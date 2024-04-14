Interested In DFS Furniture's (LON:DFS) Upcoming UK£0.011 Dividend? You Have Three Days Left

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see DFS Furniture plc (LON:DFS) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 3 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. Therefore, if you purchase DFS Furniture's shares on or after the 18th of April, you won't be eligible to receive the dividend, when it is paid on the 30th of May.

The company's next dividend payment will be UK£0.011 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of UK£0.045 per share. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that DFS Furniture has a trailing yield of 4.0% on the current share price of UK£1.124. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether DFS Furniture's dividend is reliable and sustainable. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. DFS Furniture paid out more than half (52%) of its earnings last year, which is a regular payout ratio for most companies. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. What's good is that dividends were well covered by free cash flow, with the company paying out 3.3% of its cash flow last year.

It's positive to see that DFS Furniture's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with shrinking earnings are tricky from a dividend perspective. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. That's why it's not ideal to see DFS Furniture's earnings per share have been shrinking at 2.6% a year over the previous five years.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. DFS Furniture has seen its dividend decline 3.5% per annum on average over the past nine years, which is not great to see. While it's not great that earnings and dividends per share have fallen in recent years, we're encouraged by the fact that management has trimmed the dividend rather than risk over-committing the company in a risky attempt to maintain yields to shareholders.

To Sum It Up

Is DFS Furniture an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? The payout ratios are within a reasonable range, implying the dividend may be sustainable. Declining earnings are a serious concern, however, and could pose a threat to the dividend in future. Overall, it's not a bad combination, but we feel that there are likely more attractive dividend prospects out there.

However if you're still interested in DFS Furniture as a potential investment, you should definitely consider some of the risks involved with DFS Furniture. We've identified 4 warning signs with DFS Furniture (at least 1 which shouldn't be ignored), and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

