U.S. markets open in 4 hours 20 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,395.50
    +15.75 (+0.36%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,867.00
    +146.00 (+0.42%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,987.50
    +34.75 (+0.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,226.00
    +15.10 (+0.68%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.94
    +0.68 (+0.95%)
     

  • Gold

    1,813.60
    -8.60 (-0.47%)
     

  • Silver

    25.43
    -0.14 (-0.55%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1886
    +0.0010 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.1740
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.87
    +0.63 (+3.45%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3910
    +0.0027 (+0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.1500
    -0.1590 (-0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,547.60
    -969.62 (-2.45%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    935.27
    -25.63 (-2.67%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,101.11
    +19.39 (+0.27%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,641.83
    -139.19 (-0.50%)
     

InterDigital signs licensing agreement with Xiaomi

InterDigital, Inc.
·3 min read

WILMINGTON, Del., Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC), a mobile and video technology research and development company, today announced it has entered into a multi-year, worldwide, non-exclusive, royalty bearing license with Xiaomi.

The license covers Xiaomi’s cellular-enabled mobile devices under InterDigital’s standard essential patents related to cellular wireless (including 3G, 4G and 5G), WiFi and HEVC video technology.

As part of the agreement InterDigital and Xiaomi have agreed to dismiss all pending patent litigation and other proceedings between the companies.

“We are very pleased to conclude this agreement with Xiaomi which recognizes our long-term investment in research and innovation in standards-based technologies and the strength and breadth of our patent portfolio across several key technologies,” said Eeva Hakoranta, Chief Licensing Officer, InterDigital. “This deal adds one of the world’s leading smartphone manufacturers to the approximately 80 companies, including Apple, Huawei, and Samsung, which have taken licenses to InterDigital’s extensive portfolio. Adding Xiaomi now allows us to offer our patented technology to millions more consumers around the world while working constructively with an industry leader.”

“Now a leading smartphone company in the world, Xiaomi has continuously invested in core standards research to emerge as a top contributor to standard essential technologies in the world,” commented Paul Lin, Vice President of Global Business Development and IP Strategy, Xiaomi Corp. “In the past year, the Xiaomi and InterDigital teams worked hard to understand each other’s needs and diligently seek to narrow the gaps. I’m glad, now that all disputes are resolved between the two parties, Xiaomi can remain laser-focused on bringing innovative products to market.”

About InterDigital®

InterDigital develops mobile and video technologies that are at the core of devices, networks, and services worldwide. We solve many of the industry’s most critical and complex technical challenges, inventing solutions for more efficient broadband networks, better video delivery, and richer multimedia experiences years ahead of market deployment. InterDigital has licenses and strategic relationships with many of the world’s leading technology companies. Founded in 1972, InterDigital is listed on NASDAQ.
InterDigital is a registered trademark of InterDigital, Inc.

For more information, visit: www.interdigital.com.

About Xiaomi

Xiaomi Corporation was founded in April 2010 and listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on July 9, 2018 (1810.HK). Xiaomi is a consumer electronics and smart manufacturing company with smartphones and smart hardware connected by an IoT platform at its core.

Embracing our vision of “Make friends with users and be the coolest company in the users’ hearts”, Xiaomi continuously pursues innovations, high-quality user experience and operational efficiency. The company relentlessly builds amazing products with honest prices to let everyone in the world enjoy a better life through innovative technology.

Xiaomi is one of the world's leading smartphone companies. The company’s market share in terms of smartphone shipments ranked no. 2 globally in the second quarter of 2021. The company has also established the world’s leading consumer AIoT (AI+IoT) platform, with 351.1 million smart devices connected to its platform (excluding smartphones and laptops) as of 31 March 31, 2021, excluding smartphones and laptops. Xiaomi products are present in more than 100 countries and regions around the world. In August 2020, the company made the Fortune Global 500 list for the second time, ranking 422nd, up 46 places compared to 2019.

Xiaomi is a constituent of the Hang Seng Index, Hang Seng China Enterprises Index, Hang Seng TECH Index and Hang Seng China 50 Index.

InterDigital Contact:
Richard Lloyd
Email: richard.lloyd@interdigital.com
+1 (202) 349-1716

Xiaomi Contact
Qingyuan Guo
guoqingyuan@xiaomi.com


Recommended Stories

  • Gapsquare, a pioneer of machine learning into gender pay disparity, is acquired by XpertHR

    Inequalities between women and men in the workplace have been exacerbated during the COVID-19 pandemic and are likely to persist in the near future, according to the International Labour Organization (ILO). The World Economic Forum estimates globally it will take 267.6 years to close the gender gap in economic participation and opportunity. Its analytics software, which analyses and tracks pay disparity, pay equality and pay gap data, has now been acquired by XpertHR, a part of RELX, for an undisclosed sum.

  • BP ups dividend and announces $1.4bn buyback as profits recover

    BP made a profit of $7.8bn in the first six months of 2021, compared to a loss of $21.2bn in the first half of 2020.

