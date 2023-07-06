Interested In JDE Peet's' (AMS:JDEP) Upcoming €0.35 Dividend? You Have Three Days Left

JDE Peet's N.V. (AMS:JDEP) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in three days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. Therefore, if you purchase JDE Peet's' shares on or after the 10th of July, you won't be eligible to receive the dividend, when it is paid on the 14th of July.

The company's next dividend payment will be €0.35 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed €0.70 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, JDE Peet's has a trailing yield of 2.6% on the current stock price of €27.3. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. That's why it's good to see JDE Peet's paying out a modest 45% of its earnings. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. Thankfully its dividend payments took up just 25% of the free cash flow it generated, which is a comfortable payout ratio.

It's positive to see that JDE Peet's's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with falling earnings are riskier for dividend shareholders. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. JDE Peet's's earnings per share have fallen at approximately 6.1% a year over the previous three years. Ultimately, when earnings per share decline, the size of the pie from which dividends can be paid, shrinks.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. JDE Peet's's dividend payments are broadly unchanged compared to where they were two years ago. When earnings are declining yet the dividends are flat, typically the company is either paying out a higher portion of its earnings, or paying out of cash or debt on the balance sheet, neither of which is ideal.

To Sum It Up

Is JDE Peet's an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? Earnings per share are down meaningfully, although at least the company is paying out a low and conservative percentage of both its earnings and cash flow. It's definitely not great to see earnings falling, but at least there may be some buffer before the dividend needs to be cut. In summary, it's hard to get excited about JDE Peet's from a dividend perspective.

On that note, you'll want to research what risks JDE Peet's is facing. For example - JDE Peet's has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

