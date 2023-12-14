Interested In Magni-Tech Industries Berhad's (KLSE:MAGNI) Upcoming RM0.022 Dividend? You Have Four Days Left

Readers hoping to buy Magni-Tech Industries Berhad (KLSE:MAGNI) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. Therefore, if you purchase Magni-Tech Industries Berhad's shares on or after the 19th of December, you won't be eligible to receive the dividend, when it is paid on the 8th of January.

The company's upcoming dividend is RM0.022 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of RM0.09 per share to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Magni-Tech Industries Berhad has a trailing yield of approximately 4.7% on its current stock price of MYR1.91. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. So we need to investigate whether Magni-Tech Industries Berhad can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

View our latest analysis for Magni-Tech Industries Berhad

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Fortunately Magni-Tech Industries Berhad's payout ratio is modest, at just 41% of profit. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. It paid out 78% of its free cash flow as dividends, which is within usual limits but will limit the company's ability to lift the dividend if there's no growth.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Story continues

Click here to see how much of its profit Magni-Tech Industries Berhad paid out over the last 12 months.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. This is why it's a relief to see Magni-Tech Industries Berhad earnings per share are up 2.0% per annum over the last five years. A high payout ratio of 41% generally happens when a company can't find better uses for the cash. Combined with slim earnings growth in the past few years, Magni-Tech Industries Berhad could be signalling that its future growth prospects are thin.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Magni-Tech Industries Berhad has delivered 14% dividend growth per year on average over the past 10 years. We're glad to see dividends rising alongside earnings over a number of years, which may be a sign the company intends to share the growth with shareholders.

To Sum It Up

Is Magni-Tech Industries Berhad worth buying for its dividend? Earnings per share growth has been modest, and it's interesting that Magni-Tech Industries Berhad is paying out less than half of its earnings and more than half its cash flow to shareholders in the form of dividends. In summary, it's hard to get excited about Magni-Tech Industries Berhad from a dividend perspective.

In light of that, while Magni-Tech Industries Berhad has an appealing dividend, it's worth knowing the risks involved with this stock. To help with this, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Magni-Tech Industries Berhad that you should be aware of before investing in their shares.

A common investing mistake is buying the first interesting stock you see. Here you can find a full list of high-yield dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.