Interest rates already high enough to tackle inflation, says Bank economist Huw Pill

Huw Pill hardened his view on how long rates will need to remain high after having hinted that they may have reached their peak - Martin Leissl/Bloomberg

The Bank of England’s chief economist has signalled that interest rates will not need to rise further as 5.25pc is already enough to “bear down on inflation”.

Huw Pill made the comments a day after Governor Andrew Bailey warned there are still “upside risks” to inflation, particularly given the impact of the Israel-Hamas war on oil prices.

In a sign of a growing split between policymakers on Threadneedle Street, Mr Pill said that no more rises appear to be required, which clashes with comments from Mr Bailey last week who he said he was “watching closely” to see if further hikes are needed.

During a speech on Thursday, Mr Pill said: “Having established monetary policy in restrictive territory, it is not the case we have to raise rates.”

Yet, despite this, the chief economist has hardened his view on how long rates will need to remain high – having earlier this week suggested rates could fall below 5.25pc next year.

In his latest remarks, Mr Pill instead said he expects rates to remain “at this restrictive level for quite an extended time”.

“We need a persistent level of restriction over the next extended period,” he said.

His comments offered some support to the pound and pushed up the Government’s two-year borrowing costs in Thursday trading.

Nonetheless, traders in financial markets have been bringing forward their predictions of interest rate cuts.

At the start of the month, markets indicated the Monetary Policy Committee, which Mr Bailey chairs, was likely to wait until August 2024 before cutting its base rate to 5pc.

But now traders expect that move in June, with a roughly 50-50 chance of a cut in May. They expect rates will have fallen to 4.75pc by September.

Economists are typically more dovish, anticipating the Bank will be forced into more rapid cuts.

Kallum Pickering, economist at Berenberg Bank, said: “For now, the market for overnight index swaps is mostly buying the BoE’s ‘high for longer’ mantra.

“We expect bank rate to finish 2024 at 4pc with five 0.25 percentage point cuts starting in the second quarter.”

