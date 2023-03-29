InterContinental Hotels Group's (LON:IHG) earnings growth rate lags the 14% CAGR delivered to shareholders

By buying an index fund, you can roughly match the market return with ease. But many of us dare to dream of bigger returns, and build a portfolio ourselves. For example, the InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG) share price is up 46% in the last three years, clearly besting the market return of around 19% (not including dividends).

Although InterContinental Hotels Group has shed UK£433m from its market cap this week, let's take a look at its longer term fundamental trends and see if they've driven returns.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

InterContinental Hotels Group was able to grow its EPS at 0.7% per year over three years, sending the share price higher. This EPS growth is lower than the 13% average annual increase in the share price. This suggests that, as the business progressed over the last few years, it gained the confidence of market participants. That's not necessarily surprising considering the three-year track record of earnings growth.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

We know that InterContinental Hotels Group has improved its bottom line lately, but is it going to grow revenue? Check if analysts think InterContinental Hotels Group will grow revenue in the future.

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. We note that for InterContinental Hotels Group the TSR over the last 3 years was 49%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

While it's never nice to take a loss, InterContinental Hotels Group shareholders can take comfort that , including dividends,their trailing twelve month loss of 1.7% wasn't as bad as the market loss of around 2.9%. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 5%, each year, over five years. In the best case scenario the last year is just a temporary blip on the journey to a brighter future. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for InterContinental Hotels Group you should know about.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on British exchanges.

