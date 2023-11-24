Interested In Freehold Royalties' (TSE:FRU) Upcoming CA$0.09 Dividend? You Have Four Days Left

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next four days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. Therefore, if you purchase Freehold Royalties' shares on or after the 29th of November, you won't be eligible to receive the dividend, when it is paid on the 15th of December.

The company's upcoming dividend is CA$0.09 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of CA$1.08 per share to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Freehold Royalties stock has a trailing yield of around 7.5% on the current share price of CA$14.42. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Check out our latest analysis for Freehold Royalties

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Freehold Royalties distributed an unsustainably high 118% of its profit as dividends to shareholders last year. Without more sustainable payment behaviour, the dividend looks precarious. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Freehold Royalties generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. Over the last year, it paid out more than three-quarters (76%) of its free cash flow generated, which is fairly high and may be starting to limit reinvestment in the business.

It's good to see that while Freehold Royalties's dividends were not covered by profits, at least they are affordable from a cash perspective. Still, if the company repeatedly paid a dividend greater than its profits, we'd be concerned. Extraordinarily few companies are capable of persistently paying a dividend that is greater than their profits.

Story continues

Click here to see the company's payout ratio, plus analyst estimates of its future dividends.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. It's encouraging to see Freehold Royalties has grown its earnings rapidly, up 55% a year for the past five years.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Freehold Royalties's dividend payments per share have declined at 4.3% per year on average over the past 10 years, which is uninspiring. Freehold Royalties is a rare case where dividends have been decreasing at the same time as earnings per share have been improving. It's unusual to see, and could point to unstable conditions in the core business, or more rarely an intensified focus on reinvesting profits.

Final Takeaway

Is Freehold Royalties worth buying for its dividend? Freehold Royalties has been growing its earnings per share nicely, although judging by the difference between its profit and cashflow payout ratios, the company might have reported some write-offs over the last year. In summary, it's hard to get excited about Freehold Royalties from a dividend perspective.

However if you're still interested in Freehold Royalties as a potential investment, you should definitely consider some of the risks involved with Freehold Royalties. For example, we've found 2 warning signs for Freehold Royalties (1 is a bit unpleasant!) that deserve your attention before investing in the shares.

Generally, we wouldn't recommend just buying the first dividend stock you see. Here's a curated list of interesting stocks that are strong dividend payers.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.