InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) shareholders YoY returns are lagging the company's 172% one-year earnings growth

Passive investing in index funds can generate returns that roughly match the overall market. But if you pick the right individual stocks, you could make more than that. For example, the InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) share price is up 80% in the last 1 year, clearly besting the market return of around 23% (not including dividends). So that should have shareholders smiling. And shareholders have also done well over the long term, with an increase of 59% in the last three years.

Since the long term performance has been good but there's been a recent pullback of 4.3%, let's check if the fundamentals match the share price.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During the last year InterDigital grew its earnings per share (EPS) by 172%. This EPS growth is significantly higher than the 80% increase in the share price. Therefore, it seems the market isn't as excited about InterDigital as it was before. This could be an opportunity.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

It is of course excellent to see how InterDigital has grown profits over the years, but the future is more important for shareholders. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on how its financial position has changed over time.

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. In the case of InterDigital, it has a TSR of 84% for the last 1 year. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that InterDigital shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 84% over the last year. And that does include the dividend. Since the one-year TSR is better than the five-year TSR (the latter coming in at 11% per year), it would seem that the stock's performance has improved in recent times. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. To that end, you should be aware of the 1 warning sign we've spotted with InterDigital .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

