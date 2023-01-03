U.S. markets open in 2 hours 22 minutes

InterDigital signs patent license with LG Electronics

·1 min read
InterDigital, Inc.

WILMINGTON, Del., Jan. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC), a mobile and video technology research and development company, today announced that the company has signed an HEVC and VVC patent license with LG Electronics, a leading Korean-based manufacturer of various consumer electronics products. The license covers a range of LG products such as TVs and PCs.

“I am very pleased that LG Electronics, one of the leading manufacturers of consumer electronics products, has taken a license to InterDigital´s video coding portfolio and I look forward to a continued, mutually beneficial business relationship with the company,” said Eeva Hakoranta, Chief Licensing Officer, InterDigital.

About InterDigital®

InterDigital develops mobile and video technologies that are at the core of devices, networks, and services worldwide. We solve many of the industry’s most critical and complex technical challenges, inventing solutions for more efficient broadband networks, better video delivery, and richer multimedia experiences years ahead of market deployment. InterDigital has licenses and strategic relationships with many of the world’s leading technology companies. Founded in 1972, InterDigital is listed on NASDAQ. InterDigital is a registered trademark of InterDigital, Inc.

For more information, visit: www.interdigital.com.

InterDigital Contact:
Richard Lloyd
Email: richard.lloyd@interdigital.com
+1 (202) 349-1716


