InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG) Looks Interesting, And It's About To Pay A Dividend

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 3 days. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. Accordingly, InterContinental Hotels Group investors that purchase the stock on or after the 31st of August will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 5th of October.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.48 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$1.40 per share. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, InterContinental Hotels Group has a trailing yield of approximately 1.9% on its current stock price of £58.78. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. InterContinental Hotels Group paid out a comfortable 41% of its profit last year. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. Thankfully its dividend payments took up just 36% of the free cash flow it generated, which is a comfortable payout ratio.

It's positive to see that InterContinental Hotels Group's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. With that in mind, we're encouraged by the steady growth at InterContinental Hotels Group, with earnings per share up 5.0% on average over the last five years. Recent earnings growth has been limited. However, companies that see their growth slow can often choose to pay out a greater percentage of earnings to shareholders, which could see the dividend continue to rise.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. InterContinental Hotels Group has delivered 4.4% dividend growth per year on average over the past 10 years. It's encouraging to see the company lifting dividends while earnings are growing, suggesting at least some corporate interest in rewarding shareholders.

To Sum It Up

Is InterContinental Hotels Group an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? Earnings per share have been growing moderately, and InterContinental Hotels Group is paying out less than half its earnings and cash flow as dividends, which is an attractive combination as it suggests the company is investing in growth. It might be nice to see earnings growing faster, but InterContinental Hotels Group is being conservative with its dividend payouts and could still perform reasonably over the long run. It's a promising combination that should mark this company worthy of closer attention.

While it's tempting to invest in InterContinental Hotels Group for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for InterContinental Hotels Group you should be aware of.

