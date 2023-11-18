Are interest rate cuts coming in 2024?

Stock markets have notched their third successive week of gains, buoyed by inflation data falling short of forecasts. The Fed futures market has now slashed all chances of a Federal Reserve rate hike in December and anticipates four rate cuts in 2024.

Small-cap stocks stand out as the outperformers for the week, while the dollar faced its weakest week since early July. Long-term Treasuries are marking their fourth consecutive week of positive performance as yields decline.

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on October 20, 2023 in New York City.

U.S. inflation eases

The U.S. inflation rate in October decelerated to 3.2% year-over-year, down from the 3.7% observed in September and below the expected 3.3%. The annual core inflation rate, which strips out volatile food and energy costs, ticked down from 4.1% to 4% year-over-year in October.

Producer prices deflate

The Producer Price Index fell by 0.5% month-on-month, marking the first move toward deflation since May, down from a downwardly revised 0.4% surge in September and below the expected 0.1% increase. Retail sales revealed a month-on-month contraction of 0.1%: a slowdown from the upwardly revised 0.9% increase in September, but slightly better than the expected 0.3% contraction.

5 intriguing price shifts

Delving into the inflation reports, Benzinga identified five significant price trends influencing both U.S. consumers and producers. Key observations include the sharp decline in gasoline prices, the popping of the egg price bubble, the continuous steep increase in orange juice prices and the upward trend in service costs, notably for sporting events and motor insurance. Additionally, the cost of Thanksgiving turkeys presents an intriguing dynamic this season.

Walmart beats expectations

Walmart reported third-quarter FY24 sales growth of 5.2% year-over-year to $160.8 billion, beating the consensus of $159.55 billion. Earnings per share came in at $1.53, marginally beating expectations of $1.522. Nevertheless, the retail giant's shares plummeted over 8% as the company also cautioned about a possible consumer spending slowdown and deflationary pressures on prices in the forthcoming months.

Biden calls Xi a 'dictator' after meeting

President Joe Biden once again called Chinese President Xi Jinping a “dictator” in the aftermath of the Asian Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in San Francisco. The summit, marking the first in-person meeting of the two world leaders in over a year, delved into intricate issues such as climate change, artificial intelligence, geopolitics and global economic growth.

Does Thanksgiving week cook up stock market gains?

Thanksgiving week sees an average S&P 500 gain of about 0.6%, outperforming other weeks of the year, yet analysts warn the effect is typically short-lived.

What to watch

The release of the minutes from the Federal Reserve's Open Market Committee meeting in November, scheduled for Tuesday, stands as the week's focal point. Investors will keenly analyze these minutes for any broad consensus on the end of Fed rate hikes and insights into how policymakers view the economic outlook.

Upcoming earnings

Attention is squarely focused on semiconductor stock Nvidia's third-quarter earnings, set for release in the aftermarket session Tuesday. The week will also see other major players sharing their financials, with Lowe's Cos. and Analog Devices reporting on Tuesday and Deere & Co. on Wednesday.

