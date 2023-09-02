Interested In APM Human Services International's (ASX:APM) Upcoming AU$0.05 Dividend? You Have Four Days Left

APM Human Services International Limited (ASX:APM) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in 4 days. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. Thus, you can purchase APM Human Services International's shares before the 7th of September in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 28th of September.

The company's next dividend payment will be AU$0.05 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of AU$0.10 per share. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, APM Human Services International has a trailing yield of approximately 5.5% on its current stock price of A$1.805. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. As a result, readers should always check whether APM Human Services International has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. It paid out 85% of its earnings as dividends last year, which is not unreasonable, but limits reinvestment in the business and leaves the dividend vulnerable to a business downturn. We'd be worried about the risk of a drop in earnings. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. Dividends consumed 58% of the company's free cash flow last year, which is within a normal range for most dividend-paying organisations.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. That's why it's comforting to see APM Human Services International's earnings have been skyrocketing, up 78% per annum for the past three years. The company is paying out more than three-quarters of its earnings, but it is also generating strong earnings growth.

Unfortunately APM Human Services International has only been paying a dividend for a year or so, so there's not much of a history to draw insight from.

To Sum It Up

Is APM Human Services International an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? It's good to see earnings are growing, since all of the best dividend stocks grow their earnings meaningfully over the long run. However, we'd also note that APM Human Services International is paying out more than half of its earnings and cash flow as profits, which could limit the dividend growth if earnings growth slows. In summary, it's hard to get excited about APM Human Services International from a dividend perspective.

With that in mind, a critical part of thorough stock research is being aware of any risks that stock currently faces. For example - APM Human Services International has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

