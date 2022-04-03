U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,545.86
    +15.45 (+0.34%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,818.27
    +139.92 (+0.40%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,261.50
    +40.98 (+0.29%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,091.11
    +20.99 (+1.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    99.42
    -0.86 (-0.86%)
     

  • Gold

    1,928.50
    -25.50 (-1.31%)
     

  • Silver

    24.75
    -0.38 (-1.50%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1049
    -0.0022 (-0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3770
    +0.0500 (+2.15%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3118
    -0.0022 (-0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    122.5000
    +0.8120 (+0.67%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,224.34
    -356.18 (-0.76%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,085.80
    +45.54 (+4.38%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,537.90
    +22.22 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,665.98
    -155.45 (-0.56%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'How to invest like Warren Buffett amid rising volatility'

Wednesday, April 20 at 2 PM ET, Bill Smead joins Jared Blikre to discuss the massive rotations catching investors off guard.

InterCure to Announce Q4 & Year-End 2021 Financial Results on April 4, 2022

InterCure Ltd.
·1 min read
InterCure Ltd.
InterCure Ltd.

Will release financial results for the fourth quarter of 2021 before market open on Monday, April 4, 2022

Webcast scheduled for same day at 8:30am ET

NEW YORK, TORONTO, and HERZLIYA, Israel, April 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InterCure Ltd. (NASDAQ: INCR) (TSX: INCR.U) (TASE: INCR) (dba Canndoc)("InterCure" or the “Company”) today announced that the Company will release financial results for its fourth quarter fiscal 2021 ended December 31, 2021 before financial markets open on April 4, 2022.

InterCure executives will host a live conference call and audio webcast to discuss these results at 8:30 am Eastern Time, details of which are provided below.

To access the conference call, United States participants please dial (844) 310-5056, or for international callers, 1-706-679-4749. Conference ID: 5661207.

Participants can access the live webcast through the following link:
https://bit.ly/37N92wN

A live webcast of the conference call can be accessed on the ‘Events and Presentations’ section of the InterCure website at http://www.intercure.co.

About InterCure (dba Canndoc)

InterCure (dba Canndoc) (NASDAQ: INCR) (TSX: INCR.U) (TASE: INCR) is the leading, profitable, and fastest growing cannabis company outside of North America. Canndoc, a wholly owned subsidiary of InterCure, is Israel’s largest licensed cannabis producer and one of the first to offer Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) certified and pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis products. InterCure leverages its market leading distribution network, best in class international partnerships and a high-margin vertically integrated "seed-to-sale" model to lead the fastest growing cannabis global market outside of North America.

For more information, visit: http://www.intercure.co.

Contact:

InterCure Ltd.
Amos Cohen, Chief Financial Officer
amos@intercure.co


Recommended Stories

  • Fashion Startup Shein Raising Funds at $100 Billion Value

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese fast fashion e-commerce startup Shein is weighing a funding round at a valuation of about $100 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Kyiv Warns Russia Is Adding Troops in MoldovaRussia Says Ukraine Choppers Made Rare Cross-Border StrikeUkraine Update: U.S. Steps Up Military, Defense AssistanceChina Removes Key Hurdle to Allow U.S. Full Access to AuditsUkraine Update: Russia Says Kyiv Makes Rare Cross-Border StrikeThe

  • A look inside a Shanghai quarantine center

    STORY: "There's no official information about any plans, any arrangement - we don't know when we're going to leave," says Jane Polubotko, a 30-year-old who works for a local music tech company.Made into the city's largest central quarantine centre, the Shanghai New International Expo Center - previously host to trade shows like the Shanghai Autoshow - is spacious enough for people to roam, but has no showers, she said.Most of the people who are quarantined in the center have tested positive but are asymptomatic, Polubotko said. "Every day, three times a day, (people) monitor my temperature and they also monitor our temperature during the night," she said in response to questions sent from Reuters.Video provided by Polubotko showed a sprawling hall of beds, with people hanging up clothes, roaming and queuing up for nucleic acid PCR testing. Other video showed a general washing up area and staff in personal protective equipment.Polubotko said she was picked up in an ambulance car after testing positive, and was brought to another place where she was transferred into a bus of about 30 people and brought to the quarantine centre. "The staff double checked if we had any symptoms or not, and if we needed any help," she said.Official information is scant, according to Polubotko, who added that she had to take sick leave in order to be quarantined. "We also have no idea how many tests we need to leave this place, we also have no clue when we are going to have those tests," she said.The city reported 8,226 positive cases on Saturday with 7,788 asymptomatic cases. Shanghai authorities also announced citywide antigen and PCR testing, which will happen on Sunday and Monday.

