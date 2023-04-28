Interested In Pan-United's (SGX:P52) Upcoming S$0.013 Dividend? You Have Four Days Left

Pan-United Corporation Ltd (SGX:P52) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in 4 days. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. Thus, you can purchase Pan-United's shares before the 3rd of May in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 12th of May.

The company's next dividend payment will be S$0.013 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed S$0.018 to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Pan-United has a trailing yield of 4.7% on the current share price of SGD0.38. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Fortunately Pan-United's payout ratio is modest, at just 44% of profit. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. Over the last year, it paid out dividends equivalent to 224% of what it generated in free cash flow, a disturbingly high percentage. Our definition of free cash flow excludes cash generated from asset sales, so since Pan-United is paying out such a high percentage of its cash flow, it might be worth seeing if it sold assets or had similar events that might have led to such a high dividend payment.

Pan-United paid out less in dividends than it reported in profits, but unfortunately it didn't generate enough cash to cover the dividend. Were this to happen repeatedly, this would be a risk to Pan-United's ability to maintain its dividend.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. It's encouraging to see Pan-United has grown its earnings rapidly, up 38% a year for the past five years. Earnings have been growing quickly, but we're concerned dividend payments consumed most of the company's cash flow over the past year.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. In the past 10 years, Pan-United has increased its dividend at approximately 1.8% a year on average. Earnings per share have been growing much quicker than dividends, potentially because Pan-United is keeping back more of its profits to grow the business.

The Bottom Line

Should investors buy Pan-United for the upcoming dividend? We're glad to see the company has been improving its earnings per share while also paying out a low percentage of income. However, it's not great to see it paying out what we see as an uncomfortably high percentage of its cash flow. It might be worth researching if the company is reinvesting in growth projects that could grow earnings and dividends in the future, but for now we're not all that optimistic on its dividend prospects.

On that note, you'll want to research what risks Pan-United is facing. To help with this, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Pan-United that you should be aware of before investing in their shares.

