694642920133724

17/01/2023

08:43:02

GMT

83

54.2200

XLON

694642920133725

17/01/2023

08:50:52

GMT

60

54.2400

XLON

694642920134379

17/01/2023

08:52:32

GMT

24

54.2200

XLON

694642920134627

17/01/2023

08:52:32

GMT

40

54.2200

XLON

694642920134628

17/01/2023

08:54:07

GMT

92

54.2200

XLON

694642920134837

17/01/2023

09:01:00

GMT

61

54.2400

XLON

694642920135439

17/01/2023

09:18:32

GMT

20

54.2600

XLON

694642920137166

17/01/2023

09:18:32

GMT

64

54.2600

XLON

694642920137167

17/01/2023

09:27:08

GMT

77

54.3200

XLON

694642920138193

17/01/2023

09:33:21

GMT

156

54.3400

XLON

694642920138698

17/01/2023

09:48:20

GMT

77

54.3600

XLON

694642920139870

17/01/2023

09:57:16

GMT

91

54.3600

XLON

694642920140632

17/01/2023

10:10:58

GMT

63

54.3600

XLON

694642920141639

17/01/2023

10:11:10

GMT

98

54.3800

XLON

694642920141667

17/01/2023

10:25:11

GMT

140

54.4800

XLON

694642920142579

17/01/2023

10:38:20

GMT

117

54.5000

XLON

694642920143331

17/01/2023

10:38:52

GMT

67

54.4800

XLON

694642920143361

17/01/2023

10:52:37

GMT

45

54.5000

XLON

694642920143935

17/01/2023

10:52:37

GMT

75

54.5000

XLON

694642920143934

17/01/2023

11:08:40

GMT

1

54.4000

XLON

694642920145022

17/01/2023

11:08:40

GMT

67

54.4000

XLON

694642920145023

17/01/2023

11:19:37

GMT

25

54.4800

XLON

694642920145647

17/01/2023

11:19:37

GMT

72

54.4800

XLON

694642920145648

17/01/2023

11:32:22

GMT

72

54.5200

XLON

694642920146468

17/01/2023

11:40:45

GMT

75

54.6200

XLON

694642920147131

17/01/2023

11:46:07

GMT

21

54.6400

XLON

694642920147537

17/01/2023

11:46:07

GMT

46

54.6400

XLON

694642920147538

17/01/2023

11:51:54

GMT

27

54.6200

XLON

694642920147887

17/01/2023

11:51:54

GMT

35

54.6200

XLON

694642920147886

17/01/2023

12:00:25

GMT

62

54.6000

XLON

694642920148458

17/01/2023

12:07:35

GMT

27

54.5800

XLON

694642920149115

17/01/2023

12:07:35

GMT

136

54.5800

XLON

694642920149114

17/01/2023

12:19:03

GMT

72

54.5200

XLON

694642920150020

17/01/2023

12:27:20

GMT

118

54.5200

XLON

694642920150920

17/01/2023

12:51:03

GMT

106

54.8000

XLON

694642920152602

17/01/2023

12:52:50

GMT

176

54.8000

XLON

694642920152735

17/01/2023

12:55:41

GMT

65

54.8200

XLON

694642920152889

17/01/2023

12:58:07

GMT

62

54.7800

XLON

694642920153014

17/01/2023

13:13:58

GMT

20

54.7800

XLON

694642920153966

17/01/2023

13:13:58

GMT

50

54.7800

XLON

694642920153967

17/01/2023

13:25:09

GMT

36

54.8800

XLON

694642920154687

17/01/2023

13:25:09

GMT

122

54.8800

XLON

694642920154686

17/01/2023

13:27:12

GMT

24

54.8800

XLON

694642920154800

17/01/2023

13:27:12

GMT

41

54.8800

XLON

694642920154799

17/01/2023

13:38:16

GMT

110

54.8800

XLON

694642920155929

17/01/2023

13:49:07

GMT

78

54.8400

XLON

694642920157030

17/01/2023

13:49:08

GMT

13

54.8400

XLON

694642920157032

17/01/2023

13:49:08

GMT

60

54.8400

XLON

694642920157031

17/01/2023

13:56:57

GMT

107

54.8400

XLON

694642920157512

17/01/2023

14:00:02

GMT

31

54.7600

XLON

694642920157779

17/01/2023

14:00:02

GMT

60

54.7600

XLON

694642920157778

17/01/2023

14:14:01

GMT

105

54.7600

XLON

694642920158937

17/01/2023

14:18:49

GMT

22

54.6400

XLON

694642920159367

17/01/2023

14:18:49

GMT

47

54.6400

XLON

694642920159366

17/01/2023

14:24:23

GMT

88

54.6200

XLON

694642920159697

17/01/2023

14:27:09

GMT

70

54.6400

XLON

694642920160020

17/01/2023

14:29:56

GMT

101

54.6400

XLON

694642920160635

17/01/2023

14:32:34

GMT

73

54.6600

XLON

694642920162293

17/01/2023

14:33:44

GMT

26

54.6200

