U.S. markets close in 5 hours 12 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,552.64
    +2.86 (+0.06%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,704.66
    +101.58 (+0.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,160.03
    -55.67 (-0.37%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,299.28
    +3.10 (+0.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.94
    +0.44 (+0.53%)
     

  • Gold

    1,811.20
    +29.30 (+1.64%)
     

  • Silver

    24.78
    +0.61 (+2.52%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1646
    +0.0015 (+0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6630
    -0.0130 (-0.78%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3765
    -0.0030 (-0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.6170
    -0.3710 (-0.33%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    61,607.52
    -2,369.52 (-3.70%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,464.37
    -38.66 (-2.57%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,231.76
    +41.46 (+0.58%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,804.85
    +96.27 (+0.34%)
     

Interest in Outdoor Living to Fuel Gains in Residential Brick, Block, & Paver Market Through 2025

·3 min read

CLEVELAND, Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rising interest in outdoor living will remain a key driver of residential brick, block, and paver sales through 2025, a new Freedonia Group analysis finds.

Freedonia Group logo
Freedonia Group logo

  • Hardscaping – by far the leading application – is expected to account for 70% of total market gains and will continue to gain market share from other applications as consumers continue to expand and upgrade their outdoor spaces.

  • Already a fast-growing trend pre-pandemic, interest in outdoor living spiked in 2020 as homeowners sought to improve the functionality of their outdoor spaces in order to provide a safe and aesthetically pleasing area to socialize and entertain.

The popularity of outdoor living will continue to spur a variety of home renovation projects going forward, many of which will involve use of bricks, blocks, and pavers. This impact will be strongest in 2021 as homeowners take on projects – including walkways, backyard gardens, patios, fencing installation, and entertainment areas – they did not complete in 2020.

Residential Brick, Block, & Paver Market to Reach $3.7 Billion in 2025

US residential demand for bricks, blocks, and pavers is expected to increase 1.9% annually through 2025, with most gains stemming from price increases. Unit growth will be restrained by:

  • brick siding facing increased competition from other materials (such as fiber cement) that can mimic the brick aesthetic at a lower cost

  • declining interest in indoor fireplaces, especially those faced in brick, in newly constructed homes

  • the increasing preference for poured concrete for structural applications

Additionally, demand was elevated in 2020, when the market was strong due to housing trends stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic. While unit sales of bricks, blocks, and pavers will remain high into 2022, they will begin to slow from their peak by 2025, dragging down average growth.

Residential Bricks, Blocks, & Pavers examines the US residential market for bricks, blocks, and pavers industry by product, application, market sector, housing type, and region. Historical data are provided for 2010, 2015, and 2020, with forecasts for the years 2025 and 2030 in current US dollars (including inflation) and units.

Products:

  • bricks

  • blocks

  • pavers

Applications:

  • hardscaping

  • siding

  • structural

  • fireplace and other applications

Region:

  • Northeast

  • Midwest

  • South

  • West

Market sector:

  • new construction

  • renovation and repair

Housing type:

  • conventional single-family houses

  • multifamily structures (e.g., apartments)

  • manufactured housing

About the Freedonia Group - The Freedonia Group, a division of MarketResearch.com, is the premier international industrial research company, providing our clients with product analyses, market forecasts, industry trends, and market share information. From one-person consulting firms to global conglomerates, our analysts provide companies with unbiased, reliable industry market research and analysis to help them make important business decisions. With over 100 studies published annually, we support over 90% of the industrial Fortune 500 companies. Find off-the-shelf studies at https://www.freedoniagroup.com/ or contact us for custom research: +1 440.842.2400.

Press Contact:
Corinne Gangloff
+1 440.842.2400
cgangloff@freedoniagroup.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/interest-in-outdoor-living-to-fuel-gains-in-residential-brick-block--paver-market-through-2025-301406666.html

SOURCE The Freedonia Group

Recommended Stories

  • Why Snap stock tumbled after Q3 earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Emily McCormick breaks down the numbers to know from Snapchat's Q3 earnings report.&nbsp;

  • Roku Stock Is at an 'Interesting' Juncture

    Roku, if you did not know, is the company whose devices are small streaming boxes or streaming sticks that connect to your television. In the daily bar chart of ROKU, below, we see an interesting picture.

  • Phunware stock surges over 1,000% early Friday as a Trump-linked SPAC heads for a 1,345% weekly gain

    Shares of Phunware Inc. surged more than 1,000% early Friday, as a special-purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, called Digital World Acquisition Corp. , was revealed to be merging with an entity called Trump Media Technology Group. Austin-based Phunware is an advertising startup that has been associated with former President Donald Trump's 2020 presidential campaign, and appeared to be getting a lift from the DWAC SPAC deal, which apparently represents the former president's latest attempt to l

  • Intel plummets on slower PC sales, supply constraints

    Yahoo Finance’s Julie Hyman, Brian Cheung, and Brian Sozzi break down Intel’s latest earnings report.

