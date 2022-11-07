U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,806.80
    +36.25 (+0.96%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,827.00
    +423.78 (+1.31%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,564.52
    +89.26 (+0.85%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,809.81
    +9.94 (+0.55%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.91
    -0.70 (-0.76%)
     

  • Gold

    1,678.20
    +1.60 (+0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    20.86
    +0.08 (+0.39%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0025
    +0.0064 (+0.64%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2140
    +0.0580 (+1.40%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1515
    +0.0138 (+1.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.5970
    -0.0570 (-0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,803.82
    -380.38 (-1.80%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    494.47
    -0.26 (-0.05%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,299.99
    -34.85 (-0.48%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,527.64
    +327.90 (+1.21%)
     

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares - Nov 7

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC
·2 min read
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (the Company) Purchase of own shares

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / November 7, 2022 / The Company announces that on 04 November 2022 it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 20340/399 pence each through Goldman Sachs International ("GSI") on the London Stock Exchange in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 6 May 2022 (the "Purchase"). The Purchase was effected pursuant to instructions issued by the Company on 09 August 2022, as announced on 09 August 2022.

Date of purchase:

04 November 2022

Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:

265,797

Lowest price paid per share:

£ 46.9000

Highest price paid per share:

£ 48.5200

Average price paid per share:

£ 48.0118

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

Following the above transaction, the Company has 175,666,954 ordinary shares in issue (excluding 8,156,782 held in treasury).

A full breakdown of the individual purchases by GSI is included below.

Enquiries to:

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC:
Investor Relations: Stuart Ford (+44 (0)7823 828 739); Aleksandar Milenkovic (+44 (0)7469 905 720);
Joe Simpson (+44 (0)7976 862 072)
Media Relations: Amy Shields (+44 (0)7881 035 550); Dan Winter (+44 (0)7423 793 352)

Schedule of Purchases

Shares purchased: 265,797 (ISIN: GB00BHJYC057)

Date of purchases: 04 November 2022

Investment firm: GSI

Aggregated information:

London Stock Exchange

Cboe BXE

Cboe CXE

Turquoise

Number of ordinary shares purchased

141,000

61,000

49,799

13,998

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

£ 48.5100

£ 48.5100

£ 48.5200

£ 48.5000

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

£ 46.9300

£ 46.9300

£ 46.9000

£ 46.9000

Volume weighted average price paid(per ordinary share)

£ 48.0037

£ 48.0241

£ 48.0229

£ 48.0002

Click on, or paste the following link into your web browser, to view full announcement:

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/4459F_1-2022-11-4.pdf

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: InterContinental Hotels Group PLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/724410/InterContinental-Hotels-Group-PLC-Announces-Transaction-in-Own-Shares--Nov-7

