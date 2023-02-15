U.S. markets open in 29 minutes

InterDigital Reports Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2022 Financial Results

InterDigital, Inc.
·13 min read
InterDigital, Inc.
InterDigital, Inc.

Record recurring revenue, record CE, IoT/Auto revenue and strong profits highlight 2022 results

WILMINGTON, Del., Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InterDigital, Inc. (Nasdaq: IDCC), a mobile and video technology research and development company, today announced results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022.

“We are thrilled to have delivered another excellent performance in 2022, highlighted by record setting level of recurring revenue of almost $404 million, Samsung’s recent agreement for binding arbitration to take a new license following Apple’s renewal in third quarter, and outstanding performance in consumer electronics, IoT/Auto licensing,” commented Liren Chen, President and CEO, InterDigital. “Building on the strength of last year and looking ahead to 2023 and beyond, I believe we are well positioned to deliver further growth in our smartphone core, build on our increasing momentum in consumer electronics and IoT/Auto, and capitalize on new opportunities in services that are built on our foundational innovations.”

Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights, as compared to Fourth Quarter 2021:

  • Total revenue was $117.1 million and increased 5%.

  • Recurring revenue was $103.6 million and increased 2%.

  • Operating expenses were $78.5 million and decreased 9%. The decrease was primarily driven by a reduction of non-recurring costs from restructuring activities.

  • Net income1 was $32.4 million and increased 48%.

  • Diluted earnings per share was $1.08 and increased 54%.

  • Adjusted EBITDA2 was $64.9 million and increased 8%.

Full Year 2022 Financial Highlights, as compared to Full Year 2021:

  • Total revenue was $457.8 million and increased 8%. Total Smartphone revenue of $353.2 million was flat, while CE, IoT/Auto revenue was $103.5 million and increased 51%.

  • Recurring revenue was $403.9 million and increased 15%. Smartphone recurring revenue was $351.1 million, and increased 11%, and CE, IoT/Auto recurring revenue was $51.7 million and increased 63%.

  • Operating expenses were $307.3 million and decreased 13%. The decrease was primarily driven by cost-savings actions the company initiated in 2021 and reduction of the related non-recurring costs.

  • Net income1 was $93.7 million and increased 69%.

  • Diluted earnings per share was $3.07 and increased 73%.

  • Adjusted EBITDA2 was $254.5 million and increased 22%.

Near-Term Outlook

The company expects recurring revenue for first quarter 2023 will be between $94 and $98 million. This range covers existing agreements and includes a conservative estimate that the company will recognize under its binding arbitration agreement with Samsung. It does not include the potential impact of any new agreements that may be signed during the balance of first quarter 2023.

The company expects first quarter 2023 operating expenses will be in the range of $75 to $79 million. In addition, the company expects non-operating expenses, comprised of interest expense and other income (expense), will be in the range of $1 to $3 million and the effective tax rate will be approximately 25%.

Conference Call Information

InterDigital will host a conference call on Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. ET to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial performance and other company matters.

For a live Internet webcast of the conference call, visit www.interdigital.com and click on the “Webcast” link on the Investors page. The company encourages participants to take advantage of the Internet option.

For telephone access to the conference call, visit www.interdigital.com and click on the “Dial In Registration” link on the Investors page. Registration is necessary to obtain a dial in phone number and PIN to join.

An Internet replay of the conference call will be available on InterDigital’s website under Events in the Investor’s section. The replay will be available for one year.

About InterDigital®

InterDigital develops mobile and video technologies that are at the core of devices, networks, and services worldwide. We solve many of the industry’s most critical and complex technical challenges, inventing solutions for more efficient broadband networks, better video delivery, and richer multimedia experiences years ahead of market deployment. InterDigital has licenses and strategic relationships with many of the world’s leading technology companies. Founded in 1972, InterDigital is listed on Nasdaq.

InterDigital is a registered trademark of InterDigital, Inc.

