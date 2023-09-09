Interested In Macy's' (NYSE:M) Upcoming US$0.17 Dividend? You Have Four Days Left

Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in 4 days. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. This means that investors who purchase Macy's' shares on or after the 14th of September will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 2nd of October.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.17 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$0.66 per share. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Macy's has a trailing yield of approximately 5.6% on its current stock price of $11.81. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Macy's's dividend is reliable and sustainable. So we need to investigate whether Macy's can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Macy's is paying out just 24% of its profit after tax, which is comfortably low and leaves plenty of breathing room in the case of adverse events. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. It paid out more than half (58%) of its free cash flow in the past year, which is within an average range for most companies.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with shrinking earnings are tricky from a dividend perspective. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. With that in mind, we're discomforted by Macy's's 12% per annum decline in earnings in the past five years. Such a sharp decline casts doubt on the future sustainability of the dividend.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Macy's has seen its dividend decline 1.9% per annum on average over the past 10 years, which is not great to see.

To Sum It Up

Is Macy's an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? Its earnings per share have been declining meaningfully, although it is paying out less than half its income and more than half its cash flow as dividends. Neither payout ratio appears an immediate concern, but we're concerned about the earnings. It might be worth researching if the company is reinvesting in growth projects that could grow earnings and dividends in the future, but for now we're not all that optimistic on its dividend prospects.

If you're not too concerned about Macy's's ability to pay dividends, you should still be mindful of some of the other risks that this business faces. For example - Macy's has 3 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

