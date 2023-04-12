U.S. markets closed

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares - Apr 12

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC
·2 min read
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / April 12, 2023 / The Company announces that on 11 April 2023 it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 20340/399 pence each through Goldman Sachs International ("GSI") on the London Stock Exchange in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 6 May 2022 (the "Purchase"). The Purchase was effected pursuant to instructions issued by the Company on 21 February 2023, as announced on 21 February 2023.

Date of purchase:

11 April 2023

Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:

235,434

Lowest price paid per share:

£ 53.6800

Highest price paid per share:

£ 54.3800

Average price paid per share:

£ 54.0182

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

Following the above transaction, the Company has 174,079,208 ordinary shares in issue (excluding 7,506,782 held in treasury).

A full breakdown of the individual purchases by GSI is included below.

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/8879V_1-2023-4-11.pdf

Enquiries to:

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC:

Investor Relations: Stuart Ford (+44 (0)7823 828 739); Aleksandar Milenkovic (+44 (0)7469 905 720); Joe Simpson (+44 (0)7976 862 072)

Media Relations: Amy Shields (+44 (0)7881 035 550); Claire Scicluna (+44 (0)7776 778 808)

Schedule of Purchases

Shares purchased: 235,434 (ISIN: GB00BHJYC057)

Date of purchases: 11 April 2023

Investment firm: GSI

Aggregated information:

London Stock Exchange

Cboe BXE

Cboe CXE

Turquoise

Number of ordinary shares purchased

123,801

63,809

34,869

12,955

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

£ 54.3800

£ 54.3800

£ 54.3600

£ 54.3800

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

£ 53.6800

£ 53.6800

£ 53.6800

£ 53.8000

Volume weighted average price paid(per ordinary share)

£ 54.0091

£ 54.0449

£ 54.0030

£ 54.0152

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: InterContinental Hotels Group PLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/748925/InterContinental-Hotels-Group-PLC-Announces-Transaction-in-Own-Shares--Apr-12