For more information, visit the InterDigital website: www.interdigital.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such statements include information regarding our current beliefs, plans and expectations, including, without limitation, our belief that we will continue to be able to execute strongly on our business during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Words such as “believe,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “project,” “intend,” “plan,” “forecast,” “goal,” “could,” "would," "should," "if," "may," "might," "future," "target," "trend," "seek to," "will continue," "predict," "likely," "in the event," and variations of any such words or similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are made on the basis of management’s current views and assumptions and are not guarantees of future performance. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, and actual events that occur, to differ materially from results contemplated by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: (i) unanticipated delays, difficulties or accelerations in the execution of patent license agreements; (ii) our ability to leverage our strategic relationships and secure new patent license agreements on acceptable terms; (iii) our ability to enter into sales and/or licensing partnering arrangements for certain of our patent assets; (iv) our ability to enter into partnerships with leading inventors and research organizations and identify and acquire technology and patent portfolios that align with our roadmap; (v) our ability to commercialize our technologies and enter into customer agreements; (vi) the failure of the markets for our current or new technologies to materialize to the extent or at the rate that we expect; (vii) unexpected delays or difficulties related to the development of our technologies; (viii) changes in our interpretations of, and assumptions and calculations with respect to the impact on us of, the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, as well as further guidance that may be issued regarding such act; (ix) risks related to the potential impact of new accounting standards on our financial position, results of operations or cash flows; (x) failure to accurately forecast the impact of our restructuring activities on our financial statements and our business; (xi) the resolution of current legal proceedings, including any awards or judgments relating to such proceedings, additional legal or regulatory proceedings, changes in the schedules or costs associated with legal proceedings or adverse rulings in such proceedings; (xii) the timing and impact of potential administrative and legislative matters; (xiii) changes or inaccuracies in market projections; (xiv) our ability to obtain liquidity though debt and equity financings; (xv) the potential effects that macroeconomic uncertainty could have on our financial position, results of operations and cash flows; (xvi) changes in our business strategy; (vii) changes or inaccuracies in our expectations with respect to royalty payments by our customers and (xviii) risks related to our assumptions and application of relevant accounting standards, including with respect to revenue being recognized under our binding arbitration agreement with Samsung.

We undertake no duty to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statement for any reason, except as otherwise required by law.

Footnotes

1        Throughout this press release, net income and diluted earnings per share (“EPS”) are attributable to InterDigital, Inc. (e.g., after adjustments for non-controlling interests), unless otherwise stated.

2        Adjusted EBITDA is a supplemental non-GAAP financial measure that InterDigital believes provides investors with important insight into the company's ongoing business performance. InterDigital defines Adjusted EBITDA as net income attributable to InterDigital, Inc. plus net loss attributable to non-controlling interest, income tax (provision) benefit, other income (expense) & interest expense, depreciation and amortization, share-based compensation, and other items. Other items may include restructuring costs, impairment charges and other non-recurring items. InterDigital’s computation of Adjusted EBITDA might not be comparable to Adjusted EBITDA reported by other companies. The presentation of Adjusted EBITDA, which is not prepared under any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles, is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net income attributable to InterDigital, Inc., the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, is provided below.

3        Free cash flow is a supplemental non-GAAP financial measure that InterDigital believes is helpful in evaluating the company’s ability to invest in its business, make strategic acquisitions and fund share repurchases, among other things. A limitation of the utility of free cash flow as a measure of financial performance is that it does not represent the total increase or decrease in the company’s cash balance for the period. InterDigital defines free cash flow as net cash used in operating activities less purchases of property and equipment and capitalized patent costs. InterDigital’s computation of free cash flow might not be comparable to free cash flow reported by other companies. The presentation of free cash flow, which is not prepared under any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles, is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of free cash flow to net cash used in operating activities, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, is provided below.

