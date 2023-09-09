Interested In Pembina Pipeline's (TSE:PPL) Upcoming CA$0.67 Dividend? You Have Four Days Left

It looks like Pembina Pipeline Corporation (TSE:PPL) is about to go ex-dividend in the next four days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. Therefore, if you purchase Pembina Pipeline's shares on or after the 14th of September, you won't be eligible to receive the dividend, when it is paid on the 29th of September.

The company's upcoming dividend is CA$0.67 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of CA$2.67 per share to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Pembina Pipeline has a trailing yield of 6.4% on the current stock price of CA$41.79. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Pembina Pipeline paid out 54% of its earnings to investors last year, a normal payout level for most businesses. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Pembina Pipeline generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. Over the last year, it paid out more than three-quarters (75%) of its free cash flow generated, which is fairly high and may be starting to limit reinvestment in the business.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. That's why it's comforting to see Pembina Pipeline's earnings have been skyrocketing, up 21% per annum for the past five years.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Pembina Pipeline has delivered an average of 5.1% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past 10 years of dividend payments. It's good to see both earnings and the dividend have improved - although the former has been rising much quicker than the latter, possibly due to the company reinvesting more of its profits in growth.

The Bottom Line

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Pembina Pipeline? Higher earnings per share generally lead to higher dividends from dividend-paying stocks over the long run. That's why we're glad to see Pembina Pipeline's earnings per share growing, although as we saw, the company is paying out more than half of its earnings and cashflow - 54% and 75% respectively. To summarise, Pembina Pipeline looks okay on this analysis, although it doesn't appear a stand-out opportunity.

On that note, you'll want to research what risks Pembina Pipeline is facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Pembina Pipeline (of which 1 can't be ignored!) you should know about.

