Interested In Kerjaya Prospek Property Berhad's (KLSE:KPPROP) Upcoming RM0.01 Dividend? You Have Four Days Left

Kerjaya Prospek Property Berhad (KLSE:KPPROP) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 4 days. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. Accordingly, Kerjaya Prospek Property Berhad investors that purchase the stock on or after the 13th of June will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 4th of July.

The company's next dividend payment will be RM0.01 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of RM0.02 per share. Last year's total dividend payments show that Kerjaya Prospek Property Berhad has a trailing yield of 4.9% on the current share price of MYR0.615. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. So we need to investigate whether Kerjaya Prospek Property Berhad can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Check out our latest analysis for Kerjaya Prospek Property Berhad

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Kerjaya Prospek Property Berhad paid out just 13% of its profit last year, which we think is conservatively low and leaves plenty of margin for unexpected circumstances. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. What's good is that dividends were well covered by free cash flow, with the company paying out 12% of its cash flow last year.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Click here to see how much of its profit Kerjaya Prospek Property Berhad paid out over the last 12 months.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies that aren't growing their earnings can still be valuable, but it is even more important to assess the sustainability of the dividend if it looks like the company will struggle to grow. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. With that in mind, we're not enthused to see that Kerjaya Prospek Property Berhad's earnings per share have remained effectively flat over the past five years. We'd take that over an earnings decline any day, but in the long run, the best dividend stocks all grow their earnings per share.

Unfortunately Kerjaya Prospek Property Berhad has only been paying a dividend for a year or so, so there's not much of a history to draw insight from.

Final Takeaway

Is Kerjaya Prospek Property Berhad an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? While it's not great to see that earnings per share are effectively flat over the one-year period we checked, at least the payout ratios are low and conservative. Overall, it's not a bad combination, but we feel that there are likely more attractive dividend prospects out there.

On that note, you'll want to research what risks Kerjaya Prospek Property Berhad is facing. Our analysis shows 2 warning signs for Kerjaya Prospek Property Berhad and you should be aware of them before buying any shares.

A common investing mistake is buying the first interesting stock you see. Here you can find a full list of high-yield dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here