SUMMARY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(in thousands except per share data)
(unaudited)

 

For the Three Months
Ended December 31,

 

For the Twelve Months
Ended December 31,

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

REVENUES:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Recurring revenues:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Smartphone

$

88,742

 

 

$

91,397

 

 

$

351,064

 

 

$

315,098

 

CE, IoT/Auto

 

14,677

 

 

 

9,770

 

 

 

51,717

 

 

 

31,721

 

Other

 

197

 

 

 

414

 

 

 

1,107

 

 

 

4,881

 

Total recurring revenues

 

103,616

 

 

 

101,581

 

 

 

403,888

 

 

 

351,700

 

Non-recurring revenues

 

13,439

 

 

 

10,234

 

 

 

53,906

 

 

 

73,709

 

Total revenues

$

117,055

 

 

$

111,815

 

 

$

457,794

 

 

$

425,409

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

OPERATING EXPENSES:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Research and portfolio development

 

45,732

 

 

 

48,704

 

 

 

185,202

 

 

 

200,484

 

Licensing

 

20,170

 

 

 

15,712

 

 

 

71,419

 

 

 

64,625

 

General and administrative

 

12,559

 

 

 

14,223

 

 

 

47,377

 

 

 

61,217

 

Restructuring activities

 

 

 

 

7,587

 

 

 

3,280

 

 

 

27,877

 

Total Operating expenses

 

78,461

 

 

 

86,226

 

 

 

307,278

 

 

 

354,203

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income from operations

 

38,594

 

 

 

25,589

 

 

 

150,516

 

 

 

71,206

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

INTEREST EXPENSE

 

(10,050

)

 

 

(5,796

)

 

 

(29,496

)

 

 

(25,225

)

OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE), NET

 

11,652

 

 

 

9,349

 

 

 

(3,457

)

 

 

11,575

 

Income before income taxes

 

40,196

 

 

 

29,142

 

 

 

117,563

 

 

 

57,556

 

INCOME TAX PROVISION

 

(8,190

)

 

 

(9,329

)

 

 

(25,502

)

 

 

(15,368

)

NET INCOME

$

32,006

 

 

$

19,813

 

 

$

92,061

 

 

$

42,188

 

Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest

 

(402

)

 

 

(2,065

)

 

 

(1,632

)

 

 

(13,107

)

NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO INTERDIGITAL, INC.

$

32,408

 

 

$

21,878

 

 

$

93,693

 

 

$

55,295

 

NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE — BASIC

$

1.09

 

 

$

0.71

 

 

$

3.11

 

 

$

1.80

 

WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING — BASIC

 

29,664

 

 

 

30,682

 

 

 

30,106

 

 

 

30,764

 

NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE — DILUTED

$

1.08

 

 

$

0.70

 

 

$

3.07

 

 

$

1.77

 

WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING — DILUTED

 

30,031

 

 

 

31,196

 

 

 

30,485

 

 

 

31,253

 

CASH DIVIDENDS DECLARED PER COMMON SHARE

$

0.35

 

 

$

0.35

 

 

$

1.40

 

 

$

1.40

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

SUMMARY CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOWS
(in thousands)
(unaudited)

 

For the Three Months
Ended December 31,

 

For the Twelve Months
Ended December 31,

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

Income before income taxes

$

40,196

 

 

$

29,142

 

 

$

117,563

 

 

$

57,556

 

Taxes paid

 

(2,220

)

 

 

(13,256

)

 

 

(6,805

)

 

 

(23,091

)

Non-cash expenses

 

27,333

 

 

 

24,103

 

 

 

117,646

 

 

 

119,375

 

Change in deferred revenue

 

(60,931

)

 

 

(80,912

)

 

 

85,403

 

 

 

(16,868

)

Change in operating working capital, deferred charges and other

 

352,130

 

 

 

112,152

 

 

 

(27,768

)

 

 

(6,580

)

Purchases of property and equipment and capitalized patent costs

 

(11,614

)

 

 

(5,905

)

 

 

(42,753

)

 

 

(35,927

)

FREE CASH FLOW 3

 

344,894

 

 

 

65,324

 

 

 

243,286

 

 

 

94,465

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net proceeds from debt refinancing

 

(307

)

 

 

 

 

 

138,886

 

 

 

 