  • Snap’s stock gets hammered as Apple’s privacy crackdown stings advertisers

    Snapchat parent Snap was smacked in early trading Friday, falling more than 20% on news that Apple's privacy changes were hurting advertising.

  • Novavax Faces 1 Major Risk Right Now. Should You Buy the Stock Anyway?

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) started the coronavirus vaccine race as a favorite. Manufacturing issues have delayed Novavax's submission for emergency authorization in the U.S. and other countries. A news report suggested Novavax's delays may not be over.

  • Cathie Wood: This one simple tailwind will push the bull market to 2038 — here are 3 stocks to ride it

    Forget your inflation fears. Wood sees decades of big gains ahead.

  • Nancy Pelosi Stock Portfolio: 10 Stocks To Consider

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks to consider in the portfolio of Nancy Pelosi. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Nancy Pelosi Stock Portfolio: 5 Stocks To Consider. Former United States President Barack Obama had signed into law the Stop Trading on Congressional Knowledge (STOCK) […]

  • Is Bank of America Corp. (BAC) A Great Stock to Invest In?

    Oakmark Funds, an investment management firm, published its Bill Nygren third-quarter 2021 market commentary – a copy of which can be seen here. In the letter, the fund talked about governance with a related topic about shareholders vs. stakeholders, and also discussed some great companies to invest in. You can take a look at the […]

  • Potential downside impact of the ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF

    Kapil Rathi, CrossTower Co-Founder and CEO,&nbsp; joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the cryptocurrency space amid the launch of ProShares’ Bitcoin ETF.

  • Why Senseonics Holdings Stock Popped This Week

    Shares of Senseonics Holdings (NYSEMKT: SENS) rose by nearly 10% by the end of trading Thursday afternoon this week, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. Senseonics is a small-cap player in the high-value and ultra-high growth continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) system market. Senseonics applied for a premarket approval to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to extend the wearable life of the Eversense CGM system to 180 days on Sept. 30.

  • Beyond Meat Plunges After Cutting Revenue View on Demand Drop

    (Bloomberg) -- Beyond Meat Inc. fell the most in almost a year after the maker of plant-based meats reduced its revenue guidance for the third quarter, citing a decline in retail orders, operational challenges and ongoing impacts from Covid-19.Most Read from BloombergThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyForget Palm Springs—Santa Fe Is the New Mecca for Modern ArchitectureCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go W

  • Cleveland-Cliffs Posts Strong Q3 Results; Shares Pop 4%

    Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) gained 4% in early trade on Friday after the company reported better-than-expected results for the third quarter of 2021 on robust revenue growth. The iron ore mining company supplies iron ore pellets to the North American steel industry from mines and pellet plants located in Michigan and Minnesota. Third-quarter earnings stood at $2.33 per share, topping the Street estimates of $2.17 per share. The figure compares favorably with a loss of $0.02 per share r

  • AT&T Posts Strong Q3 Results on Customer Growth

    AT&T Inc. (T) has posted impressive third-quarter 2021 results, which surpassed analysts’ expectations on the back of customer growth in wireless, fiber and HBO Max. The telecommunications company has also updated its guidance for 2021. Adjusted earnings increased 14.5% year-over-year to $0.87 per share, beating the Street’s estimates of $0.79 per share. Revenues slipped 5.7% year-over-year to $39.9 billion but surpassed expectations of $39.1 billion. The results reflected the impact of the sepa

  • Dow Jones Rallies As Tesla Hits Record Highs; Donald Trump SPAC Rockets 284%

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 140 points Friday, as Snap stock crashed on earnings results. The Donald Trump SPAC soared 189%.

  • Why We Are Not Worried About Intel's (NASDAQ:INTC) Dividend

    After reporting the Q3 earnings, Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) "took one on the chin" as the stock is down 10% pre-market. Like (almost) every major tech company, Intel's operations have also been plagued with supply chain bottlenecks and component shortages. Yet, the CEO, Pat Gelsinger, remains optimistic that the worst is in the rear-view mirror.

  • Why Oil Stock Kinder Morgan Sank Today

    The 5.8%-yielding oil and gas stock's third-quarter numbers failed to impress the market, but investors don't have to worry.

  • Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Rises. But Not Because It Beat Earnings.

    Steelmaker Cleveland-Cliffs earned $2.33 a share from $6 billion in sales in the third quarter, topping analysts' estimates.

  • Why Peabody Energy Stock Has Had a Roller Coaster Week So Far

    Investors loved the coal miner early in the week and then quickly changed their minds, sending the shares lower. Here's why.

  • Boeing Stock Just Got a New ‘Buy’ Rating. Why It’s Nothing to Get Excited About.

    Although it looks as if the aerospace company has picked up a new backer on Wall Street, it hasn't.