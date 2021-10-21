U.S. markets close in 5 hours 36 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,535.63
    -0.56 (-0.01%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,527.03
    -82.31 (-0.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,172.42
    +50.74 (+0.34%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,302.95
    +13.19 (+0.58%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.39
    -1.03 (-1.23%)
     

  • Gold

    1,781.70
    -3.20 (-0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    24.24
    -0.21 (-0.86%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1646
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6690
    +0.0330 (+2.02%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3814
    -0.0011 (-0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.8500
    -0.4790 (-0.42%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    64,300.54
    -1,653.20 (-2.51%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,524.03
    -10.62 (-0.69%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,196.74
    -26.36 (-0.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,708.58
    -546.97 (-1.87%)
     
JOBS:

Weekly jobless claims reach a new pandemic-era low

Another 290,000 Americans filed new claims, lower than expected 297,000

Intercorp Financial Services, Inc. To Host Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call & Video Webcast Presentation

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

LIMA, Peru, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Intercorp Financial Services Inc. ("IFS" or "the Company") (BVL/NYSE: IFS) announced today that it will host its Third Quarter 2021 earnings conference call & video webcast presentation.

The conference call will take place on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at 9:00 am Lima Time / 9:00 am New York Time.

Presenting for IFS:
Mr. Luis Felipe Castellanos - Chief Executive Officer, Intercorp Financial Services
Ms. Michela Casassa - Chief Financial Officer, Intercorp Financial Services
Mr. Gonzalo Basadre – Chief Executive Officer, Interseguro
Mr. Bruno Ferreccio – Chief Executive Officer, Inteligo

Intercorp Financial Services will release Third Quarter 2021 results on Tuesday, November 9, 2021, after the market closes.

The conference call can be accessed through the following numbers:

From within the U.S.: 1 (866) 807-9684
From outside the U.S.: +1 (412) 317-5415
Conference ID: IFS

There will be a live video webcast presentation on this event available at:
https://services.choruscall.com/links/ifs211110vLiOF00C.html

A replay of this conference call will be available shortly after its conclusion at: www.ifs.com.pe

About the Company:
Intercorp Financial Services Inc. ("IFS") is a company incorporated under the laws of the Republic of Panama, and has securities listed on the Lima Stock Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange. IFS is a leading provider of financial services in Peru. IFS' main subsidiaries are Banco Internacional del Perú, S.A.A.-Interbank ("Interbank"), Interseguro Compañía de Seguros, S.A. ("Interseguro") and Inteligo Group Corp. ("Inteligo"). Interbank is a full-service bank providing general banking services to retail and commercial customers. Interseguro is a leading insurance company, providing annuities, individual life insurance, disability insurance and survivor benefits, and mandatory traffic accident insurance. Inteligo is a fast-growing provider of wealth management services through Inteligo Bank Ltd. and Interfondos, as well as brokerage services through Inteligo SAB.

For more information, please visit www.ifs.com.pe, or contact:


Mr. Ernesto Ferrero, Investor Relations Officer

Mr. Jorge Orihuela, Investor Relations

eferrerom@intercorp.com.pe

jorihuelao@intercorp.com.pe

Tel: (511) 219-2000 x. 29025

Tel: (511) 219-2000 x. 29029



Intercorp Financial Services Inc.


Torre Interbank, Carlos Villaran 140


Lima 13, Peru


Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/intercorp-financial-services-inc-to-host-third-quarter-2021-earnings-conference-call--video-webcast-presentation-301405829.html

SOURCE Intercorp Financial Services Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • 3 Meme Stocks That Are Actually Solid Long-Term Picks

    Just because a company's stock is getting heavy attention in internet chatrooms doesn't mean its actual business can't also have potential.

  • Cathie Wood: This one simple tailwind will push the bull market to 2038 — here are 3 stocks to ride it

    Forget your inflation fears. Wood sees decades of big gains ahead.

  • Could Another Acquisition Be on the Horizon for Tilray?

    The company's merger with Aphria closed in May, but investors shouldn't rule out another one in the near future.

  • SPAC planning merger with Trump Media jumps in premarket trade

    Digital World Acquisition Corp. jumped 44%, and its A-class shares gained 30%, after announcing a plan to merge with Trump Media Technology Group, which aims to launch a social-media platform backed by former President Donald Trump. The transaction values the Trump media group at an enterprise value of $875 million, the company said. What's called Truth Social is aiming for a beta launch in November, and Trump Media Technology also is planning to launch "non-woke" entertainment programming, news

  • Kinder Morgan Remains Well Positioned as the Energy Market Pivots

    The energy infrastructure company's legacy businesses continue to thrive as it adds new growth drivers.