Dividends paid

 

(10,382

)

 

 

(10,739

)

 

 

(42,306

)

 

 

(43,058

)

Repurchase of common stock

 

 

 

 

(7,000

)

 

 

(74,445

)

 

 

(30,000

)

Other

 

4,497

 

 

 

(2,203

)

 

 

(2,531

)

 

 

(3,674

)

NET INCREASE IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, RESTRICTED CASH AND SHORT-TERM INVESTMENTS

$

338,702

 

 

$

45,382

 

 

$

262,890

 

 

$

17,733

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands)
(unaudited)

 

DECEMBER 31,
2022

 

DECEMBER 31,
2021

ASSETS

 

 

 

Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments

$

1,201,777

 

$

941,627

Accounts receivable, net

 

53,182

 

 

31,113

Prepaid and other current assets

 

89,716

 

 

77,545

Property & equipment and patents, net

 

365,337

 

 

376,962

Other long-term assets, net

 

190,093

 

 

200,909

TOTAL ASSETS

$

1,900,105

 

$

1,628,156

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY

 

 

 

Accounts payable, accrued liabilities, taxes payable & dividends payable

$

82,287

 

$

79,888

Current deferred revenue

 

189,059

 

 

291,673

Long-term deferred revenue

 

237,580

 

 

19,463

Long-term debt & other long-term liabilities

 

660,666

 

 

484,215

TOTAL LIABILITIES

 

1,169,592

 

 

875,239

TOTAL INTERDIGITAL, INC. SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

 

724,895

 

 

745,239

Noncontrolling interest

 

5,618

 

 

7,678

TOTAL EQUITY

 

730,513

 

 

752,917

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY

$

1,900,105

 

$

1,628,156

 

 

 

 

 

 

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES

The table below presents a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net income attributable to InterDigital, Inc., the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure (in thousands):

 

For the Three Months
Ended December 31,

 

For the Twelve Months
Ended December 31,

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

Net income attributable to InterDigital, Inc.

$

32,408

 

 

$

21,878

 

 

$

93,693

 

 

$

55,295

 

Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest

 

(402

)

 

 

(2,065

)

 

 

(1,632

)

 

 

(13,107

)

Income tax provision

 

8,190

 

 

 

9,329

 

 

 

25,502

 

 

 

15,368

 

Other income (expense), net & interest expense

 

(1,602

)

 

 

(3,553

)

 

 

32,953

 

 

 

13,650

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

19,422

 

 

 

19,222

 

 

 

78,571

 

 

 

78,193

 

Share-based compensation

 

6,918

 

 

 

7,726

 

 

 

22,127

 

 

 

28,736

 

Other items(a)

 

 

 

 

7,587

 

 

 

3,280

 

 

 

29,877

 

Adjusted EBITDA2

$

64,934

 

 

$

60,124

 

 

$

254,494

 

 

$

208,012

 

(a)        Other items in the above table includes $7.6 million of restructuring costs during the three months ended December 30, 2021 and restructuring costs of $3.3 million and $27.9 million during the twelve months ended December 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively. The twelve months ended December 30, 2021 also includes $2.0 million of additional non-recurring personnel-related costs expenses related to new employee agreements.

The table below presents a reconciliation of free cash flow to net cash provided by operating activities, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure (in thousands):

 

 

For the Three Months
Ended December 31,

 

For the Twelve Months
Ended December 31,

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

$

356,508

 

 

$

71,229

 

 

$

286,039

 

 

$

130,392

 

Purchases of property and equipment

 

 

(2,284

)

 

 

(634

)

 

 

(3,156

)

 

 

(2,511

)

Capitalized patent costs

 

 

(9,330

)

 

 

(5,271

)

 

 

(39,597

)

 

 

(33,416

)

Free cash flow3

 

$

344,894

 

 

$

65,324

 

 

$

243,286

 

 

$

94,465

 


CONTACT:

InterDigital, Inc.:

 

investor.relations@interdigital.com

 

+1 (302) 300-1857


