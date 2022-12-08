U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,928.50
    -8.25 (-0.21%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,584.00
    -41.00 (-0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,473.75
    -35.75 (-0.31%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,804.00
    -4.00 (-0.22%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.70
    +0.69 (+0.96%)
     

  • Gold

    1,794.00
    -4.00 (-0.22%)
     

  • Silver

    22.76
    -0.16 (-0.68%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0503
    -0.0011 (-0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4080
    -0.1050 (-2.99%)
     

  • Vix

    22.68
    +0.51 (+2.30%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2188
    -0.0018 (-0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.9080
    +0.3840 (+0.28%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,852.23
    -198.70 (-1.17%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    395.80
    -6.24 (-1.55%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,489.19
    -32.20 (-0.43%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,480.49
    -205.91 (-0.74%)
     

InterContinental Kaohsiung Brings Smart Luxury to Taiwan's South

·2 min read

KAOHSIUNG CITY, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Situated next door to Kaohsiung's 5G Development Area, International Airport, Port Cruise Terminal, and the International Exhibition Center, and a short stroll away from harbor bay, the brand-new InterContinental Kaohsiung offers a smart luxury experience for leisure and business travelers.

With 253 rooms feature smart technology such as built-in voice control and other smart amenities and are replete with InterContinental's classic Art Deco style.
IHG Area General Manager of Taiwan, Robbert Manussen says, "We're very optimistic about the growth prospects in southern Taiwan. The local government's efforts have resulted in a dynamic and attractive city, and we see business travel increasing as companies like Amazon, Microsoft, TSMC, and Foxconn are setting up shop down here."

In addition to gaining traction for its high-quality offerings, InterContinental Kaohsiung keeps focusing on its sustainability work. With Porsche hybrid limousines; building a farm-to-fork eco-friendly system by composting food waste; adjusting energy consumption, and recyclable amenities, the hotel makes decisions that benefit local communities and respond to global climate change. As a luxury brand within the IHG family, InterContinental Kaohsiung combines its global presence, etiquette, and standards with local cultural wisdom. Over the first opening year, InterContinental Kaohsiung also won recognition from global awards as the best boutique hotel in Asia, the best luxury design hotel, the best architecture design for the sustainable platinum winner, and the best Asian cuisine global winner, etc. For more information: https://ic-kaohsiung.com/awards

Modern travelers' demands for personalization are also reflected in the IHG loyalty member system. InterContinental Kaohsiung is one of more than 6,000 hotels where customers can earn points and redeem awards through the relaunched IHG One Rewards program, which allows members to redeem personalized benefits tailored to their preferences and needs. Meanwhile, the IHG Business Rewards enables businesses to earn points for each booked accommodation, meeting, or event. If you are a small or midsize enterprise (SMEs), IHG also presents a comprehensive program, IHG Business Edge.

"The IHG Corporate Gold and our business rewards program are especially beneficial for companies and business travelers," says Manussen. "It doesn't matter which hotel you spend your money at – you can use your points for free meetings or hotel stays at any location. By choosing hotels within the business rewards program, you can even gather points and use them to organize your company's end-of-the-year outing for free." Visit us on https://ic-kaohsiung.com/room

 

InterContinental Kaohsiung has located nearby the harbor, stay to enjoy the warmth during winter and the breathtaking sunset view.
SOURCE InterContinental Kaohsiung

