Interested In Mr D.I.Y. Group (M) Berhad's (KLSE:MRDIY) Upcoming RM0.008 Dividend? You Have Four Days Left

It looks like Mr D.I.Y. Group (M) Berhad (KLSE:MRDIY) is about to go ex-dividend in the next four days. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. This means that investors who purchase Mr D.I.Y. Group (M) Berhad's shares on or after the 29th of August will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 22nd of September.

The company's next dividend payment will be RM0.008 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of RM0.022 per share. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Mr D.I.Y. Group (M) Berhad has a trailing yield of approximately 1.4% on its current stock price of MYR1.54. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. So we need to investigate whether Mr D.I.Y. Group (M) Berhad can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Fortunately Mr D.I.Y. Group (M) Berhad's payout ratio is modest, at just 46% of profit. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Mr D.I.Y. Group (M) Berhad generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. Thankfully its dividend payments took up just 48% of the free cash flow it generated, which is a comfortable payout ratio.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with falling earnings are riskier for dividend shareholders. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. Mr D.I.Y. Group (M) Berhad's earnings have collapsed faster than Wile E Coyote's schemes to trap the Road Runner; down a tremendous 79% a year over the past five years.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. In the past three years, Mr D.I.Y. Group (M) Berhad has increased its dividend at approximately 4.1% a year on average.

The Bottom Line

Is Mr D.I.Y. Group (M) Berhad worth buying for its dividend? Mr D.I.Y. Group (M) Berhad has comfortably low cash and profit payout ratios, which may mean the dividend is sustainable even in the face of a sharp decline in earnings per share. Still, we consider declining earnings to be a warning sign. Overall, it's not a bad combination, but we feel that there are likely more attractive dividend prospects out there.

