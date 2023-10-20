Interested In Kim Loong Resources Berhad's (KLSE:KMLOONG) Upcoming RM0.05 Dividend? You Have Four Days Left

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see Kim Loong Resources Berhad (KLSE:KMLOONG) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next four days. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. Meaning, you will need to purchase Kim Loong Resources Berhad's shares before the 25th of October to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 15th of November.

The company's next dividend payment will be RM0.05 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of RM0.15 per share. Last year's total dividend payments show that Kim Loong Resources Berhad has a trailing yield of 7.7% on the current share price of MYR1.95. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Kim Loong Resources Berhad paid out more than half (65%) of its earnings last year, which is a regular payout ratio for most companies. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Kim Loong Resources Berhad generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. Over the last year, it paid out more than three-quarters (77%) of its free cash flow generated, which is fairly high and may be starting to limit reinvestment in the business.

It's positive to see that Kim Loong Resources Berhad's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. With that in mind, we're encouraged by the steady growth at Kim Loong Resources Berhad, with earnings per share up 8.1% on average over the last five years. While earnings have been growing at a credible rate, the company is paying out a majority of its earnings to shareholders. Therefore it's unlikely that the company will be able to reinvest heavily in its business, which could presage slower growth in the future.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Kim Loong Resources Berhad has delivered 14% dividend growth per year on average over the past 10 years. We're glad to see dividends rising alongside earnings over a number of years, which may be a sign the company intends to share the growth with shareholders.

Final Takeaway

Is Kim Loong Resources Berhad an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? Earnings per share have been growing modestly and Kim Loong Resources Berhad paid out a bit over half of its earnings and free cash flow last year. It might be worth researching if the company is reinvesting in growth projects that could grow earnings and dividends in the future, but for now we're not all that optimistic on its dividend prospects.

So if you want to do more digging on Kim Loong Resources Berhad, you'll find it worthwhile knowing the risks that this stock faces. To that end, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Kim Loong Resources Berhad (including 1 which is significant).

