InterDigital (IDCC) Jumped on License Renewal

Investment management company First Pacific Advisors recently released its “FPA Queens Road Small Cap Value Fund” third quarter 2023 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the third quarter, the fund returned -2.25% compared to a -2.96% return for the Russell 2000 Value Index. The Fund returned 2.57% YTD compared to -0.53% for the index. In addition, you can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2023.

FPA Queens Road Small Cap Value Fund highlighted stocks like InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) in the third quarter 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) researches and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications. On November 20, 2023, InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) stock closed at $98.98 per share. One-month return of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) was 26.30%, and its shares gained 100.69% of their value over the last 52 weeks. InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) has a market capitalization of $2.544 billion.

"InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) is a research and development organization that develops and acquires wireless and video patents across key technologies. The company has a history of strong financial performance, opportunistically buys back shares, and pays a modest dividend. Shares jumped earlier this year when InterDigital announced licensing renewals with Samsung, LG, and Panasonic and then reported strong fourth quarter 2022 results."

InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 24 hedge fund portfolios held InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) at the end of second quarter which was 22 in the previous quarter.

