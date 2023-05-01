Interested In Sheng Siong Group's (SGX:OV8) Upcoming S$0.031 Dividend? You Have Three Days Left

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see Sheng Siong Group Ltd (SGX:OV8) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next three days. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. In other words, investors can purchase Sheng Siong Group's shares before the 5th of May in order to be eligible for the dividend, which will be paid on the 19th of May.

The company's next dividend payment will be S$0.031 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of S$0.062 per share. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Sheng Siong Group stock has a trailing yield of around 3.5% on the current share price of SGD1.77. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Sheng Siong Group's dividend is reliable and sustainable. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Sheng Siong Group paid out more than half (70%) of its earnings last year, which is a regular payout ratio for most companies. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Sheng Siong Group generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. Dividends consumed 57% of the company's free cash flow last year, which is within a normal range for most dividend-paying organisations.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. For this reason, we're glad to see Sheng Siong Group's earnings per share have risen 14% per annum over the last five years. Sheng Siong Group is paying out a bit over half its earnings, which suggests the company is striking a balance between reinvesting in growth, and paying dividends. This is a reasonable combination that could hint at some further dividend increases in the future.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Sheng Siong Group has delivered 12% dividend growth per year on average over the past 10 years. It's great to see earnings per share growing rapidly over several years, and dividends per share growing right along with it.

Final Takeaway

Is Sheng Siong Group worth buying for its dividend? Higher earnings per share generally lead to higher dividends from dividend-paying stocks over the long run. That's why we're glad to see Sheng Siong Group's earnings per share growing, although as we saw, the company is paying out more than half of its earnings and cashflow - 70% and 57% respectively. Overall, it's not a bad combination, but we feel that there are likely more attractive dividend prospects out there.

With that in mind, a critical part of thorough stock research is being aware of any risks that stock currently faces. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with Sheng Siong Group and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