  • AMD Stock: Why It Tumbled and Where It’s Headed

    Humpty Dumpty sat on a wall. Humpty Dumpty had a great fall -- and crashing right down beside him was semiconductor giant Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), which lost 8% of its market capitalization -- about $16 billion -- after investment bank Barclays downgraded its stock to Equalweight (i.e. Hold) on Thursday. Despite admitting that AMD will, in all likelihood, exceed expectations for 31% sales growth this year, and gain market share "in both the client and server markets" besides, Barclays' 5-st

  • Here's What Will Happen to AT&T and Discovery Communications Shares Ahead of the Warner Bros. Discovery Merger

    Ahead of the Warner Bros. Discovery merger, AT&T and Discovery Communications shareholders have decisions to make.

  • Cathie Wood Suffers a Major Blow

    An important U.S. regulator raises concerns about 'fraudulent and manipulative acts and practices.'

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch: China Audit Shift May End Delisting Threat

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity. Often dozens of Chinese stocks are among the top performers at any given time, across an array of sectors.

  • Tesla Deliveries Met Wall Street Estimates. Here’s What Comes Next for Shares.

    Tesla delivered about 310,000 vehicles in the first quarter of 2022, in line with analyst estimates. Over the past four quarters, Tesla has delivered more than 1 million vehicles.

  • 10 Biotech Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire David E. Shaw

    In this piece, we will take a look at ten biotechnology stocks to buy according to billionaire DE Shaw. If you want to skip the details about the hedge fund manager and his investment philosophy, as well as skip the top five stocks on this list, then take a look at 5 Biotech Stocks to […]

  • 3 Oil Stocks to Own No Matter Where Oil Prices Head

    Oil prices can fluctuate wildly. This volatility can keep investors away from the oil patch. Three great oil stocks to own for the long haul are Enbridge (NYSE: ENB), Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE: MMP), and Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD).

  • 2 AI Stocks That Could Help Make You a Fortune

    A path-carving innovator and an evolving old guard are in the early stages of a massive market growth.

  • Kinder Morgan pipeline JV files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy with at least $500M in debt

    The Chapter 11 petition was filed in response to an upcoming debt repayment obligation, Ruby said in a March 31 statement.

  • Why Shares of Plug Power Climbed 13% in March

    While it wasn't packed with electric tidbits, the company's fourth-quarter 2021 earnings report, released on March 1, had enough positive details to supercharge the bulls' enthusiasm. Exceeding analysts' estimates in its final earnings report of 2021, Plug Power booked $162 million on the top line, whereas Wall Street had expected the company would report $157 million. According to Plug Power, the source of this robust growth will be the company's material handling equipment business, which is projected to account for $600 million in revenue for 2022.

  • 3 Monster Warren Buffett Stock-Split Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Warren Buffett has said that he will never split Berkshire Hathaway stock. With the company's Class A shares recently hitting a record high and trading at roughly $527,400 each, that might come as something of a surprise. On the other hand, it's undeniable that prominent companies have seen significant stock-price gains after announcing and completing stock splits in recent years.

  • Worried About a Recession? 2 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Anyway

    Many economists watch a metric called the yield curve to help them forecast coming recessions. Specifically, Treasury securities of differing lengths can be plotted on a chart to create what is known as a yield curve. On March 29, a closely watched portion of the yield curve was briefly inverted.

  • Stock Rally That Nobody Saw Coming Is Refusing to Go Quietly

    (Bloomberg) -- Hedge funds distrust it, a clutch of strategists say it’s doomed, and the Federal Reserve probably wishes it would stop. But a fearsome stock market rally that has been giving prognosticators fits is refusing to go away. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Kyiv Warns Russia Is Adding Troops in MoldovaRussia Says Ukraine Choppers Made Rare Cross-Border StrikeUkraine Update: U.S. Steps Up Military, Defense AssistanceChina Removes Key Hurdle to Allow U.S. Full Access to AuditsUkr

  • I’ve always pounded the table on revolutionary companies. Now I’ve found myself buying Intel’s stock

    Intel is a company that is probably about to take market share for the first time in at least half a decade in the world’s most important technology industry: computer chips. The semiconductor industry is facing a potential decade-long supply-constraint problem that this company can fix, giving it a potential trillion-dollar side business along with maybe another one or two.

  • Exxon Mobil, Google Lead Five Stocks Near Buy Points For Resilient Portfolio

    Exxon Mobil and Google are among five stocks near buy points. A diverse portfolio can be more resilient amid market shifts.

  • Bitcoin could reach $1.3 million in this scenario, VanEck says

    Bitcoin could reach a price of $1.3 million while gold may top $31,000 per ounce, if the assets become the sole reserve asset across the globe, respectively, according to a new report.

  • These 10 S&P 500 Stocks Have Solid Dividends, Not Just Big Buybacks

    While stock buybacks often make up the larger chunk of a company’s shareholder yield, dividends are the crucial component for many investors, Plus, Tesla is doing a stock split, not a dividend.

  • Are Any Marijuana Stocks On U.S. Exchanges Buys As Houses Passes MORE Act?

    Canadian marijuana stocks were quiet after the House passed the MORE Act. So are any Canadian marijuana stocks buys now?