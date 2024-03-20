Interest rate live updates: Fed may signal fewer cuts to battle inflation

The Federal Reserve is expected to hold interest rates steady at the end of its two-day meeting on Wednesday. The central bank is balancing its efforts to tamp down inflation with plans to cut rates as price increases slow and risks to the economy grow.

The central bank has kept rates at a 23-year high of 5.25% to 5.5% since July. While some economists expect the Fed to continue to forecast three rate cuts this year following the meeting, others say there’s a chance it will project two cuts after recent reports showing that inflation is cooling at a slower pace than in the autumn.

The Fed will announce its decision at 2 p.m. ET Wednesday.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell is set to speak at 2:30 p.m. ET.

Officials are expected to share new forecasts about the economy, inflation and interest rates.

Is the Fed expected to lower interest rates?

Several leading economic research firms, including Barclays and JPMorgan Chase, predict Fed policymakers will lower their median forecast to two rate cuts this year from three in December while raising their projections for growth and inflation.

Others, including Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley, expect the Fed to stick to its forecast of three rate cuts on the belief that inflation will continue to slow steadily. That approach likely would bolster stocks, business confidence and the economy as consumers and companies look forward to lower borrowing costs.

Futures markets estimate the Fed will start trimming rates in June and approve three quarter-point cuts this year. Fed officials have penciled in another four rate decreases in 2025.

When does the Fed plan to cut interest rates?

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said earlier this month the central bank won’t begin cutting its key interest rate “until it has gained greater confidence that inflation is moving sustainably toward” its 2% goal, noting the move will likely occur “at some point this year.”Responding to questions from members of the House Financial Services Committee, Powell added, "because the economy has been so strong we think we can and should be careful" about slicing rates. He added the Fed wants "to see more good inflation readings" to feel confident that the recent pullback in price gains won't stall or reverse.

Did the latest jobs report affect the Fed’s plans?

The latest jobs report showed the country adding a robust 275,000 jobs in February.

Economists said this doesn’t change expectations that the Fed will probably start cutting interest rates in June, with the booming February job gains offset by the downgrades for previous months and a rising unemployment rate.More significantly, yearly pay increases, which feed into inflation, dipped, giving the Fed some assurance that price increases should continue to slow.