  • 3 Stocks Ready to Bounce Back in August

    Shares of Pinterest (NYSE: PINS), Coupang (NYSE: CPNG), and Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN) fell last month. One of last month's biggest losers was Pinterest, shedding more than a quarter of its value in July. The biggest hit came on the final trading day of the month, as Pinterest's stock plummeted 18% after it posted disappointing financial results.

  • Tencent Weighs China Games Ban After ‘Spiritual Opium’ Rebuke

    (Bloomberg) -- Tencent Holdings Ltd. led a regional market selloff after an offshoot of China’s official news agency decried the “spiritual opium” and “electronic drugs” of games, triggering fears Beijing will set its sights on the world’s largest gaming arena after a regulatory assault on industries from fintech to education.China’s most valuable corporation joined rivals from NetEase Inc. to Nexon Co. in a gaming stocks rout after an outlet run by the Xinhua News Agency published a blistering

  • Tencent and other gaming stocks tumble after China news outlet labels them ‘spiritual opium’ for teens

    Investors are worried a new level of regulation could be coming for the hard-hit technology sector in China.

  • Is GE Stock A Buy After Reverse Stock Split And Q2 Earnings Beat?

    GE's turnaround is gaining traction as key businesses improve while the industrial giant continues to shrink its debt load.

  • Is Nvidia Stock A Buy After 4-To-1 Stock Split?

    Nvidia chips power a future of self-driving cars and cloud gaming, while the global semiconductor market is in a supply crunch. Is Nvidia stock a good buy now?

  • AMD Stock Clears Benchmark, Hits 80-Plus RS Rating After Closing On Its Archrival

    A Relative Strength Rating upgrade for Advanced Micro Devices shows improving technical performance.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Trading at Steep Discounts

    How do you define a stock market opportunity? Is it a windfall, a piece of luck, or the result of careful planning, a strategy to make the most of any opening? The savvy investor seeks out the latter, looking for stocks that offer inducements to entry, be it a high upside or a depressed share price or a recent positive analyst review – or better yet, a combination of all three. So there’s a profile. We’ve used the TipRanks database to look up three stocks that fit it – stocks with Strong Buy con

  • Square acquires Afterpay: why Visa and Mastercard should be 'scared'

    Jay Jacobs, SVP and Head of Research & Strategy at Global X ETFs, joined Yahoo Finance to discuss Square’s acquisition of Afterpay.

  • Why Virgin Galactic Stock Just Popped 8%

    Shares of Virgin Galactic (NYSE: SPCE), Sir Richard Branson's start-up space tourism company, closed up 6.3% on Monday. In the absence of any other news of note, you can probably thank Deutsche Bank for that one. As CNBC reported late this morning, Deutsche Bank is out with a new report on the space market.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch As Beijing Crackdowns Continue

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity. Often dozens of Chinese stocks are among the top performers at any given time, across an array of sectors.

  • Here’s Why TAL Education Group (TAL) Landed in Baillie Gifford’s Top Detractor List

    Baillie Gifford, a large-scale investment management firm in the UK, published its “Long Term Global Growth Fund” second quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A quarterly return of 13.59% was recorded by the fund for the second quarter of 2021, compared to the 7.53% return of its MSCI […]

  • Semiconductor stocks are rallying — and they still look like bargains

    Stellar earnings are propelling chip makers' shares, which trade cheaply compared with the broader stock market.

  • 10 Best High Short Interest Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best high short interest stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best High Short Interest Stocks to Buy Now. Stocks with high short interest have dominated the headlines in the finance world for a good […]

  • 3 Top Stocks That'll Make You Richer in August (and Beyond)

    These top-tier growth, value, and income stocks can build investor wealth, even with the market near an all-time high.

  • Alibaba (BABA) Earnings Preview: Here’s What You Need to Know

    China’s e-commerce giant Alibaba (BABA) is set to release first-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings on August 3. Over the past six months, shares of the company have plunged 26%, and it is now trading at over $195. Given the macroeconomic recovery and accelerated digitalization in China, it is worth taking a look at Alibaba’s fundamentals ahead of the results. A strong set of numbers in fiscal Q1 could help the stock regain investors’ confidence, so let’s take a closer look at what analysts on the Stre

  • Amazon Investors Get a Reality Check

    For years, Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) has felt like a must-own stock. Amazon stock is fallible, it turns out. The tech giant reported revenue growth of 27% to $113.1 billion, missing the analyst consensus at $115.1 billion.

  • Anti-Ark ETF Plan Caps a Bad Stretch for Cathie Wood’s Funds

    (Bloomberg) -- A new ETF designed to bet directly against Cathie Wood’s flagship fund comes not a moment too soon for her growing band of skeptics.All eight of the exchange-traded funds at Wood’s Ark Investment Management dropped in July and almost all have seen net outflows, with a day’s data still to be gathered.With a clutch of speculative tech stocks including Spotify Technology SA falling out of market favor, the $22.5 billion ARK Innovation ETF (ticker ARKK) is now trading in the red for t

  • 15 Most Volatile Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 15 most volatile stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Most Volatile Stocks To Buy Now. While volatility is deemed negative in the investing world, if played wisely, it can help you make a lot of […]