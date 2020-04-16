Interested In AB Fagerhult (STO:FAG)? Here's How It Performed Recently

Assessing AB Fagerhult's (OM:FAG) performance as a company requires looking at more than just a years' earnings data. Below, I will run you through a simple sense check to build perspective on how AB Fagerhult is doing by comparing its most recent earnings with its historical trend, in addition to the performance of its electrical industry peers.

Did FAG's recent performance beat its trend and industry?

FAG's trailing twelve-month earnings (from 31 December 2019) of kr508m has increased by 1.1% compared to the previous year.

However, this one-year growth rate has been lower than its average earnings growth rate over the past 5 years of 15%, indicating the rate at which FAG is growing has slowed down. To understand what's happening, let’s take a look at what’s going on with margins and if the rest of the industry is experiencing the hit as well.

In terms of returns from investment, AB Fagerhult has fallen short of achieving a 20% return on equity (ROE), recording 9.4% instead. Furthermore, its return on assets (ROA) of 4.5% is below the SE Electrical industry of 7.5%, indicating AB Fagerhult's are utilized less efficiently. And finally, its return on capital (ROC), which also accounts for AB Fagerhult’s debt level, has declined over the past 3 years from 14% to 6.8%.

What does this mean?

While past data is useful, it doesn’t tell the whole story. Companies that have performed well in the past, such as AB Fagerhult gives investors conviction. However, the next step would be to assess whether the future looks as optimistic. I recommend you continue to research AB Fagerhult to get a better picture of the stock by looking at:

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the trailing twelve months from 31 December 2019. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