XLON

694642920162698

17/01/2023

14:33:44

GMT

36

54.6200

XLON

694642920162697

17/01/2023

14:38:33

GMT

82

54.7000

XLON

694642920163821

17/01/2023

14:39:21

GMT

18

54.6800

XLON

694642920164042

17/01/2023

14:39:21

GMT

76

54.6800

XLON

694642920164043

17/01/2023

14:41:31

GMT

76

54.5800

XLON

694642920164668

17/01/2023

14:44:30

GMT

69

54.6000

XLON

694642920165149

17/01/2023

14:47:03

GMT

71

54.6800

XLON

694642920165865

17/01/2023

14:48:15

GMT

69

54.7000

XLON

694642920166116

17/01/2023

14:49:59

GMT

53

54.6600

XLON

694642920166438

17/01/2023

14:51:55

GMT

7

54.6400

XLON

694642920166674

17/01/2023

14:51:55

GMT

60

54.6400

XLON

694642920166673

17/01/2023

14:53:53

GMT

66

54.6200

XLON

694642920166890

17/01/2023

14:56:11

GMT

40

54.6400

XLON

694642920167364

17/01/2023

15:01:02

GMT

21

54.8000

XLON

694642920168518

17/01/2023

15:01:02

GMT

136

54.8000

XLON

694642920168519

17/01/2023

15:03:02

GMT

27

54.8800

XLON

694642920169344

17/01/2023

15:03:02

GMT

70

54.8800

XLON

694642920169345

17/01/2023

15:03:41

GMT

66

54.9200

XLON

694642920169619

17/01/2023

15:05:42

GMT

71

54.9000

XLON

694642920170228

17/01/2023

15:10:36

GMT

71

54.9400

XLON

694642920171450

17/01/2023

15:12:37

GMT

81

54.9200

XLON

694642920172017

17/01/2023

15:13:26

GMT

72

54.9200

XLON

694642920172214

17/01/2023

15:15:49

GMT

105

54.8600

XLON

694642920172728

17/01/2023

15:18:03

GMT

9

54.8000

XLON

694642920173231

17/01/2023

15:18:03

GMT

60

54.8000

XLON

694642920173230

17/01/2023

15:22:00

GMT

84

54.8200

XLON

694642920173980

17/01/2023

15:24:44

GMT

69

54.8000

XLON

694642920174430

17/01/2023

15:27:37

GMT

33

54.7400

XLON

694642920175007

17/01/2023

15:27:40

GMT

19

54.7200

XLON

694642920175032

17/01/2023

15:27:40

GMT

62

54.7200

XLON

694642920175031

17/01/2023

15:32:48

GMT

25

54.7000

XLON

694642920176211

17/01/2023

15:33:43

GMT

60

54.7200

XLON

694642920176403

17/01/2023

15:35:05

GMT

77

54.7000

XLON

694642920176720

17/01/2023

15:38:32

GMT

82

54.6800

XLON

694642920177188

17/01/2023

15:40:55

GMT

113

54.6600

XLON

694642920177744

17/01/2023

15:45:57

GMT

69

54.6200

XLON

694642920178639

17/01/2023

15:48:02

GMT

62

54.6400

XLON

694642920179005

17/01/2023

15:50:27

GMT

66

54.6200

XLON

694642920179527

17/01/2023

15:51:59

GMT

65

54.5800

XLON

694642920179804

17/01/2023

15:55:36

GMT

40

54.4800

XLON

694642920180307

17/01/2023

15:55:36

GMT

71

54.4800

XLON

694642920180306

17/01/2023

16:00:15

GMT

59

54.5600

XLON

694642920181233

17/01/2023

16:01:04

GMT

128

54.5400

XLON

694642920181400

17/01/2023

16:05:01

GMT

64

54.5200

XLON

694642920182064

17/01/2023

16:09:31

GMT

147

54.5000

XLON

694642920182934

17/01/2023

16:12:18

GMT

120

54.5000

XLON

694642920183533

17/01/2023

16:16:03

GMT

60

54.5800

XLON

694642920184446

17/01/2023

16:19:34

GMT

135

54.5400

XLON

694642920185510

17/01/2023

16:24:21

GMT

27

54.5400

XLON

694642920186846

17/01/2023

16:24:21

GMT

48

54.5400

XLON

694642920186847

17/01/2023

16:27:21

GMT

14

54.5600

XLON

694642920187998

17/01/2023

16:27:21

GMT

24

54.5600

XLON

694642920187999

17/01/2023

16:28:00

GMT

23

54.5800

XLON

694642920188149

17/01/2023

16:28:18

GMT

83

54.5800

XLON

694642920188301

17/01/2023

16:29:47

GMT

38

54.6200

XLON

694642920188863

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: InterContinental Hotels Group PLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/735597/InterContinental-Hotels-Group-PLC-Announces-Transaction-in-Own-Shares-Jan-18

