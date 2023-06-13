InterDigital's (NASDAQ:IDCC) Dividend Will Be $0.35

InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) will pay a dividend of $0.35 on the 26th of July. The dividend yield will be 1.6% based on this payment which is still above the industry average.

InterDigital's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

We like to see robust dividend yields, but that doesn't matter if the payment isn't sustainable. However, InterDigital's earnings easily cover the dividend. This means that most of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to fall by 25.9% over the next year. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio could be 31%, which we consider to be quite comfortable, with most of the company's earnings left over to grow the business in the future.

InterDigital Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. Since 2013, the dividend has gone from $0.40 total annually to $1.40. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 13% a year over that time. So, dividends have been growing pretty quickly, and even more impressively, they haven't experienced any notable falls during this period.

The Dividend Has Growth Potential

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. It's encouraging to see that InterDigital has been growing its earnings per share at 6.6% a year over the past five years. With a decent amount of growth and a low payout ratio, we think this bodes well for InterDigital's prospects of growing its dividend payments in the future.

We Really Like InterDigital's Dividend

In summary, it is good to see that the dividend is staying consistent, and we don't think there is any reason to suspect this might change over the medium term. The company is generating plenty of cash, and the earnings also quite easily cover the distributions. We should point out that the earnings are expected to fall over the next 12 months, which won't be a problem if this doesn't become a trend, but could cause some turbulence in the next year. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for InterDigital (of which 1 can't be ignored!) you should know about. Is InterDigital not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

