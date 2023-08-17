Interested In Kelly Partners Group Holdings' (ASX:KPG) Upcoming AU$0.0044 Dividend? You Have Four Days Left

Readers hoping to buy Kelly Partners Group Holdings Limited (ASX:KPG) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important as the process of settlement involves two full business days. So if you miss that date, you would not show up on the company's books on the record date. Therefore, if you purchase Kelly Partners Group Holdings' shares on or after the 22nd of August, you won't be eligible to receive the dividend, when it is paid on the 31st of August.

The company's upcoming dividend is AU$0.0044 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of AU$0.083 per share to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Kelly Partners Group Holdings has a trailing yield of 1.5% on the current stock price of A$4.72. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Kelly Partners Group Holdings's dividend is reliable and sustainable. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Check out our latest analysis for Kelly Partners Group Holdings

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Kelly Partners Group Holdings paid out 74% of its earnings to investors last year, a normal payout level for most businesses. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. What's good is that dividends were well covered by free cash flow, with the company paying out 17% of its cash flow last year.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Story continues

Click here to see how much of its profit Kelly Partners Group Holdings paid out over the last 12 months.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies that aren't growing their earnings can still be valuable, but it is even more important to assess the sustainability of the dividend if it looks like the company will struggle to grow. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. It's not encouraging to see that Kelly Partners Group Holdings's earnings are effectively flat over the past five years. It's better than seeing them drop, certainly, but over the long term, all of the best dividend stocks are able to meaningfully grow their earnings per share.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Since the start of our data, six years ago, Kelly Partners Group Holdings has lifted its dividend by approximately 10% a year on average.

Final Takeaway

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Kelly Partners Group Holdings? The payout ratios appear reasonably conservative, which implies the dividend may be somewhat sustainable. Still, with earnings basically flat, Kelly Partners Group Holdings doesn't stand out from a dividend perspective. To summarise, Kelly Partners Group Holdings looks okay on this analysis, although it doesn't appear a stand-out opportunity.

So if you want to do more digging on Kelly Partners Group Holdings, you'll find it worthwhile knowing the risks that this stock faces. For example - Kelly Partners Group Holdings has 3 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

A common investing mistake is buying the first interesting stock you see. Here you can find a full list of high-yield dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.