  • Why PayPal Investors Got Nervous on Wednesday

    Shares of PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) stumbled on Wednesday, falling as much as 6.8%, though the stock recovered a bit, ending the trading day down 4.7%. Reports surfaced early in the day that PayPal had made overtures to acquire social-media site Pinterest (NYSE: PINS). Bloomberg dropped the story, citing the oft-quoted "people with knowledge of the matter," which sent Pinterest stock soaring.

  • 4 Supercharged Growth Stocks Expected to Increase Sales 306% to 658% by 2024

    If there's been one standout group of stocks since the end of the Great Recession in 2009, it's growth stocks. The combination of historically low lending rates and the Federal Reserve's ongoing quantitative-easing measures have made cheap capital abundant for borrowing purposes. According to Wall Street's consensus estimate, the following four growth stocks are expected to see their sales climb by 306% to as much as 658% by 2024.

  • Tesla logs third straight record quarterly profit, optimistic on growth

    Brian Sozzi, Julie Hyman, and Brian Cheung break down Tesla’s Q3 earnings, which saw the company top profit estimates on a record-breaking wave of deliveries despite a continued presence in supply chain disruptions.

  • Trump Plans to Regain Social Media Presence With New Company

    (Bloomberg) -- Former President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced a deal that would enable him to regain a social media presence after he was kicked off Twitter Inc. and Facebook Inc. platforms. Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuzzy Methane MathGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightHate-Speech Case Forces Japan to Confr

  • Pinterest Shareholders Should Say No to a PayPal Buyout

    Of all the companies that could make a bid for Pinterest (NYSE: PINS), Paypal (NASDAQ: PYPL) was one of the least likely. While the offer represents a 26% premium over Pinterest's closing price on Tuesday before the news broke, the stock was trading near a 52-week-low at the time, and $70 a share would still be 22% below its peak in February.

  • Tesla Posted Record Earnings. It Has Reached ‘Escape Velocity.’

    Electric-vehicle giant Tesla reported record operating profits Wednesday evening. Wall Street sounds blown away by its profit margins.

  • IBM Misses Q3 Revenue Estimates; Shares Drop 4%

    Shares of International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) declined 4.3% in Wednesday’s extended trading session after the computer hardware company reported disappointing third-quarter revenues, which missed analysts’ expectations. However, earnings during the quarter beat consensus estimates. The company reported revenues of $17.6 billion, missing analysts’ expectations of $17.77 billion. Adjusted earnings of $2.52 per share slipped 2.3% year-over-year. The Street had estimated the same to be

  • Could Teladoc Stock Help You Become a Millionaire?

    Teladoc Health's (NYSE: TDOC) stock performance this year isn't putting a smile on its investors' faces. The shares have slipped about 30%. That's after a 138% increase last year. Teladoc's online medical visits and revenue soared in 2020 as patients opted for telehealth over in-person appointments.

  • These Are the 2 Nasdaq Stocks to Watch Thursday

    The stock market looked poised to give up some ground on Thursday morning, with futures on the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) posting a nearly 50-point decline to 15,329 as of 8 a.m. EDT. The Nasdaq has struggled somewhat recently, as the high-growth stocks that are most popular among investors right now have had their long-term prospects called into question by the specter of rising interest rates. On Thursday morning, Crocs (NASDAQ: CROX) and Tractor Supply (NASDAQ: TSCO) continued their winning ways, setting the stage for solid gains even in a down market.

  • Are These 2 Companies Next for Short Squeezes?

    SmileDirectClub and Accelerate Diagnostics are super cheap right now, with very high short positions. Here's why the shorts might rupture.

  • Freeport-McMoRan Earnings Beat; FCX Stock Slips But Is Near New Buy Point

    Freeport-McMoRan earnings topped estimates, even though revenue fell a bit short. FCX slipped as copper prices fell, but a new buy point is near.

  • An Intrinsic Calculation For Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Suggests It's 20% Undervalued

    In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Apple Inc. ( NASDAQ:AAPL ) by estimating the company's...

  • Raymond James to Acquire TriState Capital for $1.1B; Shares Drop 2.1%

    Multinational investment bank and financial services firm Raymond James Financial, Inc. (RJF) has signed an agreement to acquire Pennsylvania-based bank holding company TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (TSC) for approximately $1.1 billion. Following the announcement, shares of Raymond James lost 2.1% in extended trade on Wednesday. Based out of Florida, the company offers investment banking, asset management and financial services to individuals, corporations and municipalities. Under the agreeme

  • Tesla reports Q3 earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre talks Tesla as the automaker reports its Q3 earnings

  • Pinterest surges amid possible acquisition by PayPal, Ford shares rise as ASML slumps

    Yahoo Finance’s Ines Ferre reports on the day's trending tickers.