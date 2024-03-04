Interest rates will have to stay high for years, warns top central bank

Disruption to trade routes in the Red Sea threatens to prolong inflationary pressures - Sayed Hassan/Getty Images Europe

Persistent inflation means central banks across the world will be forced to keep interest rates high for years to come as they battle pay demands, warfare and trade disputes, the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) has said.

Inflation is falling “but the job is not done yet”, warned the institution, often known as the central bank for central bankers.

Price rises in services are proving “stubborn” across much of the world, even as goods inflation has come down following the supply chain chaos of the pandemic and the energy price shock which accompanied Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The BIS warned that if price pressures in the services industry persisted, central banks would be forced to keep monetary policy tighter in order to meet inflation targets.

There is also a longer-term threat from disruption to trade routes and the end of the wave of globalisation which helped hold down costs in the early years of this century, the organisation added.

It said: “Climate change could create upward pressures on goods prices through more severe disruptive weather events or drought-induced restrictions on freight shipping in waterways.

“Geopolitical tensions could add to these pressures, including through a reorganisation of global value chains. This means that, all else equal, services price growth may have to be much lower than it was in the decades that preceded the pandemic if inflation targets are to be achieved.”

Disruption in recent years has come in the form of a trade war between the US and China, shipping disruption during the pandemic, and attacks by Houthis on vessels in the Red Sea.

The prospect of long-term disruption raises the likelihood that central banks will have to keep interest rates high for years to come in order to tackle inflationary pressures in the services industry.

The ageing population also threatens to push up wages and so keep services expensive.

Claudio Borio at the BIS said globalisation may no longer help keep costs down.

Story continues

Globalisation previously held down inflation by opening up Western markets to cheap labour in poorer countries, he said.

Mr Borio added: “That factor over time has tended to wane, and all else equal we expect that type of tailwind on inflation could become a headwind.”

Huw Pill, chief economist at the Bank of England, last week said interest rate cuts remain “some way off” even if inflation falls below 2pc in the spring.

“While I recognise that we are now seeing early signs of a downward shift in the persistent component of inflation dynamics, those signs thus far remain tentative,” he said, warning that there is not yet enough evidence from services prices, wages and the wider jobs market that the inflationary threat is fully defeated.

Inflation in the UK is still at 4pc, which is double the Bank of England’s 2pc target. The Bank’s base rate is 5.25pc, with policymakers torn on what to do next.

At last month’s meeting of the nine-strong Monetary Policy Committee six officials, including Andrew Bailey, the Governor, and Mr Pill, voted to keep rates on hold, while two members voted for an increase to 5.5pc and one wanted a cut to 5pc.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 3 months with unlimited access to our award-winning website, exclusive app, money-saving offers and more.